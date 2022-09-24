ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Clayton News Daily

Atlanta has started two pilot guaranteed income programs

(The Center Square) – The city of Atlanta launched its guaranteed income pilot program earlier this year in the wake of the COVID pandemic that gives $500 a month to 300 Atlanta residents. According to the city, the guaranteed income program "is meant to supplement rather than replace the...
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Trans pioneer, politician Michelle Bruce found dead at home

Former Riverdale City Councilperson Michelle Bruce, Georgia’s first openly transgender elected official who lost reelection in 2003 after an opponent filed suit claiming she was “fraudulently” running for reelection as a woman, was found dead in her home on Roy Huie Road September 27. Although an official cause of death was not yet available as of press time, a member of the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s office on scene said Bruce appeared to have died of natural causes.
RIVERDALE, GA
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
cdrecycler.com

Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
ATLANTA, GA
Person
Ted Terry
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police forced to evacuate airport office over rat problem

ATLANTA - Atlanta police evacuated part of their office at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a nasty discovery in department's ceiling. The APD's role preserving public safety at the airport is pivotal, but officers tell FOX 5 they believe their workplace is unsafe when it comes to their personal health.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

People fleeing Hurricane Ian fly into Atlanta as Tampa airport closes

ATLANTA — The last flights into Atlanta from Tampa landed Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. Tampa International Airport was slated to close at 5 p.m. as Florida's coast braced for the storm's impact. Nearly 500 miles away, Atlanta has been welcoming people at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as they try to remove themselves from the storm's path.
ATLANTA, GA
#Atlanta Police#Metro Atlanta#A Forest#Nypd#Cnn#Boulder Walk
The Georgia Sun

Metro Atlanta rapper Q Money convicted of killing a friend while the victim slept

A metro Atlanta rapper was convicted Friday of the killing of a friend — execution style — while the friend slept. According to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, jurors returned guilty verdicts on Friday against 26-year-old Qamar “Q Money” Williams on charges of malice murder, felony murder (two counts), aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Calvin “Scotty” Chappell.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
saportareport.com

Five Points Station: A Transformative Project for Downtown Atlanta

Recently, MARTA announced the awarding of a $25 million RAISE grant for the Five Points station and publicly shared a first peek at concepts for its busiest transit station located in the heart of Downtown Atlanta. The additional funding, bringing the total project budget to $200 million, gives us an opportunity to do something truly transformative where it’s needed the most.
ATLANTA, GA

