Late Microsoft Co-Founder’s Art Collection Could Be Worth $1 Billion at Auction
By far one of the most anticipated art events of the fall season is Christie’s Visionary: the Paul G. Allen Collection auction, which will take place on Nov. 9 and 10 at Rockefeller Center. Preceding his death in 2018, Allen, the co-founder of Microsoft, was a prodigious art collector whose incredible collection includes a Paul Cézanne landscape estimated at $100 million and a Jasper Johns valued at $50 million. Those works and many more will be up for grabs, Artnet reports. The overall sale of some 150 works in Allen’s collection are expected to fetch an unprecedented sum of $1 billion.
DIY Photography
How fine art photography adds more value to your home
Investing in a quality fine art photography print with subject matter such as a landscape scene can be a valuable addition to your home. And to be specific, the ‘value’ that we are referring to is not the price tag attached to it, but rather the feelings and emotions you experience when viewing an art piece that speaks to you.
