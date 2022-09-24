CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 News Troubleshooter getting results for an apartment complex where some residents say they had unlivable conditions. Just one day after our 19 News Troubleshooter report aired on September 7th about a collapsed and leaking ceiling, as well as other serious problems at The Colony apartments, the new management company Smartland took action. Fixing some of the issues residents pointed out. But, Smartland says the former owner Montlack Realty, “Ran the apartments into the ground.”

