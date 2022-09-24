ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Daily Mail

Queen 'knew she wasn't going to come back' from Balmoral and 'wanted to pass there because she could actually leave her crown at the gates' and just be a 'mother, grandmother and great-grandmother', claims royal expert

The Queen 'knew she wasn't going to come back and wanted to pass at Balmoral because she could actually leave her crown at the gates and be a different role', a royal expert has claimed. Vanity Fair's royal correspondent Katie Nicholl appeared on the BBC today ahead of the service...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Had a Private Dinner With Kate Middleton and Prince William

This time of grief for the royal family is bringing brothers back together again. After a joint appearance outside of Windsor castle earlier this week and the procession of Queen Elizabeth's casket on Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be setting differences aside and putting on a united front as a family. But they're reunion isn't all public-facing. In fact, the foursome reportedly gathered for a private dinner this week.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#Uk#Gma
marthastewart.com

Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Moving (Again) Into Queen Elizabeth's Former Home

Over the past few months, much has changed for Prince William and Kate Middleton. In addition to being named the new Prince and Princess of Wales in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, the couple also recently moved out of Kensington Palace in London and into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. But it seems as though another major change is on the horizon for the royal duo—they're moving (again!).
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The List

Meghan Markle's Friend Reveals The Truth About Prince Harry And Prince William's Relationship

Following news of Queen Elizabeth II's ill health on the afternoon of September 8, members of the royal family made their way up to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be by her side. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, happened to be in the U.K. before the events unfolded. They arrived on Sunday, September 4, in Manchester (via USA Today).
CELEBRITIES
The List

King Charles Wasn't Allowed To Join The Royals In One Part Of The Queen's Funeral

The royal family gathered together to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II during her public funeral on September 19, with her nearest and dearest (including her young great-granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, who paid a special understated tribute) attending a touching ceremony at Westminster Abbey as her body was taken around London as the public paid tribute to the late monarch. Of course, the queen's son and the new head of the monarchy, King Charles II, was there, but there was one aspect of the event he was prevented from taking part in.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Found Solace From 2 Men After Prince Philip’s Cheating Scandal Surfaced? Her Majesty Reportedly Developed a Special Friendship With Lord Carnarvon, Richard Burton

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip had a happy marriage. The couple was together until the Duke of Edinburgh passed away last year. They were also blessed with four children, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward. Prince Philip Sparked Rumors He Cheated On Queen Elizabeth. But just...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Palace Source Claims King Charles Isn't Looking To Make Nice With Prince Harry

Things are about to get even more difficult for the royal family after the queen's death, but it appears King Charles III is planning big changes for Prince Harry. In case you've been living under a rock, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been in the headlines after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Sussexes made headlines for the drama surrounding Harry's military uniform, and thanks to their disinvitation from a high profile event before the queen's funeral. In addition, the California royal couple was seated in the second row at the funeral, while Harry's cousins — Peter and Zara Philips — sat with the king. The Telegraph further blasted the new king for the decision about Harry's uniform, with a military expert telling the outlet, "This decision will have been taken at the highest level. There is no other way of looking at it but as a firm put down."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy