erienewsnow.com
Former Erie Residents Prepare For Hurricane Ian
For decades they dealt with snow and cold. Now it's heavy downpours and wind. Harry Hairston, Craig Woodard and John Dudley spent many years residing in Erie. All three now live in the Sunshine State and they are getting ready for the impact of Hurricane Ian. John Dudley, a former...
erienewsnow.com
Wine Fest Wraps Up in North East
Sunday was the final day for the 41st annual Wine Fest in Gibson Park, North East. Despite the rain, wineries, local vendors and customers still braved the elements for the final afternoon. Local vendors said the warmer weather on Saturday brought more people out, but they still saw people out...
wnynewsnow.com
Kayaker Who Overturned On Chautauqua Lake Last Week, Dies
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – An Ohio kayaker who overturned his craft on Chautauqua Lake last week has died. Family of 73-year-old Paul Maxim announced his passing as part of an online fundraiser. Maxim was found unconscious when first responders arrived on scene last Monday afternoon. Sheriff Deputies...
erienewsnow.com
Feeling Well-rested During the Winter
Erie News Now contributor Dr. Becky Dawson joined us live with advice on how to feel more rested during the fall and winter months. "It's all about routine," said Dr. Dawson. "What most people agree is that we need to put our phones down. So that means having no technology a half an hour before you go to sleep and creating a morning routine that doesn't involve picking up your phone and scrolling through things first thing in the morning."
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Group Helps Feed The Homeless
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – It’s no secret the homeless population in the city of Jamestown is on the rise. One local group is stepping up to lend a hand, providing lunch to those in need. Right now, leaders in Jamestown are working on a plan to...
erienewsnow.com
Ghost Lake Returns for Halloween Season
One of northwestern Pennsylvania's scariest places is getting back to business of frightening people Friday night. Ghost Lake is coming back to Crawford County's Conneaut Lake Park, but it is now being called Multiverse of Fear. The scary, Halloween-themed attraction includes 10 eerily-themed areas including the blood moon meat market...
chautauquatoday.com
Signficant Lake Effect Rainfall Expected in Chautauqua County Through Midweek
Parts of Western New York, including Chautauqua County, should see some significant rainfall over the next few days. Meteorologist Jon Hitchcock with the National Weather Service in Buffalo says a low pressure system will stall Sunday night over southern Ontario and linger over the area. In addition to the rain from that system, Hitchcock says it will be cool enough to produce periods of lake effect rain through Wednesday, with as much as four inches possible...
Two water rescues reported off Walnut Creek on Saturday
Fairview Fire and Rescue were called out to the foot of Walnut Creek late Saturday afternoon for two water rescues. The initial reports indicated that a boater shot off several distress flares to alert nearby boaters. Upon arrival, another boater had towed the distressed boat onto shore. According to witnesses at the scene, the boat had […]
erienewsnow.com
Shortage of Corrections Officers at Erie County Prison as Contract Talks Continue
The struggle to find and keep enough workers across the U.S. economy since COVID-19 has hit very hard in the corrections system. The Erie County prison is short 30 corrections officers dropping from more than 150 to around 124. To deal with the shortage, the county's Prison Pre-release Center which...
erienewsnow.com
Connect 55 Meadville Residents Protest in Erie County
Residents of Connect 55 Meadville are bringing their concerns to Erie County. On Friday, residents of the Crawford County apartment complex gathered on Robinson Road in Summit Township to protest over Connect 55's plan to build a new complex in Erie County. Seniors who live at Connect 55 Meadville were...
yourerie
Fairview’s Fox Embraces Leadership Role on the Tennis Courts
Reigning Region Two player of the year and District Ten Champion Trinity Fox is excelling once again on the tennis courts for the Fairview Tigers. As she closes out her senior season, Fox thrives in being a senior leader for this program.
erienewsnow.com
Crawford County Courthouse Closed Due to Lead Paint Contamination
A heads up for anyone who has to do government business in Crawford County, the courthouse there is closed, and it's gonna stay that way for awhile. The planned shutdown starts this Monday, and runs through October 10th. It's all to address an issue with lead contaminated paint. They said...
Man injured in shooting near E. 9th & Ash streets in Erie
One person is injured after reportedly being shot overnight. Calls went out just before 12:15 a.m. Monday for one person with a gunshot wound near the intersection of East 9th and Ash streets in Erie. According to reports from the scene, one man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to the […]
erienewsnow.com
People Walk to Raise Awareness for Low Income Residents
People gathered in Perry Square on Saturday to raise awareness for those struggling with low income. It was organized by Erie County United. Their goal was to bring the community together and empower people with low incomes. They want to uplift people who they say have had their voices have been silenced, and improve the livelihoods for everyone in Erie, by fighting to for basic income and job stability.
wrfalp.com
Parents Warned About “Rainbow Fentanyl” That Looks Like Candy
Parents are being warned about fentanyl drugs that look like candy. The Chautauqua County Health Department, Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office have issued an alert about “rainbow fentanyl,” which is the name of brightly colored pills that look like candy but are really a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.
erienewsnow.com
Increased Police Presence At Jamestown Public Schools Monday
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – There was an increased police presence at school across Jamestown on Monday morning. Administrators with Jamestown Public Schools says the district received a social media threat by an anonymous internet poster on Sunday. “JPS was made aware of a social media threat by...
West Ridge Firefighters respond to Friday night vehicle fire
(Erie, Pennsylvania) – Firefighters from West Ridge Fire Department were dispatched to a reported vehicle fire in the 3000 block of Hemlock Drive, just before 9 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, crews found a working fire involving a pick-up truck. Crews were able to make to extinguish the fire quickly. At this time, the case […]
Warren Co. leader should ditch performance politics and focus on real education issues | Letter
Warren County Commissioner Director Jason Sarnoski on Sept. 15 announced comments were open on a one-question “survey” regarding a Parental Bill of Rights on health and physical education standards. So our county commissioner director is putting together a group of leaders and educational professionals to craft this document...
35-year-old man shot on Buffalo Road Saturday night
Erie City Police responded to a Saturday night shooting at the 2100 block of Buffalo Road. Police report a 35-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the groin. Witnesses at the scene told police there was an altercation outside a tavern before the shooting. Currently, police have no suspects. Deputy Chief Rick Lorah made the […]
