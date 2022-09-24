By far one of the most anticipated art events of the fall season is Christie’s Visionary: the Paul G. Allen Collection auction, which will take place on Nov. 9 and 10 at Rockefeller Center. Preceding his death in 2018, Allen, the co-founder of Microsoft, was a prodigious art collector whose incredible collection includes a Paul Cézanne landscape estimated at $100 million and a Jasper Johns valued at $50 million. Those works and many more will be up for grabs, Artnet reports. The overall sale of some 150 works in Allen’s collection are expected to fetch an unprecedented sum of $1 billion.

VISUAL ART ・ 4 DAYS AGO