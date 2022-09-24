Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Charles M. Glidden, 83, Bedford
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. Notes: Mr. Glidden has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. No visitation or services will be held.
kmaland.com
Martha Grant-Nikseresht , 68 of Glenwood, Iowa
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 29, 2022. Visitation Start: open 8:00 a.m. with family 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. Memorials: Martha Grant-Nikseresht Memorial. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda...
kmaland.com
Gary McLennan, 55, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel. Memorials: In Lieu of Flowers, please make memorial donations to the family to help defray the cost of the funeral. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery: Memory Cemetery.
kmaland.com
Joyce Kelley, 88 of Red Oak, Iowa formerly of Hastings, Iowa
Visitation Location:Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center, Malvern, Iowa. Visitation Start:1:00 p.m. Cemetery:Private Burial in the Hastings Cemetery, Hastings, Iowa. Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Lloyd Hedlund, 92, Emerson, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern, IA. Visitation End: 9:00 a.m. Memorials: 10:30 a.m. ( 1 1/2 hours prior to service)
kmaland.com
Clarinda braces for Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree
(Clarinda) -- Almost 50 bands big and small are coming to Clarinda this weekend for the granddaddy of all music competitions. Clarinda's Middle School and High School's Marching Band are just two of the many bands marching in the Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree coming this Saturday morning and afternoon in Clarinda. Courtney Ridge is Clarinda High School's instrumental music director. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Monday morning, Ridge says the day's events begin with the traditional parade competition around Clarinda's downtown square.
kmaland.com
Harvey ready to take on Page County EMA Director role
(Clarinda) -- One of Page County's newest emergency management officials is looking forward to her new role. Last week, the Page County Emergency Management Commission offered the Page County EMA Director position to Jill Harvey, who then accepted the job. A 1994 University of Nebraska-Kearney graduate, Harvey has served as the Deputy Emergency Management Director in Phelps County, Nebraska, since December 2015 and has filled in as the director since April. Harvey also currently serves as the secretary and conference planning committee chair for the Nebraska Association of Emergency Management and has been a volunteer EMT and firefighter for Loomis Fire and Rescue since 2003. Harvey tells KMA News she looked at the Page County position as an opportunity to expand her knowledge and experiences in emergency management.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmaland.com
KMAland Volleyball (9/26): East Mills, Fremont-Mills, Stanton advance to CCT semis
(KMAland) – East Mills, Fremont-Mills and Stanton moved on in Corner Conference Tournament action on Monday. Emily Williams totaled 20 kills and eight digs while Evy Stoakes had nine winners and Jaimee Davis contributed six winners. Miah Urban handed out 35 assists and had 13 digs, and Mia Goodman posted three blocks.
kmaland.com
Sidney alum Jorgenson named ARC XC Runner of the Week
(KMAland) -- Former Sidney standout runner Noah Jorgenson has been honored as the American Rivers Conference Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week. Jorgenson was 12th out of 400 runners at the Roy Griak Invitational in Minnesota this past weekend, running a 25:54.1 8k. View the complete release from...
kmaland.com
KMAland XC (9/24): Glenwood sweeps team titles in Harlan, Sonderman, Eichhorn also win
(KMAland) -- Glenwood swept team championships in Harlan while Lindsey Sonderman and Ethan Eichhorn took individual titles & Riley Blay and the Maryville teams ran in Columbia on Saturday. Cyclone Invitational (at Harlan) The Glenwood teams swept their way to championships in Harlan while Lindsey Sonderman defended her home course...
kmaland.com
Glenwood man booked for assault
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man faces charges following his arrest over the weekend. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Christopher Patrick Schoening was arrested shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Hershey Avenue near Glenwood. Authorities say Schoening was charged with domestic abuse assault. Schoening was held on no bond...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmaland.com
Geography with Goudge: High School Football Participation, 2022
(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map. There are nearly one million high school football players and over 15,000 programs spread throughout the United States. This makes for the average squad size to be close to 66 players. This ranges from a high of 114 in Texas to a low of 15 in DC. Missouri averages 54 players per squad while Iowa has nearly 50 per squad. When mapped by state the Midwest and South have the highest number of participants per population. This pattern is most likely impacted by population density and settlement patterns.
kmaland.com
Huskers stay put at No. 3, Bluejays up to No. 21 in latest AVCA Volleyball Rankings
(KMAland) -- Nebraska remained at No. 3 while Creighton moved up one spot to No. 21 in the latest AVCA Volleyball Rankings. Check out the regional conference teams ranked below or the complete rankings linked here. 1. Texas (64) 3. Nebraska. 5. Purdue. 6. Ohio State. 7. Minnesota. 8. Wisconsin.
kmaland.com
KMAland Softball (9/24): Worth County, Ashland-Greenwood, Nebraska City show well
(KMAland) -- Worth County went 2-0 at their home round robin, Ashland-Greenwood was the runner-up in the NCC Tournament and Nebraska City took fourth at the TBC Tournament on Saturday in KMAland softball. Albany 7 North Andrew 6 — 9 inn. Cassidy Brittain had two hits and two RBI,...
kmaland.com
KMA MORNING SHOW - Courtney Ridge, Clarinda Band Director
(Clarinda) -- Almost 50 bands big and small are coming to Clarinda this weekend for the granddaddy of all music competitions.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah football season canceled due to injuries
(Shenandoah) -- Due to injuries and a lack of remaining available varsity players, Shenandoah’s football season is over. Shenandoah activities director Jon Weinrich announced the news in a release on Tuesday morning. "Ultimately, our top priority was the health, safety and well-being of our football players," Weinrich's statement said....
kmaland.com
Women's College Soccer Scoreboard (9/25): Huskers, Mavericks, Bearcats pick up wins
(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Omaha and Northwest Missouri State were regional winners in women’s soccer on Sunday.
kmaland.com
Mount Ayr readies for road trip to much-improved St. Albert
(Mount Ayr) – The Mount Ayr football team bounced back in a big way in week five, as a showdown with St. Albert looms this week. The Raiders (4-1, 2-1) responded from a week four loss to AHSTW with a 56-6 rout of Sidney last week. "I like that...
kmaland.com
Pass-happy Glenwood prepping for big district tilt with Winterset
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood football hopes the aerial success that brought them a 3-2 start works again when they face Winterset in a pivotal Class 4A District 6 clash on Friday. The Rams got above .500 last week with a dominant 49-7 win over Des Moines Hoover. "It was a nice...
Comments / 0