Savannah, GA

cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to do in Georgia

The last of the original Thirteen Colonies to be established, the great state of Georgia can be found in the Southeastern United States. Towering mountains dot its wild and remote northern realms, and the eastern part has a scenic and serene coastline, as well as sprawling swamps and beautiful barrier islands.
GEORGIA STATE
georgiasouthern.edu

Georgia Southern celebrates ‘40 Under 40’ Class of 2022

The Georgia Southern University Alumni Association “40 Under 40” Class of 2022 was recognized at a ceremony on Sept. 23 at the Eugene M. Bishop Alumni Center in Statesboro. The annual honor recognizes young alumni who have made significant strides in business, leadership, community, educational or philanthropic endeavors.
STATESBORO, GA
Savannah, GA
Health
Savannah, GA
Society
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Society
WTGS

List of closures in the area from potential Ian impacts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Here is a list of all of the closures in our area ahead of potential impacts from Ian. McIntosh County School District: Schools are closed on Thursday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Sept. 30. All extracurricular events and school activities on those days will be rescheduled, and McIntosh County Academy's football game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

City celebrates first ever 'Savannah Day of Peace'

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Mayor Van Johnson declared Sept. 25, 2022, "Savannah Day of Peace," and the city celebrated with the first ever "Peace in the Park" event on Sunday at Daffin Park. This free community event put on by the Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire Inc., was...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Southeast Georgia counties keeping an eye on Ian

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way up the Gulf of Mexico and through Florida, Southeast Georgia Emergency Management officials are keeping a close on possible effects later this week. In Bulloch County, things are pretty quiet at the moment, but some preliminary discussions began with...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Bluffton welcomes 12th Annual Boiled Peanut Festival

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The 12th Annual Bluffton Boiled Peanut Festival took place at the Heyward House with 100% of the proceeds going straight back into the museum on Saturday. Dozens of folks made it out to the Heyward House to experience the Annual Boiled Peanut Fest. The event featured live music, great food, a […]
BLUFFTON, SC
Person
Deborah
WTGS

CEMA officials and residents prepare for incoming Hurricane Ian

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — With Hurricane Ian expected to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane soon, Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) officials weighed in on how residents should prepare. CEMA Director Dennis Jones said Chatham County has entered OPCON 4, a state of enhanced monitoring, to predict the...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

More than 250 people gathered at the 2022 Girls in Aviation event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 250 people participated in the 2022 Girls in Aviation event at Sheltair. The event looks to bridge the gap of gender disparities in the aviation industry. The event was put on by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Savannah Area site along with Fly Corps, Sheltair and...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

CEMA enters OPCON 3, watch/warning phase

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) has entered the Watch/Warning Phase (Operating Condition 3) as Hurricane Ian prepares to make landfall on the west coast of Florida. The agency announced they are closely monitoring the hurricane and coordinating response efforts with local, regional and...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Georgia; Savannah doctor issues warning

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A dangerous and deadly drug disguised as candy or sidewalk chalk is now circulating in Georgia. "Rainbow Fentanyl" was recently detected in the Atlanta area, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Some fear it may now reach other places in the state, like Savannah. "One...
SAVANNAH, GA
#Disease#Wtgs#Linus Alzheimer#Senior Health#The Coastal Georgia Walk#Georgians#Savannahians
wtoc.com

Lift as You Grow program helping women in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Women in Statesboro who’re overcoming challenges have a new place to turn. One program gives them mentors and helps them learn skills they need in a career and in life. The “Lift as You Grow” program helps women gain the skills and support network to...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah residents preparing for tropical storm Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Though Tropical Storm Ian’s path remains a little uncertain, people in the area are still taking the opportunity to spruce up their hurricane kits this weekend. Rand Goodman, the inventory manager at the Berwick Ace Hardware, says that they’ve seen an uptick in customers looking...
SAVANNAH, GA

