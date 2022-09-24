ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Keir Starmer unveils green growth plan to counter Liz Truss’s tax cuts

By Toby Helm, Andrew Rawnsley and Phillip Inman
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j4IL7_0i91QcG700
Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, says he will double the amount of onshore wind, triple solar and more than quadruple offshore wind power.

Keir Starmer will pledge to deliver a new era of economic growth and permanently lower energy bills by turning the UK into an independent green “superpower” before 2030, through a massive expansion of wind and solar energy.

Announcing details of the plan exclusively to the Observer, the Labour leader says he will double the amount of onshore wind, triple solar and more than quadruple offshore wind power, “re-industrialising” the country to create a zero carbon, self-sufficient electricity system, by the end of this decade.

Starmer says the move – far more ambitious than any green policy advanced by the Tories and the most far-reaching of his leadership so far – would release the British people from the mercy of “dictators” such as Russian president Vladimir Putin over energy bills.

It would also, he says, cut hundreds of pounds off annual household energy bills “for good”, create up to half a million UK jobs, and make this country the first to have a zero-emission power system.

Labour’s new approach is unveiled as the government’s blueprint to boost economic growth through a sweeping programme of tax cuts – announced by Kwasi Kwarteng, the new chancellor, on Friday – encounters mounting criticism.

Yesterday thinktanks and leading economists said the Conservative plan would mainly help the richest and benefit the more prosperous south of England, rather than provide assistance to struggling households and parts of the country which are more deprived. It also spooked the financial markets.

In the hours after Kwarteng addressed MPs in the Commons, the pound slumped more than 3% against the dollar to levels last seen 37 years ago and the cost of government borrowing suffered its biggest one-day rise since 1991.

These initial reactions have fuelled fears of more carnage when markets reopen on Monday. Some economists believe the Bank of England could be forced to hold an emergency meeting to consider further interest rates rises to prevent a rout.

Former Bank policymaker Martin Weale said markets were “frightened” by unfunded tax cuts being pumped into the economy at a time of high inflation. “It is hard to see this policy [of tax cuts] ending happily.” He added: “I expect sterling will continue falling next week, and if it does the Bank of England may need to step in with even higher interest rates.”

Starmer made clear that his alternative approach to boosting growth involved tackling three crises jointly – the climate, the cost of living, and the wider economy.

Party aides said history showed Labour was at its best and most successful when it captured a sense of “modernity and the future”, as in 1964 when Harold Wilson became prime minister with a vision to create a new Britain in the “white heat” of “scientific revolution”.

Starmer said that while the Conservatives were indulging in “casino economics” and “gambling the mortgages and finances of every family in the country”, Labour was looking to create a secure future for everyone, both economically and in the face of climate change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oh96H_0i91QcG700
Keir Starmer arriving at the party conference in Liverpool. Photograph: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

“The British people are sick and tired of rocketing energy bills and our energy system being exposed to dictators,” Starmer said, before Labour’s annual conference which opens in Liverpool on Sunday.

“They want long-term solutions to cut bills for good. A central mission of my government will be to turn the UK into a clean energy superpower.

“This is a plan that will drive jobs, tackle the cost of living, and protect our homes for future generations by tackling the climate crisis.”

Starmer, along with Ed Miliband, the shadow secretary of state for climate change, has been working for months on what they call their green prosperity plan.

The idea at its core is to build a self-sufficient power system run entirely by cheap, homegrown renewables and nuclear, by the end of the decade. This, they argue, would also allow the country to become a major energy exporter.

In the interview, Starmer said the arrival of Liz Truss as prime minister had created a clearer ideological divide between the Conservatives and Labour that was evident in the way the two party leaders approached challenges over the cost of living and energy prices.

There was, Starmer said, “a big divide on the economy and the question of who grows the economy”.

While Labour wants to create growth by putting working people at the heart of a green economic revolution, he said Truss wanted her tax cuts to benefit “those at the top, therefore she wants trickle-down economics, to make the rich richer, give them tax cuts. So there is a huge ideological gap there.”

The Labour leader added that his party could now fight the next election on issues outside its traditional “comfort zones” such as the NHS. It was now in a position to present a more credible argument to the electorate than the Tories on economic policy as a whole.

Starmer said that following the new government’s mini-budget on Friday it was clear that “the roles are switched” and that Labour was now the party of “fiscal responsibility”.

The latest Opinium poll for the Observer today, taken mainly before the chancellor’s tax-cutting announcements and the first since Truss entered No 10, shows no boost to the Conservatives from the change of leader and prime minister.

It shows Labour leading by 5 points (up 1 point compared with three weeks ago) on 39% while the Tories are unchanged on 34%.

Commenting on Labour’s energy plan, Greenpeace UK’s head of politics Rebecca Newsom said: “The only way out of this mess is a moonshot mission to roll out a renewables based energy system that can lower bills, cut emissions, create jobs and break our dependence on gas markets and fossil fuel autocrats.

“Labour seems to have understood that, the Conservatives don’t.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Australian surfer Chris Davidson dies after punch outside pub

A man has faced court over the death of the former surfing champion Chris Davidson who died after being punched outside a pub on the New South Wales mid-north coast. Police said they were called to Sportsmans Way at South West Rocks just after 11pm on Saturday following reports a man had been punched in the face, fallen and hit his head on the pavement.
SPORTS
The Independent

Labour in line for a big majority while Boris Johnson could lose his seat, poll suggests

Sir Keir Starmer could secure a comfortable 56-seat majority for Labour and unseat Boris Johnson at the next general election, according to a new poll released on the first day of the party’s annual conference in Liverpool.The Savanta ComRes survey of more than 6,000 voters put Labour a clear 12 points ahead of the Conservatives, on 45 per cent, with Liz Truss’s party on 33 per cent.It suggests that there has been no “Truss bounce” for the Tories following the election of their new leader at the start of September, with the Conservative Party down two points and Labour...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Ed Miliband
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
The Independent

Labour removes party whip after MP calls Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black

An MP has had the Labour party whip suspended after she called Kwasi Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black.In audio published online, Ms Huq was heard discussing his private school background, before adding that "you wouldn’t know he is black" when hearing him speak. The MP for Ealing Central and Acton, in west London, appear to have been made the comments at a fringe event at the Labour conference in Liverpool on Monday.Before her suspension a local Labour source said: “Having just been re-selected unanimously it is disappointing to see the MP we campaigned so hard to elect distract the media so disastrously...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Energy#Energy System#Linus Business#Uk#Labour#Tories#British#Russian#Conservative
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
The Guardian

Louise Fletcher obituary

The actor Louise Fletcher, who has died aged 88, won the best actress Oscar in 1976 for her chilling and controlled performance in the film version of Ken Kesey’s countercultural novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. As Nurse Ratched, who instils fear into the patients in a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Starmer: Labour will make no election deal with SNP under any circumstances

Sir Keir Starmer has categorically ruled out a Labour election pact with the SNP, insisting: “No deal under any circumstances.”The Labour leader claimed Scotland’s success in the UK is “met with gritted teeth” and viewed as a “roadblock to independence” by the SNP.Scotland needs a Labour Government that can deliver change but also “power and resources to shape its own future”, Sir Keir said.He delivered a firm declaration that he believes Labour’s route to securing power in Westminster will not involve SNP support, although the party currently has just one MP in Scotland.The challenges we face: the cost-of-living crisis, climate...
ELECTIONS
Daily Mail

UK's small businesses 'to be offered growth loans' as part of Liz Truss's swathe of economic recovery plans as new PM pledges to back Britain's entrepreneurs

Small businesses will be offered new ‘growth loans’ by the Government as part of the Prime Minister’s efforts to pull the economy out of the doldrums. Liz Truss announces in the Mail on Sunday an extension of the Government’s Start-Up Loans programme – which offers support and funding to new businesses – to cover companies which have been running for up to five years.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Starmer: Working-class background gave me ‘hope’ and ‘impatience’

Sir Keir Starmer leaned on his working-class background to cast Labour as party of aspiration as he made his leader’s speech to the party conference in Liverpool.The Labour leader has often referred to his upbringing as the son of a toolmaker and a nurse. But in his speech on Tuesday he developed this theme further, saying growing up working class in the 1970s had given him both hope and impatience.In a personal section of his speech, he said: “I remember what rising prices feel like. I remember when our phone was cut off because we couldn’t pay the bill. How...
U.K.
The Guardian

The Guardian

454K+
Followers
103K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy