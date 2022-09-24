Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Related
WTGS
Savannah Kennel Club helps provide K-9 officers at no cost to area police departments
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Kennel Club invited local police departments to attend their monthly meeting on Monday to tell them about a K-9 officer grant opportunity. Debbie Thornton, vice president of the Savannah Kennel Club, said that the 'Adopt-a-Cop' grant is run by the American Kennel...
WTGS
List of closures in the area from potential Ian impacts
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Here is a list of all of the closures in our area ahead of potential impacts from Ian. McIntosh County School District: Schools are closed on Thursday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Sept. 30. All extracurricular events and school activities on those days will be rescheduled, and McIntosh County Academy's football game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28.
WTGS
CEMA officials and residents prepare for incoming Hurricane Ian
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — With Hurricane Ian expected to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane soon, Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) officials weighed in on how residents should prepare. CEMA Director Dennis Jones said Chatham County has entered OPCON 4, a state of enhanced monitoring, to predict the...
WTGS
Chatham Co. Animal Services prepares new disaster relief trailer amidst hurricane season
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County Animal Services is preparing for the possibility of extreme weather later this week as Hurricane Ian intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico. According to Dr. Jake Harper, the agency’s director, the County’s new pet disaster relief trailer is ready to go in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTGS
Teenager detained after weekend shooting in Bluffton
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office arrested a teenager for the shooting of a 17-year-old Hardeeville resident on Sunday. Deputies found a Hardeeville teenager suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in a Bluffton neighborhood on Sunday night. He was taken to Memorial Hospital and remains in stable condition.
WTGS
CEMA enters OPCON 3, watch/warning phase
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) has entered the Watch/Warning Phase (Operating Condition 3) as Hurricane Ian prepares to make landfall on the west coast of Florida. The agency announced they are closely monitoring the hurricane and coordinating response efforts with local, regional and...
WTGS
Savannah Police detectives searching for suspect in assault
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police Department detectives are seeking to identify a suspect in an assault investigation. Detectives with the Special Victims Unit are investigating an incident where the suspect touched a victim in an inappropriate manner. The incident occurred at about 5:50 p.m. on Sept. 20 at Bull and Jones streets.
Comments / 0