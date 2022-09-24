Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Fire breaks out at Lorain County water filtration plant
Wellington, Ohio (WOIO) - A fire broke out at a water filtration plant in Wellington, Ohio Monday night, according to the Wellington Fire Department. Several area fire departments are currently working on the fire that started around 8 pm. The plant is located at 23687 Pitts Road. There are no...
cleveland19.com
Crash causes early-morning closure on I-90 in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities responded to a crash on I-90 early Tuesday that impacted outbound drivers during the morning commute. The crash on I-90 East near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive was first reported at approximately 5:45 a.m. as bands of rain moved through the Cleveland area. The interstate...
cleveland19.com
Elyria apartment building fire displaces 8 residents
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Elyria Fire Department said a Saturday morning apartment building fire has left eight residents without a home. According to firefighters, the blaze broke out around 1:45 a.m. at the Washington Manor Apartments on Washington Avenue. The fire department said crews quickly extinguished the fire, but...
8 residents displaced after overnight Elyria apartment fire
ELYRIA, Ohio — The Elyria Fire Department responded to an apartment fire early Saturday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The fire broke out at around 1:45 a.m. on the third floor at the...
No one injured after house shot up in Youngstown
Police said no one was hurt early Saturday evening after over two dozen rounds were fired at a home in the 200 block of East Lucius Avenue.
cityofmentor.com
Water Main Break on Mentor Avenue
A water main break has been reported on Mentor Ave. between Burridge Ave. & Little Mountain Rd. Aqua Ohio crews are on scene. The eastbound curb lane on Mentor Avenue is CLOSED while crews conduct repairs. Water service to local businesses and residents may be affected for the remainder of the day. More information will be posted as it becomes available.
Separate water main breaks on busy Parma thoroughfares challenge motorists
PARMA, Ohio -- Water main breaks were the culprit over the last few weeks in Parma, where streets were flooded and traffic diverted. On Sept. 21, a power surge in the city led to water main breaks on West Pleasant Valley Road and Ridge Road. The former had traffic reduced to one lane, while the latter was closed from Day Drive to the intersection.
Driver OK after rollover crash: Gates Mills Police Blotter
A vehicle rolled over after striking a fire hydrant in the 900 block around 11 a.m. Sept. 25. It came to rest on the passenger side, and the driver was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. The Richmond Heights woman, 73, explained that she had lost control when negotiating...
Flash Flood Warning in effect for parts of Lake, Ashtabula counties
CLEVELAND — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of two Northeast Ohio counties until 10:30 p.m. on Monday evening. The warning areas cover Northwestern Ashtabula County and Central Lake County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free...
cityofmentor.com
Power Outage at Mentor Lagoons Marina
Power is out at the Mentor Lagoons Marina due to a downed power line along the trail which runs through the preserve. Power will likely not be restored to the facility until tomorrow, Tuesday, September 27, 2022. For visitor safety, preserve trails are CLOSED for the remainder of the day.
Video: Lake Erie waterspout seen in Lake County
A FOX 8 viewer sent in video after spotting a water spout on Lake Erie Sunday morning.
Why Cuyahoga Falls may see power outages Sunday
Residents in Cuyahoga Falls may see some issues with power outages through part of Sunday morning.
cleveland19.com
Akron man dies after shooting inside apartment
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 62-year-old man died Sunday after being shot inside an apartment on Copley Road in Akron. Akron police were called out to the 800 block of Copley Road just before 1 p.m. EMS transported the victim to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where he...
cleveland19.com
19 News Troubleshooter getting results for a man with a collapsed ceiling at an area apartment complex
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 News Troubleshooter getting results for an apartment complex where some residents say they had unlivable conditions. Just one day after our 19 News Troubleshooter report aired on September 7th about a collapsed and leaking ceiling, as well as other serious problems at The Colony apartments, the new management company Smartland took action. Fixing some of the issues residents pointed out. But, Smartland says the former owner Montlack Realty, “Ran the apartments into the ground.”
whbc.com
Child Dead in Fatal Brimfield Crash Over Weekend
BRIMFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young person is dead in Portage County, the result of a one-car accident. That accident also seriously injured the 35-year-old driver from Kent and two other children in the car. The state patrol says the vehicle went off Sunnybrook Road...
Cleveland investigators look for missing 13-year-old
Investigators are looking for a teenage girl who was reported missing out of Cleveland. Carlaya Jones, 13, was last seen leaving a family member's home in the 4500 block of Quincy Avenue.
Man killed in Euclid neighborhood drive-by
Police are searching for the suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that killed a 20-year-old man Saturday afternoon.
cleveland19.com
Police in Elyria seize 5 handguns during bust, 2 people arrested
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers seized five handguns and arrested two people during a search warrant in Elyria on Friday, according to Capt. Phillip Hammonds of the Elyria Police Department. Detectives searched the home, located in the 900 block of Case Avenue, at 7 a.m. on Sept. 23, according to...
Car wedged under moving truck in Youngstown crash
Crews took two people to the hospital following a crash Friday afternoon in Youngstown.
Police investigate 2 separate deadly shootings in Summit County
AKRON, Ohio — The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office and other law enforcement officials are investigating two separate fatal shootings in the county over the weekend. The first incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Copley Road. Akron police a 62-year-old man was shot in an apartment in that area. He later died at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.
