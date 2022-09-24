Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
The Weather Channel
September Can Be Full Of Weather Changes – Here's What To Expect
Temperature and daylight changes are noticeable in September. The tropics are usually busy as the Atlantic hurricane season peaks. Some areas can also expect their first snow of the season, while others experience the return of Santa Ana winds. September is typically a month of weather changes as we transition...
Arctic blast is on the way with temperatures set to plunge to MINUS 2C on Monday as winter starts to bite
An Arctic blast is on its way to the UK as temperatures are set to plunge to -2C in some areas of the UK on Monday - as the winter starts to bite. Britons will face the coldest temperatures so far this season after the unprecedented summer heatwave finally comes to an end.
See what models show about next storm threatening Gulf Coast
CNN meteorologist Chad Myers reports on storm systems threatening the Gulf of Mexico.
Expect named storm in Gulf of Mexico by early next week
It is still too soon to tell what exactly will become of a tropical wave in the southeastern Caribbean, but it remains highly likely the system will be a tropical cyclone in the Gulf of Mexico next week.
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/20 Tuesday morning forecast
Forecast: Outside of a stray shower N&E this afternoon, we'll be in better shape today with slightly cooler and less humid conditions in place. Expect highs in the low 80s. Tonight will be clear and quiet with temps falling into the 60s in the city and 50s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, sunshine will mix with a few clouds in the afternoon, but it will remain quiet. Expect highs in the low 80s.Looking Ahead: A round or two of showers/t'storms pushes through tomorrow night into Thursday morning. For the remainder of the day on Thursday, expect clearing skies with temperatures stuck in the 70s. As for Friday, it will be sunny, blustery and even cooler with highs only in the 60s.
Record heat expected for first day of fall
Fall will arrive tonight at 8:04pm. Before fall gets here there will be a heat punch that may set record highs for the day. 95 degrees is the record with the forecast calling for highs between 95-97 degrees.
natureworldnews.com
Met Office Predicts Cold and Unsettled Weather Throughout the Week With -2C Arctic Blast
A low-pressure system located north and east of the UK will bring a chilly northerly wind that will sometimes push rain and showers southwards. By the end of the week, a new and deeper area of low pressure will emerge from the northwest, perhaps delivering an even more unstable weather pattern on Friday.
Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Friday with severe gales of up to 55mph
The UK is set to experience some of the “heaviest rain and strongest winds” it has seen so far this autumn on Friday – when “severe gales” of up to 55mph could hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland.The Met Office said the wet and windy weather blowing in on Friday will have started on the other side of the Atlantic, but, contrary to some reports, it does not expect these conditions to be the remnants of Hurricane Fiona, which unleashed devastation in Canada after it came ashore as a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.The national weather service has warned “heavier rain...
Time Out Global
Winter is coming: temperatures are set to plunge to -2C next week
Long gone are the balmy summer days as we head into winter (this year, it seems we’re skipping autumn). And next week you should prepare for freezing weather as the Met Office has warned that temperatures could plunge to -2C. You might have already started feeling the cold as...
UK braced for 50mph winds and torrential rain as temperatures plunge in Arctic chill
Heavy rain and high winds are headed for Britain later this week as an Arctic chill brings days of unseasonably cold weather.Northerly winds have caused temperatures across the UK to plunge, with lows of 6C in many areas expected at night, several degrees below the early autumn average.Met Office forecasters said the tail end of Hurricane Fiona, which made landfall in Canada last week, has also contributed to Britain’s cool start to the week.Come Friday, commuters face a testing journey as heavy rain and high winds are expected to hit at morning and evening rush hours.“Everywhere will see a few...
natureworldnews.com
NWS Forecasts Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding over the Rocky Mountains, Heat over the South and Southeast
Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible to fall over the Rock Mountains in the coming days. In addition, persistent heat is possible in the southern and southeastern United States. Meanwhile, Hurricane Fiona will continue to bring dangerous rip currents along the US East Coast. This is according to the...
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts Mid-October Temps This Week & Cozy Sweaters Are A Must
Summer is over, and fall is wasting no time cementing its place in Ontario. According to The Weather Network (TWN), last weekend's cooling trend will continue into Monday, setting the stage for thunderstorms, water spouts and frost. The nasty conditions will sweep across the Great Lakes, plummeting temperatures to mid-October...
