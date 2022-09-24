Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
‘I went out and bought jugs of water:’ Savannah resident concerned about Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “I don’t want to get caught by Ian.”. Preparing for tropical storms is typically an annual occasion for seasoned Chatham County residents but moving to the area under a year ago, Marilyn Woods is preparing for her first named storm. “I went out and...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to do in Georgia
The last of the original Thirteen Colonies to be established, the great state of Georgia can be found in the Southeastern United States. Towering mountains dot its wild and remote northern realms, and the eastern part has a scenic and serene coastline, as well as sprawling swamps and beautiful barrier islands.
georgiasouthern.edu
Georgia Southern celebrates ‘40 Under 40’ Class of 2022
The Georgia Southern University Alumni Association “40 Under 40” Class of 2022 was recognized at a ceremony on Sept. 23 at the Eugene M. Bishop Alumni Center in Statesboro. The annual honor recognizes young alumni who have made significant strides in business, leadership, community, educational or philanthropic endeavors.
WJCL
Hurricane Ian School Closings List: These are the campuses impacted in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Chatham County emergency officials monitoring Hurricane Ian. Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online in anticipation of Hurricane Ian's impact on Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
WTGS
List of closures in the area from potential Ian impacts
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Here is a list of all of the closures in our area ahead of potential impacts from Ian. McIntosh County School District: Schools are closed on Thursday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Sept. 30. All extracurricular events and school activities on those days will be rescheduled, and McIntosh County Academy's football game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28.
WTGS
City celebrates first ever 'Savannah Day of Peace'
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Mayor Van Johnson declared Sept. 25, 2022, "Savannah Day of Peace," and the city celebrated with the first ever "Peace in the Park" event on Sunday at Daffin Park. This free community event put on by the Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire Inc., was...
WJCL
Southeast Georgia counties keeping an eye on Ian
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — As Hurricane Ian makes its way up the Gulf of Mexico and through Florida, Southeast Georgia Emergency Management officials are keeping a close on possible effects later this week. In Bulloch County, things are pretty quiet at the moment, but some preliminary discussions began with...
Bluffton welcomes 12th Annual Boiled Peanut Festival
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The 12th Annual Bluffton Boiled Peanut Festival took place at the Heyward House with 100% of the proceeds going straight back into the museum on Saturday. Dozens of folks made it out to the Heyward House to experience the Annual Boiled Peanut Fest. The event featured live music, great food, a […]
WTGS
CEMA officials and residents prepare for incoming Hurricane Ian
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — With Hurricane Ian expected to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane soon, Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) officials weighed in on how residents should prepare. CEMA Director Dennis Jones said Chatham County has entered OPCON 4, a state of enhanced monitoring, to predict the...
wtoc.com
More than 250 people gathered at the 2022 Girls in Aviation event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 250 people participated in the 2022 Girls in Aviation event at Sheltair. The event looks to bridge the gap of gender disparities in the aviation industry. The event was put on by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Savannah Area site along with Fly Corps, Sheltair and...
WTGS
CEMA enters OPCON 3, watch/warning phase
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) has entered the Watch/Warning Phase (Operating Condition 3) as Hurricane Ian prepares to make landfall on the west coast of Florida. The agency announced they are closely monitoring the hurricane and coordinating response efforts with local, regional and...
WJCL
'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Georgia; Savannah doctor issues warning
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A dangerous and deadly drug disguised as candy or sidewalk chalk is now circulating in Georgia. "Rainbow Fentanyl" was recently detected in the Atlanta area, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Some fear it may now reach other places in the state, like Savannah. "One...
wtoc.com
Hurricane Ian expected to impact Coastal Empire, Lowcountry as a weakening tropical storm later this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The start of our week will be dry ahead of moisture from Hurricane Ian moving in during the middle and end of the week, impacting us as a tropical storm. Ian made landfall over Western Cuba this morning and will continue to strengthen today and tomorrow.
Chatham County Health Department urges residents to sign up for hurricane registry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’re in need of assistance, the Chatham County Health Department is asking residents who require special assistance to sign for the hurricane registry. This applies specifically to those who have medical, functional, or access needs. “What’s critical about this list is for folks who don’t have a way out of […]
Meet Belle, a Loggerhead turtle released on Tybee Island after five years
A loggerhead sea turtle named Belle has returned to her natural habitat in the Atlantic Ocean after five years as a resident of Burton 4-H Center on Tybee Island. Equipped with a tracking device attached to her shell to monitor her journey back to the sea, Belle was released on a Tybee Island beach on Sept. 7 with a send-off from the 4-H center staff and volunteers.
wtoc.com
Lift as You Grow program helping women in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Women in Statesboro who’re overcoming challenges have a new place to turn. One program gives them mentors and helps them learn skills they need in a career and in life. The “Lift as You Grow” program helps women gain the skills and support network to...
WTGS
Chatham Co. Animal Services prepares new disaster relief trailer amidst hurricane season
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County Animal Services is preparing for the possibility of extreme weather later this week as Hurricane Ian intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico. According to Dr. Jake Harper, the agency’s director, the County’s new pet disaster relief trailer is ready to go in...
wtoc.com
Savannah residents preparing for tropical storm Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Though Tropical Storm Ian’s path remains a little uncertain, people in the area are still taking the opportunity to spruce up their hurricane kits this weekend. Rand Goodman, the inventory manager at the Berwick Ace Hardware, says that they’ve seen an uptick in customers looking...
Good News Network
Beautiful City of Savannah Wins Survey of Top 5 Most Underrated Places to Visit in USA – LOOK
Three in four Americans are usually stuck in their ways and always go on vacation to the same places, according to a new poll—but these suggestions might encourage them to step outside of their vacation comfort zones. The survey of 2,000 adults found many who are willing to change...
WJCL
Investigators: Teen shot outside home by Bluffton Parkway, hospitalized in Savannah
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities are investigating after a teenager was shot Sunday night in Bluffton. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, a 17-year-old Hardeeville resident was injured at 3 Woodland Court, in The Retreat at Grande Oaks neighborhood off of Bluffton Parkway. Deputies...
