Willowick, OH

cleveland19.com

Fire breaks out at Lorain County water filtration plant

Wellington, Ohio (WOIO) - A fire broke out at a water filtration plant in Wellington, Ohio Monday night, according to the Wellington Fire Department. Several area fire departments are currently working on the fire that started around 8 pm. The plant is located at 23687 Pitts Road. There are no...
WELLINGTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Crash causes early-morning closure on I-90 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities responded to a crash on I-90 early Tuesday that impacted outbound drivers during the morning commute. The crash on I-90 East near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive was first reported at approximately 5:45 a.m. as bands of rain moved through the Cleveland area. The interstate...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria apartment building fire displaces 8 residents

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Elyria Fire Department said a Saturday morning apartment building fire has left eight residents without a home. According to firefighters, the blaze broke out around 1:45 a.m. at the Washington Manor Apartments on Washington Avenue. The fire department said crews quickly extinguished the fire, but...
ELYRIA, OH
WKYC

Willowick, OH
Ohio State
Willowick, OH
Cleveland, OH
Ohio Crime & Safety
cityofmentor.com

Water Main Break on Mentor Avenue

A water main break has been reported on Mentor Ave. between Burridge Ave. & Little Mountain Rd. Aqua Ohio crews are on scene. The eastbound curb lane on Mentor Avenue is CLOSED while crews conduct repairs. Water service to local businesses and residents may be affected for the remainder of the day. More information will be posted as it becomes available.
MENTOR, OH
cityofmentor.com

Power Outage at Mentor Lagoons Marina

Power is out at the Mentor Lagoons Marina due to a downed power line along the trail which runs through the preserve. Power will likely not be restored to the facility until tomorrow, Tuesday, September 27, 2022. For visitor safety, preserve trails are CLOSED for the remainder of the day.
MENTOR, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man dies after shooting inside apartment

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 62-year-old man died Sunday after being shot inside an apartment on Copley Road in Akron. Akron police were called out to the 800 block of Copley Road just before 1 p.m. EMS transported the victim to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where he...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

19 News Troubleshooter getting results for a man with a collapsed ceiling at an area apartment complex

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 News Troubleshooter getting results for an apartment complex where some residents say they had unlivable conditions. Just one day after our 19 News Troubleshooter report aired on September 7th about a collapsed and leaking ceiling, as well as other serious problems at The Colony apartments, the new management company Smartland took action. Fixing some of the issues residents pointed out. But, Smartland says the former owner Montlack Realty, “Ran the apartments into the ground.”
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Child Dead in Fatal Brimfield Crash Over Weekend

BRIMFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A young person is dead in Portage County, the result of a one-car accident. That accident also seriously injured the 35-year-old driver from Kent and two other children in the car. The state patrol says the vehicle went off Sunnybrook Road...
BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
cleveland19.com

Police in Elyria seize 5 handguns during bust, 2 people arrested

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers seized five handguns and arrested two people during a search warrant in Elyria on Friday, according to Capt. Phillip Hammonds of the Elyria Police Department. Detectives searched the home, located in the 900 block of Case Avenue, at 7 a.m. on Sept. 23, according to...
ELYRIA, OH
WKYC

