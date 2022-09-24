ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTGS

List of closures in the area from potential Ian impacts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Here is a list of all of the closures in our area ahead of potential impacts from Ian. McIntosh County School District: Schools are closed on Thursday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Sept. 30. All extracurricular events and school activities on those days will be rescheduled, and McIntosh County Academy's football game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

CEMA officials and residents prepare for incoming Hurricane Ian

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — With Hurricane Ian expected to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane soon, Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) officials weighed in on how residents should prepare. CEMA Director Dennis Jones said Chatham County has entered OPCON 4, a state of enhanced monitoring, to predict the...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Health
Savannah, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Health
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Society
WTGS

Teenager detained after weekend shooting in Bluffton

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office arrested a teenager for the shooting of a 17-year-old Hardeeville resident on Sunday. Deputies found a Hardeeville teenager suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in a Bluffton neighborhood on Sunday night. He was taken to Memorial Hospital and remains in stable condition.
BLUFFTON, SC
WTGS

CEMA enters OPCON 3, watch/warning phase

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) has entered the Watch/Warning Phase (Operating Condition 3) as Hurricane Ian prepares to make landfall on the west coast of Florida. The agency announced they are closely monitoring the hurricane and coordinating response efforts with local, regional and...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Savannah Police detectives searching for suspect in assault

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police Department detectives are seeking to identify a suspect in an assault investigation. Detectives with the Special Victims Unit are investigating an incident where the suspect touched a victim in an inappropriate manner. The incident occurred at about 5:50 p.m. on Sept. 20 at Bull and Jones streets.
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy