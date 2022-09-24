ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

Shelby Reporter

Body of missing boater is recovered

PELHAM – The body of a missing boater has been recovered. On Saturday, Sept. 24 at approximately 11:33 a.m. an incident occurred on Lay Lake in Shelby County that resulted in a missing boater. A 2022 Ranger bass boat was found vacant in the area and the search began...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Boater missing in Lay Lake identified

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The body of the missing boater was located around 8 a.m. Sunday. The victim has been identified as David Etheridge, 51, of Arbor Cove in Hoover. His body was located near the same location he went missing in Spring Creek on Lay Lake. A marine-related accident that occurred Saturday […]
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Major crashes on I-20/59W at Valley Road and HWY 280 at Cherokee Rd

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two major crashes are impacting traffic this morning. An overturned vehicle on I-20/59 westbound near Valley Rd exit is causing delays. Both through lanes are closed. Traffic is being moved using the right shoulder. Another accident on HWY 280 at Cherokee Rd. is causing a significant...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Hoover man’s body found on Lay Lake

From The Tribune staff reports SHELBY COUNTY — A Hoover man’s body was found on Lay Lake on Sunday, September 25, at approximately 8 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), 51-year-old David D. Etheridge has been identified as the individual that went missing on Saturday, September 24. Related Story: ALEA searches for […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Crime & Safety
The Cullman Tribune

Multiple fire departments respond to County Road 222 structure fire

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office shut down the 7200 block of County Road 222 this morning due to a structure fire in the area. The fire was in the Trimble VFD coverage area. Trimble, Logan, Bethsadia, Good Hope, Loretto, Crane Hill and Jones Chapel fire departments responded to the large house fire. Logan Fire Chief Toby Bates confirmed that all occupants made it out of the house safely. The structure was fully engulfed and deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire is undetermined. The departments received the call at 6 a.m. this morning. The fire took about five hours and an estimated 70,000 gallons of water to fully extinguish. Bates stated, “This was a large fire that took all departments working together to get under control. Everyone did an outstanding job getting a water supply established more than half a mile away because the nearby hydrant was broken. I appreciate every department that came to help.” Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

36-year-old man dies following motorcycle accident in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 36-year -old man died following a motorcycle accident in Birmingham, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The coroner said Anthony Lynn Trussell was riding on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the intersection of Highland Avenue and 21st Place South when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 dead, 1 injured in Sylacauga shooting

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Sylacauga Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night and left one man dead. According to SPD, officers arrived to the 100 block of Seminole Avenue on calls of a person shot around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Dontez Garrett, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced […]
SYLACAUGA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham man killed in motorcycle crash

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was fatally injured in a motorcycle crash that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 24, at approximately 7 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 36-year-old Anthony Lynn Trussell was the lone rider of a motorcycle involved in a single-vehicle crash. Trussell was approaching the intersection of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

New sports complex triggers Gardendale city growth

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Big changes are heading to Gardendale as the city progresses in its development of a $30 million sports complex, sparking city-wide development. The complex sits close to the northern part of Moncrief Road just before it hooks into U.S. 31. It replaces the old Bill Noble Park that was built in […]
GARDENDALE, AL
police.birminghamal.gov

Media Release 196- Arrest Made in the Jaylon Palmore Homicide Investigation

Arrest Made in the Jaylon Palmore Homicide Investigation. The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives have obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the murder of Jaylon Palmore. Jaylon Palmore was tragically shot and killed on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in the 7500 Block 1st Avenue South. The suspect...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Lane closed on I-59 NB due to overturned 18-wheeler

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — One lane is closed on I-59 Northbound at the 139-mile marker due to overturned 18-wheeler on Sunday, September 25, at approximately 1:17 p.m. According to the Trussville Police Department (TPD), an 18-wheeler full of avocados overturned and is blocking one lane on I-59 Northbound. A crane is on […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Alt 101.7

Mayor Maddox Announces Opening of River District Park Friday

River District Park, a new amenity funded by the Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan, is open to the public in downtown Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox announced Friday evening. In a Facebook post, Maddox shared photos of showing off the park, which is located directly below the Hugh R. Thomas Bridge that leads from Downtown Tuscaloosa into Northport.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Tuscaloosa police investigating Saturday shooting death

A man is dead after a Saturday night shooting is Tuscaloosa. At around 11 p.m. Saturday, the Tuscaloosa Police Department was called out to the River Road Apartments at the 400 Block of 8th Ave. N.E. There, one male was found shot and deceased. The Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Violent Crimes...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
