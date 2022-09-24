Read full article on original website
Georgia lawmaker comes out as nonmonogamous: 'I'm in love with two wonderful people'
When Atlanta City Council member Liliana Bakhtiari won the 5th District seat last November, it represented two major firsts: Bakhtiari was the first queer Muslim person elected in the state of Georgia and the first nonbinary councilmember of a major U.S. city. But Bakhtiari, who uses they and she pronouns,...
Atlanta has started two pilot guaranteed income programs
(The Center Square) – The city of Atlanta launched its guaranteed income pilot program earlier this year in the wake of the COVID pandemic that gives $500 a month to 300 Atlanta residents. According to the city, the guaranteed income program "is meant to supplement rather than replace the...
Trans pioneer, politician Michelle Bruce found dead at home
Former Riverdale City Councilperson Michelle Bruce, Georgia’s first openly transgender elected official who lost reelection in 2003 after an opponent filed suit claiming she was “fraudulently” running for reelection as a woman, was found dead in her home on Roy Huie Road September 27. Although an official cause of death was not yet available as of press time, a member of the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s office on scene said Bruce appeared to have died of natural causes.
Small numbers of fraud cases slow emergency rental assistance process
The fraud cases create a conflict between quickly meeting urgent need and carefully protecting the funding from swindlers.
Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
'I'm almost insulted about having to be here to beg for you not to raise our rates' | Customers attend Georgia Power rate hearings
ATLANTA — Starting January, Georgia Power Company's customer bills could go up about $14 a month, if state regulators approve the increase. Now customers are formally voicing their concern over the proposal. The first of three hearings on the rate hike began Tuesday at the Public Service Commission building...
City of Atlanta Buys Old Brick Company Site Where Black Convicts Worked for Free and Died | WATCH
*ATLANTA (WGCL) — Right now, it looks like an old, abandoned brickyard, but the old Chattahoochee Brick Company site holds a history mired in blood, sweat, and tears. “This is the location of the Chattahoochee Brick Company. It was owned by one of the former mayors of Atlanta,” said Kwame-Osheyefo Kalimara, an attendee at the ceremony Saturday.
Report: Authorities trying to seize rapper Young Thug's car, jewelry collect after arrest
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Atlanta rapper Young Thug reportedly might have to give up dozens of pieces of expensive jewelry and multiple luxury cars that were seized during his arrest in May. The 30-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, and 27 other people, was indicted along with...
Atlanta police forced to evacuate airport office over rat problem
ATLANTA - Atlanta police evacuated part of their office at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a nasty discovery in department's ceiling. The APD's role preserving public safety at the airport is pivotal, but officers tell FOX 5 they believe their workplace is unsafe when it comes to their personal health.
People fleeing Hurricane Ian fly into Atlanta as Tampa airport closes
ATLANTA — The last flights into Atlanta from Tampa landed Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian. Tampa International Airport was slated to close at 5 p.m. as Florida's coast braced for the storm's impact. Nearly 500 miles away, Atlanta has been welcoming people at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport as they try to remove themselves from the storm's path.
Georgia teacher stars in new series “Oscarville,” says show offers history lesson not taught in school
(Photo/Oscarville: Below the Surface) (Forsyth County, GA) Lisa Crosby has been teaching Georgia social studies classes to middle and high school students in North Georgia for more than two decades, but she didn’t learn the history of the town of Oscarville in any textbooks.
Senior home residents experiencing ‘filthy’ living conditions at metro Atlanta complex
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Roaches, locked trash rooms and more — several residents who live at an apartment complex for senior citizens say they are concerned about their living conditions. These pictures were taken inside the Galleria Manor — an apartment complex in Smyrna for senior citizens.
Clayton chairman: Bus rapid transit ‘a good alternative’ for county
MARTA led a delegation of Clayton County officials to Indianapolis last week to check out the city's bus rapid transit service. At least one Clayton County official was impressed.
Historical marker in East Point remembers man lynched amid 1906 massacre
On Saturday, dozens of people gathered at a spot in East Point to mark a tragic moment in metro Atlanta history....
Police: 16-year-old dead after being shot at metro Atlanta apartment
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a shooting left a 16-year-old dead in south Atlanta on Tuesday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police arrived the Villages at Carver apartment complex on Moury Avenue around 9 p.m. after reports of a person being shot. Police...
Two injured after argument leads to gunfire in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — A man and woman are recovering after an argument lead to an overnight shooting, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said a 31-year-old man was shot in the back and leg, while the woman - who police believe was an innocent bystander - was also hurt. This happened...
Metro Atlanta rapper Q Money convicted of killing a friend while the victim slept
A metro Atlanta rapper was convicted Friday of the killing of a friend — execution style — while the friend slept. According to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, jurors returned guilty verdicts on Friday against 26-year-old Qamar “Q Money” Williams on charges of malice murder, felony murder (two counts), aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Calvin “Scotty” Chappell.
Ohio rapper convicted of killing friend as he slept in DeKalb home
A DeKalb County jury on Friday convicted a rapper from Ohio in the shooting death of a fellow rapper he had considered his friend.
Five Points Station: A Transformative Project for Downtown Atlanta
Recently, MARTA announced the awarding of a $25 million RAISE grant for the Five Points station and publicly shared a first peek at concepts for its busiest transit station located in the heart of Downtown Atlanta. The additional funding, bringing the total project budget to $200 million, gives us an opportunity to do something truly transformative where it’s needed the most.
OPINION: Murder or self-defense? Chaka Zulu’s case has many watching
It was an ugly late-night beatdown in a parking lot, one that ended in a shooting death not unlike others that have plag...
