Tewksbury, MA

NECN

Award-Winning Ramen Spot Opens at Dedham's Legacy Place

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Last spring, it was reported that an award-winning group of ramen spots would be opening its second outlet in the Greater Boston area. Now we have learned that the place is up and running. According to a press release, Menya Jiro is...
DEDHAM, MA
Boston Globe

10 fall restaurant openings we’re excited about

Oysters, pumpkin pancakes, and Greek food are coming this season. With the beginning of autumn comes a new start — especially for the new restaurants opening in and around Boston this season. Ranging from Italian eateries to destinations for fresh seafood, the next couple of months bring some exciting debuts to the city’s dining scene. Whether you’re looking for breakfast comfort food or a modern take on Japanese cuisine, we have you covered.
BOSTON, MA
Ipswich resident met King Charles III, but he only had interest in her sister

IPSWICH — Ipswich resident Barbara Sollows-Davis, 92, remembers the day she met Prince Charles — now King Charles — back in the 1980s. Davis was attending a polo match with her younger sister, the now 90-year-old Marion. Marion was visiting and wearing a Penobscot Country Club hat, Davis remembers distinctly.
IPSWICH, MA
homenewshere.com

Two men with the same name: Bill Hen One and Two

In the late 1800s, there were two men in Wilmington each named William Henry Carter. Both were prominent men. One lived on High Street and was an officer of the Boston and Maine Railroad. He was town clerk for many years around the time of the Civil War, and also served as selectman and on the school committee.
WILMINGTON, MA
CBS Boston

Firefighters reunite with mom who delivered baby unexpectedly at home

GEORGETOWN - There was a happy reunion Sunday at the fire department in Georgetown.Three weeks ago, Alyssa Costa went into labor at her home and wasn't going to make it to the hospital in time."She screamed, call 911 the baby's coming," her husband Derek Maribito told reporters Sunday. "The head was out and they showed up really quick.""They" were the firefighters who jumped into an ambulance and responded in a big way, helping Costa deliver her healthy baby girl Olivia safely in the bathroom in about 8 minutes.Maribito said their help was huge because "I didn't know what I was...
GEORGETOWN, MA
MassLive.com

Fight breaks out outside Squad political event in Somerville, 2 men arrested

Two men are facing criminal charges after a fight broke out outside U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s political event Saturday in Somerville, a report says. The event featured members of the Squad, a group of congresswomen, at the Somerville Theater and reports say that a fight broke out following a verbal dispute between four men and two people who were protesting the Democratic event, The Boston Globe reported. A spokesperson for Pressley said the altercation happened outside of the theater and not at the event itself.
SOMERVILLE, MA
bostonchefs.com

Sogno Now Open in Woburn

Italian restaurant dreams do come true – just ask owner Ron Martignetti who has just opened the doors to Sogno in Woburn. Named for the Italian word for dream, the new dining destination (at 304 Cambridge Road on the Winchester line) promises an authentic tasting tour of Italy right at your table.
WOBURN, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston City Leaders Join Dozens in Dorchester to Commemorate Homicide Victims

Boston leaders attended a ceremony on Sunday honoring the city's homicide victims and surviving family members. The local commemoration was part of a National Day of Remembrance for murder victims. The ceremony was held 2:30 p.m. at Pope John Paul II Park in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Mayor Michelle Wu was...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Southern New England has 5th reported earthquake since May of this year

Did you feel it? An earthquake struck Massachusetts on Saturday, the 5th quake in southern New England since May. Several Massachusetts residents reported feeling the earthquake which was a magnitude 1.8 at 1:54 p.m. on Saturday 2km south of the center of Boxborough, which is in the northeastern part of the state.
BOXBOROUGH, MA
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Boston 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Boston 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Boston, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Boston as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Travelers at Logan Airport in Boston keep wary eye on Hurricane Ian

Whether they’re headed to Florida or avoiding the state all together, people at Logan Airport say they are nervous about Hurricane Ian and what impact it could have on the Gulf coast. “This one’s bad,” said Peggy Thompson, who is flying to Tampa, Florida. “This one’s a direct hit.”...
BOSTON, MA

