Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
New Princess of Wales Kate Middleton reportedly won't inherit Princess Diana's wedding tiara — but Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte will
Kate Middleton will not inherit Princess Diana's wedding tiara, but her daughter Charlotte will. Kate was given the title "Princess of Wales" after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Hello! Magazine writes the tiara her mother-in-law wore at her wedding belongs to the Spencer family.
There’s 1 Employee Queen Elizabeth II Promised Could Continue to Live at Windsor After Her Death
Following Queen Elizabeth II's death there's uncertainty for many members of her staff, but that's not the case for an aide who worked alongside the monarch for decades.
Body Language Expert Says Prince William ‘Carries Himself’ in a Way That Suggests Princess Diana Is an ‘Integral Part’ of His Everyday Life
One royal expert explained how Prince William carries himself in a way that illustrates what an important role Princess Diana continues to play in his everyday life.
Queen 'knew she wasn't going to come back' from Balmoral and 'wanted to pass there because she could actually leave her crown at the gates' and just be a 'mother, grandmother and great-grandmother', claims royal expert
The Queen 'knew she wasn't going to come back and wanted to pass at Balmoral because she could actually leave her crown at the gates and be a different role', a royal expert has claimed. Vanity Fair's royal correspondent Katie Nicholl appeared on the BBC today ahead of the service...
Why Isn’t Queen Elizabeth’s Casket Open During Her Funeral?
Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest on September 19, 2022. Why wasn't the queen's coffin open? Here's what we know about why the queen's coffin was closed.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Had a Private Dinner With Kate Middleton and Prince William
This time of grief for the royal family is bringing brothers back together again. After a joint appearance outside of Windsor castle earlier this week and the procession of Queen Elizabeth's casket on Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be setting differences aside and putting on a united front as a family. But they're reunion isn't all public-facing. In fact, the foursome reportedly gathered for a private dinner this week.
Princess Diana’s Friend Says the Late Royal Wouldn’t Be a Big Meghan Markle Fan Because She Was So Protective of Prince Harry
Find out why one of the late Princess Diana's confidants doesn't think that Harry's mom would be huge fan of his wife.
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Moving (Again) Into Queen Elizabeth's Former Home
Over the past few months, much has changed for Prince William and Kate Middleton. In addition to being named the new Prince and Princess of Wales in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, the couple also recently moved out of Kensington Palace in London and into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. But it seems as though another major change is on the horizon for the royal duo—they're moving (again!).
Meghan Markle’s ‘Rude’ Moment During Windsor Castle Walkabout Explained: It ‘Was a Difficult Appearance,’ Body Language Expert Says
Meghan Markle appeared to have a moment of rudeness during the walkabout at Windsor Castle, but a body language expert explained why that wasn't the real story.
Meghan Markle Just Pulled Out Of A Huge Event Featuring A Former First Lady
In a very on-brand move for Meghan Markle, the outspoken feminist was planning to appear at a high-profile event in Los Angeles later this month alongside other very strong women. But the death of the Queen has caused the Duchess of Sussex to have to re-evaluate her participation. First, royal...
Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Prince William After The Queen's Death
While the royal family is mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, there are still duties that need to be carried out as her son, King Charles III, ascends to the throne. On September 10, King Charles III was formally proclaimed the sovereign of the United Kingdom during the Accession Ceremony, which was broadcast live on television for the first time, per NPR.
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
Kate Middleton and Prince Harry Say Windsor Castle is Different Without Queen Elizabeth
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death during a Sept. 10 walkabout, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton remarked how Windsor Castle feels different without the monarch there.
Meghan Markle's Friend Reveals The Truth About Prince Harry And Prince William's Relationship
Following news of Queen Elizabeth II's ill health on the afternoon of September 8, members of the royal family made their way up to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be by her side. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, happened to be in the U.K. before the events unfolded. They arrived on Sunday, September 4, in Manchester (via USA Today).
Why Princess Diana’s Mother Snapped at Charles After Prince Harry’s Birth
Princess Diana's mother went off on then-Prince Charles after he made a comment about Prince Harry that she didn't appreciate.
Emotional Prince Harry puffs out his cheeks as he gets into car with Meghan after Queen’s funeral
Prince Harry was seen puffing out his cheeks as he left the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan Markle, were seen leaving St George’s Chapel in Windsor Monday afternoon after the service for the late monarch. Other royals,...
King Charles Wasn't Allowed To Join The Royals In One Part Of The Queen's Funeral
The royal family gathered together to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II during her public funeral on September 19, with her nearest and dearest (including her young great-granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, who paid a special understated tribute) attending a touching ceremony at Westminster Abbey as her body was taken around London as the public paid tribute to the late monarch. Of course, the queen's son and the new head of the monarchy, King Charles II, was there, but there was one aspect of the event he was prevented from taking part in.
Queen Elizabeth Found Solace From 2 Men After Prince Philip’s Cheating Scandal Surfaced? Her Majesty Reportedly Developed a Special Friendship With Lord Carnarvon, Richard Burton
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip had a happy marriage. The couple was together until the Duke of Edinburgh passed away last year. They were also blessed with four children, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward. Prince Philip Sparked Rumors He Cheated On Queen Elizabeth. But just...
Palace Source Claims King Charles Isn't Looking To Make Nice With Prince Harry
Things are about to get even more difficult for the royal family after the queen's death, but it appears King Charles III is planning big changes for Prince Harry. In case you've been living under a rock, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been in the headlines after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Sussexes made headlines for the drama surrounding Harry's military uniform, and thanks to their disinvitation from a high profile event before the queen's funeral. In addition, the California royal couple was seated in the second row at the funeral, while Harry's cousins — Peter and Zara Philips — sat with the king. The Telegraph further blasted the new king for the decision about Harry's uniform, with a military expert telling the outlet, "This decision will have been taken at the highest level. There is no other way of looking at it but as a firm put down."
