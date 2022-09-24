Floyd Mayweather stopped mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura in the second round of the pair’s exhibition boxing match in Japan on Saturday (24 September).Mayweather, 45, has competed in a number of exhibition fights since retiring unbeaten as a professional boxer in 2017, and his clash with Asakura, 30, proved one of the more entertaining.The bout at the Saitama Super Arena in Asakura’s home country was scheduled for three three-minute rounds, and a fun opening frame gave way to an even more competitive second round, in which Mayweather dropped Asakura with the final punch before the bell.It was a right cross...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO