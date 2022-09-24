Read full article on original website
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Yardbarker
OJ Simpson Sends Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin An Important Message Ahead Of Week 4
Just as expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback situation is already causing discussion and controversy. Through three games, the Mitch Trubisky experiment hasn’t gone all that well. After winning the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, the black and gold have since lost two straight. Now sitting at 1-2 heading...
Yardbarker
Ex-NFL Quarterback Detailed The Massive Flaw With Steelers’ Mitchell Trubisky After 3 Games
After continued struggles for the Pittsburgh Steelers on offense and defense, questions of possible solutions loom. Things appeared to be working in their favor in the opening game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but that win feels like it happened years ago. In the first three weeks of the season, the Steelers have only been able to tally four touchdowns on offense, while allowing their opponents a collective eight. The numbers on offense for offensive coordinator Matt Canada’s unit are dreadful and the seat for quarterback Mitch Trubisky is getting hotter by the day.
Tracy Morgan's Mad Paternity Claim Wins 'ManningCast' During Monday Night Football
The comedian's off-the-wall tale of an NFL Hall of Famer and fishmongering was "unforgettable."
NFL・
Yardbarker
Steelers fans are NOT happy
The Steelers loss to the Browns on Thursday night showed major struggles on all sides of the team. When watching the game in the first half, both the Steelers and Browns started very slow. After a few punts, things started to slowly pick up as Najee Harris scored a touchdown, followed by Amari Cooper’s touchdown. Mitch Trubisky responded with a run of his own for a touchdown. David Njoko, as wide open as the Steelers defense made him, scored a touchdown also in the game. Then halftime was upon us, but only one team showed up afterwards.
Yardbarker
Steelers DT Cam Heyward not going to act like 'the sky is falling'
Heyward believes the Steelers don't have major issues. "Guys know how to play better. So let's do it," he said. Despite Heyward's optimism, it's hard to believe a simple change will fix the Steelers' problems. After winning the opener in Cincinnati, the Steelers lost to the Patriots and Browns. The offense and defense have faltered.
Steelers C Mason Cole can't explain lack of tempo in 2nd half
In the first half of Thursday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns, the Pittsburgh Steeler used an up-tempo offense to generate yards, sustain drives and put points on the board. It really showcased the strength of quarterback Mitch Trubisky and gave everyone hope. Then in the second half, it all...
4 things to know about Brian Hoyer, the Patriots’ backup quarterback
Hoyer has started games for a whopping seven different teams. With Mac Jones likely to miss multiple games due to a severe high ankle sprain, the Patriots are turning to a familiar face to lead the offense. Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer is set to start against the Packers on Sunday....
NFL・
Yardbarker
Steelers Know Offense is Causing Issues on Defense
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has logged over 100 minutes of playing time during their first three regular season games, and the team fully understands it's killing any potential the group has. The Steelers defense looked like one of the NFL's best in Week 1, forcing five turnovers against the Cincinnati...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Improved O-Line Play A Major Bonus Despite Loss To Cleveland And 1-2 Start
It’s never easy after the Pittsburgh Steelers lose. Those who live and die by this team will tell you what is wrong and who’s to blame after every snap, possession, quarter, half and full-game of each week’s NFL drama mill: The QB needs to go, start the rookie, blame the offensive coordinator, blame the head coach, no TJ Watt, no pass rush, no deep passes, no 3rd down conversions, no stopping long drives by the opponent, etc.
Yardbarker
3 Positive Takeaways The Steelers Can Build On Ahead Of A Do Or Die Week 4 Matchup Against A Surprising Jets Team
The Pittsburgh Steelers will have plenty of time to prepare before their next game against the New York Jets. For a team that can easily be 3-0 at this point in the young season, they’re now 1-2 and funny enough, could also easily be 0-3. That’s the beauty of the NFL. It’s separated by just a few plays, and it’s truly the “game of inches.” I’m not hitting the panic button quite yet, however, as I still feel this team is closer to being exceptional than it may currently appear; even after a second consecutive loss.
