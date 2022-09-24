3 men shot, 1 critical after shooting near Altgeld Gardens

CHICAGO — Three men are in the hospital after a shooting Saturday afternoon near the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood.

Police said three men were walking down the street around 1:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of East 133rd Street when an unknown individual fired shots toward the group, hitting all three before running away.

One man, 24, was shot in the back and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition. Another man, 41, was shot in the right forearm before being taken to the same hospital in good condition. The third man, 39, was shot in the left arm and taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital in good condition.

Police have no offenders in custody as area detectives continue to investigate.

