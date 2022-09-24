Tewksbury High Football improves to 2-0; Coach Brian Aylward wins his 175th game: Redmen’s defensive pressure too much for Red Raiders

Read full article on original website
What is going on with the Boston Labor Market?Instawork Economic ResearchBoston, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
New CoHo construction set to start on Winthrop and CapenThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
New vegan and kosher food line opens in DewickThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
homenewshere.com
Reading football team shuts out Danvers to go 3-0
READING — Three weeks into the season, it was finally time for the Reading High football team to break in the new turf at Hollingsworth Field. The Rockets broke in the turf with their best defensive effort of the season, shutting out Danvers, 21-0 on Friday. Not only did...
homenewshere.com
Woburn football team shocked at home by Bedford
WOBURN — The Tanners encountered a bit of a shocker on Friday night as Bedford came in for the home opener and was a going offensive concern the entire game. The main reason for that was senior quarterback Eric Miles who looked like the second coming of former Lexington QB Sal Frelick (Google him if you have forgotten). Miles was too quick, and too fast, for the Woburn defense and ran for 191 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing for the go-ahead score with 2:11 to play.
homenewshere.com
Wildcat Football Players: Get Better Soon, Mikey!: With help of Boosters Program, a gift basket sent to Peabody Captain diagnosed with Leukemia
PEABODY/WILMINGTON – The Wilmington High School Football team may be off to a winless start, but they are certainly winners in the hearts of one Peabody High School Football player and his family. Back in August, Mikey Mastrocola, a senior captain at Peabody, was diagnosed with B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic...
umlconnector.com
LeLacheur Park sold to UMass Lowell for one million dollars
(Photo courtesy of Eagletribune.com) “Sign of LeLacheur Park.”. This past summer, the city of Lowell approved the sale of LeLacheur Park to UMass Lowell for one million dollars. UMass Lowell is also expected to invest an additional three million dollars into the stadium to meet NCAA Division 1 stadium and facility standards.
WCVB
Pop Warner coach in Massachusetts arrested after assaulting referee with football, police say
MALDEN, Mass. — A youth football coach in Massachusetts is facing one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — a football — in connection with an incident involving a referee during a game in Malden, according to police. Malden police Capt. Marc Gatcomb said...
westernmassnews.com
Post Malone cancels performances at TD Garden
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -If you were hoping to see rapper Post Malone in Boston this weekend, you may be out of luck. The artist announced on social media Saturday that his shows at TD Garden in Boston this weekend were cancelled. Malone said he is experiencing pain from his fall last week on stage in Missouri and is having difficulty breathing. The post was published after the scheduled 7:00 p.m. start time for his Saturday show.
whdh.com
Rapper Post Malone postpones concert at TD Garden following fall on stage last week
BOSTON (WHDH) - Rapper Post Malone took to social media Saturday evening to announce the cancellation of his show at TD Garden. The musician, born Austin Richard Post, wrote that he’s experiencing pain from his fall last week on stage in St. Louis, Missouri. In the Twitter post, the...
fallriverreporter.com
Southern New England has 5th reported earthquake since May of this year
Did you feel it? An earthquake struck Massachusetts on Saturday, the 5th quake in southern New England since May. Several Massachusetts residents reported feeling the earthquake which was a magnitude 1.8 at 1:54 p.m. on Saturday 2km south of the center of Boxborough, which is in the northeastern part of the state.
homenewshere.com
No candles, no parade as Wilmington marks 292 years
As the Town of Wilmington marks its 292nd anniversary on Sunday, it is a good time to examine why the town was formed. You could call it a “chicken or the egg” question. There is but one answer, simply the reverse of what took place in most early towns.
Traffic Alert: Transformer Explosion & Pole Down on Route 135
NATICK – Report of a transformer explosion with a telephone pole down on West Central Street in Natick, around 5:30 p.m. today, September 22. Route 135, near the 300 block, will be shut down in Natick to Second Street in Framingham. Natick Police and Natick Fire on scene. SOURCE...
Inside Boston-based DraftKings as MA prepares for legalized sports betting
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Gaming Commission may still be hammering out details about what sports betting will look like in the state, but at DraftKings world headquarters in Boston’s Back Bay, everyone is pumped for the process to begin. “I think this will be a game changer for...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich resident met King Charles III, but he only had interest in her sister
IPSWICH — Ipswich resident Barbara Sollows-Davis, 92, remembers the day she met Prince Charles — now King Charles — back in the 1980s. Davis was attending a polo match with her younger sister, the now 90-year-old Marion. Marion was visiting and wearing a Penobscot Country Club hat, Davis remembers distinctly.
homenewshere.com
Two men with the same name: Bill Hen One and Two
In the late 1800s, there were two men in Wilmington each named William Henry Carter. Both were prominent men. One lived on High Street and was an officer of the Boston and Maine Railroad. He was town clerk for many years around the time of the Civil War, and also served as selectman and on the school committee.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston
USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
Should Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire Bring These 3 Attractions Back?
Since 1902 families have been making memories at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH. I personally have memories from not only going with my family but annually with summer camp (it was the one event that I really looked forward to every summer). Of course, over the years Canobie Lake...
fallriverreporter.com
Despite big win on State Lottery scratch ticket, Massachusetts woman has no plans to move
People make big plans when they hit big money on lottery games but moving doesn’t appear to be on the list for a Massachusetts woman that just hit on a million-dollar scratch ticket. Beth Brown has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Millions” $30 instant...
