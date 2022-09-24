Rockies reinstate pitcher Alex Colome from bereavement list

The Colorado Rockies activated right-hander Alex Colome from the bereavement list prior to Saturday night’s game against the San Diego Padres.

Colome was placed on the list on Sept. 18.

Colorado optioned right-hander Noah Davis to Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move.

Colome, 33, is 2-7 with a 5.20 ERA and four saves in 50 relief appearances during his first season with the Rockies.

Overall, Colome is 34-34 with a 3.29 ERA and 159 saves in 443 career appearances (19 starts) with the Tampa Bay Rays (2013-18), Seattle Mariners (2018), Chicago White Sox (2019-20), Minnesota Twins (2021) and Rockies.

Davis, 25, didn’t appear in a game for Colorado despite being promoted on Sept. 16.

–Field Level Media

