ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Rockies reinstate pitcher Alex Colome from bereavement list

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hnck4_0i91QSNj00

The Colorado Rockies activated right-hander Alex Colome from the bereavement list prior to Saturday night’s game against the San Diego Padres.

Colome was placed on the list on Sept. 18.

Colorado optioned right-hander Noah Davis to Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move.

Colome, 33, is 2-7 with a 5.20 ERA and four saves in 50 relief appearances during his first season with the Rockies.

Overall, Colome is 34-34 with a 3.29 ERA and 159 saves in 443 career appearances (19 starts) with the Tampa Bay Rays (2013-18), Seattle Mariners (2018), Chicago White Sox (2019-20), Minnesota Twins (2021) and Rockies.

Davis, 25, didn’t appear in a game for Colorado despite being promoted on Sept. 16.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Luis Torrens starting Saturday for Seattle

Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Torrens is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting eighth in the order versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. In 144 plate appearances this season, Torrens has a .216 batting average with...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
FOX Sports

Darvish earns 16th win, Padres gain ground in wild-card race

DENVER (AP) — Yu Darvish settled in after surrendering a leadoff homer and earned his career-high-tying 16th win as the San Diego Padres climbed into second place in the NL wild-card race by beating the Colorado Rockies 9-3 on Saturday night. Jake Cronenworth and Ha-Seong Kim each had two-run...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Chicago White Sox Announce Official Decision On Tony La Russa

Tony La Russa's days in Chicago have ended, for this season at least. In a statement released by the team, the White Sox announced that the legendary manager will not return as the club's manager in 2022. Via NBCS Chicago's Chuck Garfien:. After undergoing additional testing and medical procedures over...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Davis
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Brandon Lowe
numberfire.com

Jesus Aguilar not in Orioles' Saturday night lineup

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jesus Aguilar is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Aguilar is being replaced at designated htiter by Adley Rutschman versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. In 496 plate appearances this season, Aguilar has a .232 batting average with a .657 OPS, 16 home runs,...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bereavement#The San Diego Padres#Triple A Albuquerque#Yankees#White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

78K+
Followers
59K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy