Read full article on original website
Related
Shelby Reporter
Body of missing boater is recovered
PELHAM – The body of a missing boater has been recovered. On Saturday, Sept. 24 at approximately 11:33 a.m. an incident occurred on Lay Lake in Shelby County that resulted in a missing boater. A 2022 Ranger bass boat was found vacant in the area and the search began...
Boater missing in Lay Lake identified
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The body of the missing boater was located around 8 a.m. Sunday. The victim has been identified as David Etheridge, 51, of Arbor Cove in Hoover. His body was located near the same location he went missing in Spring Creek on Lay Lake. A marine-related accident that occurred Saturday […]
wbrc.com
Major crashes on I-20/59W at Valley Road and HWY 280 at Cherokee Rd
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two major crashes are impacting traffic this morning. An overturned vehicle on I-20/59 westbound near Valley Rd exit is causing delays. Both through lanes are closed. Traffic is being moved using the right shoulder. Another accident on HWY 280 at Cherokee Rd. is causing a significant...
UPDATE: Hoover man’s body found on Lay Lake
From The Tribune staff reports SHELBY COUNTY — A Hoover man’s body was found on Lay Lake on Sunday, September 25, at approximately 8 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), 51-year-old David D. Etheridge has been identified as the individual that went missing on Saturday, September 24. Related Story: ALEA searches for […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 killed, 1 wounded after gunfire erupts in Talladega County; reward offered for tips
One man was killed and another was wounded in a hail of gunfire Sunday night in Talladega County, authorities said. A reward starting at $1,000 was offered for information leading to the identity or arrest of the suspect responsible for killing 22-year-old Sylacauga resident Dontez Lamar Garrett, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
Multiple fire departments respond to County Road 222 structure fire
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office shut down the 7200 block of County Road 222 this morning due to a structure fire in the area. The fire was in the Trimble VFD coverage area. Trimble, Logan, Bethsadia, Good Hope, Loretto, Crane Hill and Jones Chapel fire departments responded to the large house fire. Logan Fire Chief Toby Bates confirmed that all occupants made it out of the house safely. The structure was fully engulfed and deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire is undetermined. The departments received the call at 6 a.m. this morning. The fire took about five hours and an estimated 70,000 gallons of water to fully extinguish. Bates stated, “This was a large fire that took all departments working together to get under control. Everyone did an outstanding job getting a water supply established more than half a mile away because the nearby hydrant was broken. I appreciate every department that came to help.” Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
wbrc.com
36-year-old man dies following motorcycle accident in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 36-year -old man died following a motorcycle accident in Birmingham, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The coroner said Anthony Lynn Trussell was riding on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the intersection of Highland Avenue and 21st Place South when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb.
23-year-old shot by Birmingham police identified; investigation ongoing by state agents
A man shot by Birmingham police Saturday afternoon has now been identified. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation on Monday identified the wounded suspect as Dontrell Lerrell Moore. He is 23. Two West Precinct officers were dispatched at 12:45 p.m. Saturday on a report of a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 dead, 1 injured in Sylacauga shooting
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Sylacauga Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night and left one man dead. According to SPD, officers arrived to the 100 block of Seminole Avenue on calls of a person shot around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Dontez Garrett, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced […]
Death penalty sought for 70-year-old suspect in deadly shootings at Vestavia Hills church
The state will seek the death penalty for a 70-year-old man accused in the shooting deaths of three people at an Alabama church potluck supper. Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr announced the state’s intentions in court Monday morning. Carr’s statement’s came during Robert Findlay Smith’s arraignment on indictments...
Birmingham man killed in motorcycle crash
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was fatally injured in a motorcycle crash that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 24, at approximately 7 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 36-year-old Anthony Lynn Trussell was the lone rider of a motorcycle involved in a single-vehicle crash. Trussell was approaching the intersection of […]
New sports complex triggers Gardendale city growth
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Big changes are heading to Gardendale as the city progresses in its development of a $30 million sports complex, sparking city-wide development. The complex sits close to the northern part of Moncrief Road just before it hooks into U.S. 31. It replaces the old Bill Noble Park that was built in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
Two fatal hit and runs have left families devastated in Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This morning’s hit and runs happened less than 24 hours after another deadly hit and run in Jefferson County. Two families within two days now trying to cope with tragedy. Stephanie Schillaci and her family mourning the loss of her uncle Teddy Self. He was...
police.birminghamal.gov
Media Release 196- Arrest Made in the Jaylon Palmore Homicide Investigation
Arrest Made in the Jaylon Palmore Homicide Investigation. The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives have obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the murder of Jaylon Palmore. Jaylon Palmore was tragically shot and killed on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in the 7500 Block 1st Avenue South. The suspect...
Crime Stoppers using direct mailers in quest for information in unsolved slaying of UAB researcher and others
Residents in Birmingham’s Woodlawn area will soon be receiving mailers aimed at solving one of the city’s murders. Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama is using the mailer to reach a targeted audience they believe could have vital information in the May shooting death of UAB researcher David Gibbs Westbrook Jr.
Lane closed on I-59 NB due to overturned 18-wheeler
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — One lane is closed on I-59 Northbound at the 139-mile marker due to overturned 18-wheeler on Sunday, September 25, at approximately 1:17 p.m. According to the Trussville Police Department (TPD), an 18-wheeler full of avocados overturned and is blocking one lane on I-59 Northbound. A crane is on […]
Motorcyclist killed in Sunday-night crash on Birmingham’s Southside
A motorcyclist died early this morning following a Sunday-night crash on Birmingham’s Southside. The wreck happened at 7 p.m. on Highland Avenue at 21st Place South. Authorities said Anthony Lynn Trussell, 36, was the lone rider on the motorcycle. He lost control of the bike and struck a curb.
Mayor Maddox Announces Opening of River District Park Friday
River District Park, a new amenity funded by the Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan, is open to the public in downtown Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox announced Friday evening. In a Facebook post, Maddox shared photos of showing off the park, which is located directly below the Hugh R. Thomas Bridge that leads from Downtown Tuscaloosa into Northport.
Tuscaloosa police investigating Saturday shooting death
A man is dead after a Saturday night shooting is Tuscaloosa. At around 11 p.m. Saturday, the Tuscaloosa Police Department was called out to the River Road Apartments at the 400 Block of 8th Ave. N.E. There, one male was found shot and deceased. The Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Violent Crimes...
41-year-old man fatally injured after struck by vehicle at McDonalds in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 41-year-old man was fatally injured after he was struck by a vehicle at McDonald’s in Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 23, at approximately 4:56 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Brian Allen Wyatt, of Birmingham, was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in a McDonald’s […]
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0