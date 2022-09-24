Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC Nation reportedly changes destination following result of Missouri-Auburn game
SEC Network decision makers called an audible for “SEC Nation” this week, as the Saturday morning pregame show was expected to be at Missouri this week for the Georgia game. Instead, it announced the show would air from Ole Miss for the Kentucky game. The change happened after...
lakeexpo.com
85 Monarch Cove Court, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049
Well appointed and timeless updates on this walk in condo at Monarch Cove. Amazing location off Duckhead Rd in Lake Ozark, minutes from the best of Lake of the Ozarks. This condo makes a great option for full time, second home or investment property due to the condition, location and amenities. Three pools, elevators, 12X32 boat slip and main channel views make this a perfect package coming fully furnished. This is a year round location and beautiful spot of the water. Surrounded by grocery, shopping and a multitude of local restaurants you will be in the heart of it all. Only a few miles from Bagnell Dam and The Strip for tons of entertainment.
Two Marshall Men Injured in I-70 Rollover
Two Marshall men were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2021 Jeep, driven by 23-year-old Jerry D. Huff of Marshall, was on I-70 at the 51.6 mile marker around 4:40 a.m., when the Jeep struck the rear of an eastbound 2011 Ford, driven by 50-year-old Maria G. Jurado of Kansas City.
Missouri judge weighing lawsuits over photo ID law
Attorneys argued in court Friday over two lawsuits challenging a new Missouri law on voter photo identification and civic engagement rules.
lakeexpo.com
105 Troutdale Road, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65037
This is your once in a lifetime opportunity to secure the iconic LAKE CULTURED MARBLE - the Lake Area's premier manufacturer of quality marble for over 31 years! Offering approximately 20,000 square feet building in Gravois Mills with large showroom to display products, small office, 1 bathroom and lots of storage area. This property comes with all of the molds and equipment. Some employees with years of experience may want to stay on. Business, equipment and real estate are all yours. Be quick - this is priced to sell!
Two Mo. communities without hospitals after entire staff fired
The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.”. Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in...
Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Fire Department responded to a small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse on Conley Road Sunday evening. At about 5:30 p.m., Columbia Fire was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at the chain restaurant. ABC 17 crews on scene saw multiple fire trucks. The scene was clear shortly after fire crews arrival. ABC The post Small fire at LongHorn Steakhouse Sunday evening appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Days could be numbered for Capitol Ave. homes
Many of those historic homes on Jefferson City’s Capitol Avenue are in even worse disrepair than they look like on the outside. Councilman Ron Fitzwater says the city’s consultant has finished up work on a structural study of the neighborhood …. The Council earlier approved potential demolition funding...
MU Health Care works to prevent cancer with Siteman Cancer Center collaboration
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) MU Health Care's Ellis Fischel Cancer Center in Columbia is now collaborating with Siteman Cancer Center St. Louis with the goal of preventing cancer and strengthening cancer research. Both centers have access to cancer research and resources that will benefit each other in the fight to cure cancer. Many rural areas in the state do The post MU Health Care works to prevent cancer with Siteman Cancer Center collaboration appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks
Miller County, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F responsed to a boat on fire at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boat was idle at the dock when the engine caught on fire at the 7.7 mile mark channel north of Buck Creek The post Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
missouribusinessalert.com
USDA awards two Missouri companies $14.5 million to expand high-speed internet access in the state
Two Missouri telecommunication companies will receive about $14.5 million of new federal funding that aims to provide high-speed internet access, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last week. The USDA is awarding $502 million to rural areas in 20 states as part of the Rural Development Broadband ReConnect Program's third...
No one hurt in Jefferson City Capitol Avenue fire
Jefferson City, Mo. (KMIZ) The cause of a fire at a vacant building in Jefferson City is under investigation. Crews responded to the fire a little after 9:30 Saturday evening on the 400 block of East Capitol Avenue. The Jefferson City Fire Department says, when crews arrived on scene the fire was coming from several The post No one hurt in Jefferson City Capitol Avenue fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Correctional Center Reports Inmate’s Death
A Saint Joseph correctional center is reporting an offender’s death on Friday. The Missouri Department of Corrections says 55-year-old offender Kenneth Harper passed away Friday afternoon at the Capitol Regional Medical Center in Jefferson City. Harper was serving multiple life sentences for child molestation and statutory rape from Linn...
lakeexpo.com
New Luxury RV Resort Planned At Lake Of The Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A new RV resort development is coming to the Lake of the Ozarks, and the developer says key requirements and amenities will create a luxurious feel. The RV park is to be built on the site of the Lake View Resort in Sunrise...
kjluradio.com
Fire at Jefferson City vacant home under investigation
An overnight fire damages a home just east of Jefferson City’s downtown. Crews were called to a vacant, two-story structure in the 400 block of E. Capitol Avenue on Saturday night just before 10 p.m. By the time crews arrived, fire was showing from several windows at the rear of the structure.
Columbia Police Department continues to try to combat staffing shortage
The Columbia Police Department has added several new officers but is looking to fill 21 additional vacancies as it continues to combat a staffing shortage. The post Columbia Police Department continues to try to combat staffing shortage appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
houstonherald.com
One injured in Highway Z crash
A Columbia woman received moderate injuries in an accident Saturday morning on Highway Z about seven miles south of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Angela M. Barnes, 53, was traveling northbound in a 2015 Nissan Juke that ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its top, said Tpr. Zayne Tate.
Sewage spills into Lake of the Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A sewer main line break lead to raw sewage spilling into Lake of the Ozarks. According to a press release, the public works department of Osage Beach investigated a break in a gravity sewer main line leading into the Sands Lift Station, which is one of the city’s largest lift stations. […]
Man flown to University Hospital after motorcycle crash in Cole County
Cole County, Mo. (KMIZ) A 32-year-old California man was seriously hurt after a motorcycle crash in Cole County. The crash happened around 7:30 Saturday morning on Lookout Trail East of Route Z. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says, 83-year-old Albert Heimericks slowed down to make a right turn when 32-year-old Zachary Parks-Wagner hit the back The post Man flown to University Hospital after motorcycle crash in Cole County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Tipton man charged for fatal Moniteau County crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Tipton man was recently charged with several counts relating to a fatal Aug. 6 crash in Moniteau County. David Burnett, 45, was charged Thursday with driving while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol content greater than 0.18, driving a motor vehicle with an excessive BAC, driving without a valid license and driving without The post Tipton man charged for fatal Moniteau County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
