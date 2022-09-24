Well appointed and timeless updates on this walk in condo at Monarch Cove. Amazing location off Duckhead Rd in Lake Ozark, minutes from the best of Lake of the Ozarks. This condo makes a great option for full time, second home or investment property due to the condition, location and amenities. Three pools, elevators, 12X32 boat slip and main channel views make this a perfect package coming fully furnished. This is a year round location and beautiful spot of the water. Surrounded by grocery, shopping and a multitude of local restaurants you will be in the heart of it all. Only a few miles from Bagnell Dam and The Strip for tons of entertainment.

LAKE OZARK, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO