SkySports
Joe Joyce crushes Joseph Parker in 11 rounds and calls out Oleksandr Usyk for world title fight
Joe Joyce dismantled former world champion Joseph Parker, blasting him out with a fearsome left hook to win a WBO interim heavyweight title in 11 rounds at the Manchester Arena. No one before had stopped Parker, who has been the distance with Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte in the past....
Boxing Scene
Caleb Plant: “Anybody Looking To Get In The Way Of My Dreams, That’s Personal To Me”
There’s a competitive spirit that encompasses Anthony Dirrell. Still, that hasn't stopped the former two-time super middleweight belt holder from building relationships with his adversaries. Yet, in the case of Caleb Plant, Dirrell (34-2-2, 25 KOs) has taken notice of his behavior both in and outside of the ring.
Boxing Scene
Mayweather Says He Would Fight Jake Paul in a Real Fight; Paul Vows To Stop Him in Six
Floyd Mayweather apparently likes the idea of trading punches—and making money—with yet another Paul brother. The Hall of Fame boxer offered a backhanded compliment of sorts to the YouTube-turned-boxer over the weekend ahead of Mayweather’s scheduled exhibition fight against RIZIN mixed martial artist Mikiru Asakura Sunday in a pay-per-view bout in Saitama, Japan.
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano Decisions Sarah Mahfoud To Unify WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO Titles
Amanda Serrano added to her enormous collection of world title belts as she unified the WBC, WBO and IBF (plus the IBO) featherweight titles with a wide unanimous decision over Sarah Mahfoud on the Joyce-Parker card in Manchester. If Serrano’s fight with Katie Taylor earlier this year was a big...
Boxing Scene
Chris Arreola Believes Andy Ruiz Can Compete With Tyson Fury And Oleksandr Usyk
While there were moments in which the crowd that filled the Crypto.com Arena stood on their feet and applauded loudly, for the majority of Andy Ruiz Jr.'s showdown against Luis Ortiz, spectators grew restless. Still, even with the protracted lack of action at times, Ruiz’s patience eventually paid off. With...
Boxing Scene
Kenzie Morrison Returns on “Lineage of Greatness II” - October 22 on Triller
Triller Fight Club and Ares Entertainment have announced plans for “Lineage of Greatness II,” an evening of boxing on Saturday, October 22 at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, KS and broadcast live globally on FITE. Featured on the card in separate fights will be the sons of four...
Boxing Scene
Usyk Plans To Retire After 3 Fights, Wants Farewell Bout In Ukraine
It appears the end is near for Oleksandr Usyk’s illustrious career. The 2012 Ukrainian Olympics gold medalist, former cruiserweight king, and current unified heavyweight champion of the world is planning on retiring after three more fights. “I can fight three times more at the very best. It's a realistic...
Floyd Mayweather stops MMA star Mikuru Asakura in exhibition fight in Japan
Floyd Mayweather stopped mixed martial artist Mikuru Asakura in the second round of the pair’s exhibition boxing match in Japan on Saturday (24 September).Mayweather, 45, has competed in a number of exhibition fights since retiring unbeaten as a professional boxer in 2017, and his clash with Asakura, 30, proved one of the more entertaining.The bout at the Saitama Super Arena in Asakura’s home country was scheduled for three three-minute rounds, and a fun opening frame gave way to an even more competitive second round, in which Mayweather dropped Asakura with the final punch before the bell.It was a right cross...
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson: If They Want Me To Fight Lomachenko, I'm Definitely Down With That
NEWARK, New Jersey – Shakur Stevenson made it known early Saturday morning that he’ll fight whichever lightweight his promoters at Top Rank Inc. propose for his return to the ring early in 2023. Bouts with fully unified, undefeated 135-pound champion Devin Haney and former champ Vasiliy Lomachenko appear...
Boxing Scene
Nahir Albright Bags Decision Win Over Estivan Falcao in Essington
Nahir Albright took an eight-round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Estivan Falcao in the lightweight main event of a seven bout card at The Clarion Hotel in Essington, Pennsylvania. The seven bout card was promoted by RDR Promotions. Albright fought well and landed precise right hands that kept Falcao from...
Boxing Scene
Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji Exhibition Set For November 13 In Dubai
Floyd Mayweather is already on to the next one. The global exhibition tour continues for the Hall of Fame former five-division champion and pound-for-pound king, who will next face YouTube personality Deji. The once-rumored fight is now official for November 13 at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), event handler Global Titans confirmed Monday.
Boxing Scene
Sunny Edwards-Felix Alvarado IBF Title Fight Set, November 11 In London
Sunny Edwards hoped to face a fellow titleholder for his next fight. The alternative isn’t quite so bad—an attractive showdown with a former titlist in a hometown title defense. BoxingScene.com has learned that a deal was reached for Edwards to next defend his IBF flyweight title against mandatory...
ESPN
Segolene Lefebvre won't defend WBO junior featherweight title against Alondra Garcia in October due to hand injury
WBO junior featherweight champion Segolene Lefebvre has pulled out of the second defense of her title in October due to a right hand injury she suffered in sparring. Lefebvre posted the news on Instagram on Monday, saying she had to have "emergency surgery for a dislocated fracture of the first metacarp," according to a translation of the post.
Boxing Scene
Cyrus Pattinson Floors Jorick Luisetto Twice in 6th Round Stoppage On Hughes-Galahad Undercard
Cyrus Pattinson was scheduled for his first career ten-round fight but only needed six to post his latest win. The former amateur standout and current welterweight prospect offered his most complete performance to date in a sixth-round knockout of France’s Jorick Luisetto. Pattison sent Luisetto to the canvas twice, the latter producing an immediate stoppage at 1:59 of the sixth round in the opening bout of a five-fight DAZN show Saturday evening at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England.
Boxing Scene
Nico Ali Walsh Added To Lomachenko-Ortiz Card, October 29
Middleweight prospect Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of “The Greatest,” is set to make his New York City return. Ali Walsh will fight Billy Wagner in his first scheduled six-rounder Saturday, Oct. 29 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Ali Walsh-Wagner joins the undercard of the lightweight main event between former pound-for-pound king Vasiliy Lomachenko and the unbeaten Jamaine “The Technician” Ortiz. In the featherweight co-feature, two-time Cuban Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez battles former world champion Jessie Magdaleno.
Boxing Pound-for-Pound Rankings: Canelo Alvarez Holds Steady
The best of the list remains relatively unchanged, while a new name enters this month's top 10.
ESPN
Cris Cyborg defeats Simone Silva by decision to win boxing debut
Cris Cyborg won her first boxing match Sunday night. The legendary women's MMA fighter crossed over into the ring and beat boxing journeywoman Simone Silva via decision at Fight Music Show in Cyborg's hometown of Curitiba, Brazil. The bout went all eight rounds. It remains unclear whether it will count...
Boxing Scene
Jose Ramirez Says Hearn Was ‘Shocked’ By How Much He Makes, Sees Benn Fight Happening in ‘Maybe Two Years’
Jose Ramirez’s high financial requirements were the key stumbling block to a proposed fight with British welterweight Conor Benn, according to the former 140-pound champion. Ramirez, who held two junior welterweight titles before losing them to Scotland's Josh Taylor last year, said he had initial discussions with Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing about fighting Benn in the summer but once the topic of purses came up the talks promptly ended. Ramirez, of Avenal, California, said Heard was “shocked” to discover what Ramirez’s baseline fight purses are with his longtime promoter Top Rank.
MMA Fighting
Cris Cyborg vs. Simone Silva: Live round-by-round updates
MMA Fighting has Cris Cyborg vs. Simone Silva live round-by-round updates for Cyborg’s boxing debut, which takes place Sunday at the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. The main event is expected to begin around 7 p.m. ET on FITE TV pay-per-view. Check out our Cyborg vs. Silva results page to find out what happened on the undercard and the main event, which features former WBO and WBA champion Acelino Freitas facing vale tudo legend Jose Landy-Jons in a boxing exhibition.
Boxing Scene
Canelo Extremely Confident Of Changing The Result In Possible Bivol Rematch
Despite heading into his showdown against Dmitry Bivol as a sizable favorite, the Russian native proved to be a far more complex puzzle than Canelo Alvarez initially realized. Unwilling to capitulate and crumble underneath Alvarez’s power, Bivol implemented a well-thought-out game plan, resulting in a unanimous decision victory on May 7th. Although the pound-for-pound star appeared to be on his way to an immediate rematch, handlers of the 32-year-old shifted course, pushing him to finish his long-standing rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin.
