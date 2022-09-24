Read full article on original website
homenewshere.com
Mary Jane Marcucci: Tewksbury Country Club to host show for local artist
TEWKSBURY — On Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, local artist Mary Jane Marcucci will once again publicly present her art in the first of three art shows after a 30 year absence from the art show circuit. Marcucci, known by family and friends as MJ, resided in the Town of...
NECN
Award-Winning Ramen Spot Opens at Dedham's Legacy Place
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Last spring, it was reported that an award-winning group of ramen spots would be opening its second outlet in the Greater Boston area. Now we have learned that the place is up and running. According to a press release, Menya Jiro is...
Boston Globe
10 fall restaurant openings we’re excited about
Oysters, pumpkin pancakes, and Greek food are coming this season. With the beginning of autumn comes a new start — especially for the new restaurants opening in and around Boston this season. Ranging from Italian eateries to destinations for fresh seafood, the next couple of months bring some exciting debuts to the city’s dining scene. Whether you’re looking for breakfast comfort food or a modern take on Japanese cuisine, we have you covered.
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Boston and All Around Massachusetts For Retirement
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, affectionately known as the Bay State, is full of American history! It’s home to Harvard, the Pilgrim settlement of Plymouth, MIT, and more! Cranberries and turkeys can be found by the dozens and Fenway Park hosts the Boston Red Sox. Compared to the rest of...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich resident met King Charles III, but he only had interest in her sister
IPSWICH — Ipswich resident Barbara Sollows-Davis, 92, remembers the day she met Prince Charles — now King Charles — back in the 1980s. Davis was attending a polo match with her younger sister, the now 90-year-old Marion. Marion was visiting and wearing a Penobscot Country Club hat, Davis remembers distinctly.
Wing-Itz Debuts Splendid New Outdoor Patio in Hampton, New Hampshire
We've got some great news for all the chicken lovers out there. Whether it's nuggets, tenders, burgers, sandwiches & wraps, salads, or something else that tickles your fancy, Wing-Itz has it all when it comes to chicken. With locations in Hampton, Portsmouth, Dover, and Newmarket, Wing-Itz prides itself on being...
homenewshere.com
Two men with the same name: Bill Hen One and Two
In the late 1800s, there were two men in Wilmington each named William Henry Carter. Both were prominent men. One lived on High Street and was an officer of the Boston and Maine Railroad. He was town clerk for many years around the time of the Civil War, and also served as selectman and on the school committee.
Firefighters reunite with mom who delivered baby unexpectedly at home
GEORGETOWN - There was a happy reunion Sunday at the fire department in Georgetown.Three weeks ago, Alyssa Costa went into labor at her home and wasn't going to make it to the hospital in time."She screamed, call 911 the baby's coming," her husband Derek Maribito told reporters Sunday. "The head was out and they showed up really quick.""They" were the firefighters who jumped into an ambulance and responded in a big way, helping Costa deliver her healthy baby girl Olivia safely in the bathroom in about 8 minutes.Maribito said their help was huge because "I didn't know what I was...
Fight breaks out outside Squad political event in Somerville, 2 men arrested
Two men are facing criminal charges after a fight broke out outside U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s political event Saturday in Somerville, a report says. The event featured members of the Squad, a group of congresswomen, at the Somerville Theater and reports say that a fight broke out following a verbal dispute between four men and two people who were protesting the Democratic event, The Boston Globe reported. A spokesperson for Pressley said the altercation happened outside of the theater and not at the event itself.
Boston University building evacuated after suspicious package delivered to employee
A Boston University building was evacuated Monday afternoon after a report of a suspicious package, according the campus police. The package was found at 1 Silber Way and BU Police asked the public to avoid the area. The scene was cleared shortly before 6:00 p.m. According to Boston University Police...
bostonchefs.com
Sogno Now Open in Woburn
Italian restaurant dreams do come true – just ask owner Ron Martignetti who has just opened the doors to Sogno in Woburn. Named for the Italian word for dream, the new dining destination (at 304 Cambridge Road on the Winchester line) promises an authentic tasting tour of Italy right at your table.
Mayor Wu’s ZBA picks include income-restricted renters, homeowners, and immigrants
The mayor is looking to overhaul the influential city board. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday put forth a diverse slate of appointees to the city’s powerful Zoning Board of Appeal as her administration seeks to overhaul the group and retool the city’s zoning practices amid the region’s housing crunch.
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
nbcboston.com
Boston City Leaders Join Dozens in Dorchester to Commemorate Homicide Victims
Boston leaders attended a ceremony on Sunday honoring the city's homicide victims and surviving family members. The local commemoration was part of a National Day of Remembrance for murder victims. The ceremony was held 2:30 p.m. at Pope John Paul II Park in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Mayor Michelle Wu was...
fallriverreporter.com
Southern New England has 5th reported earthquake since May of this year
Did you feel it? An earthquake struck Massachusetts on Saturday, the 5th quake in southern New England since May. Several Massachusetts residents reported feeling the earthquake which was a magnitude 1.8 at 1:54 p.m. on Saturday 2km south of the center of Boxborough, which is in the northeastern part of the state.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Boston 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Boston 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Boston, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Boston as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
WCVB
Travelers at Logan Airport in Boston keep wary eye on Hurricane Ian
Whether they’re headed to Florida or avoiding the state all together, people at Logan Airport say they are nervous about Hurricane Ian and what impact it could have on the Gulf coast. “This one’s bad,” said Peggy Thompson, who is flying to Tampa, Florida. “This one’s a direct hit.”...
This Mass. city topped a list of nation’s most family friendly
The list was created by analyzing family-friendly features in cities. A real estate brokerage site has rated Cambridge the most family-friendly city in the U.S. The 2022 list was created by OpenDoor.com, a site that helps people buy and sell homes. To create the list, it said, it tallied and...
Should Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire Bring These 3 Attractions Back?
Since 1902 families have been making memories at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH. I personally have memories from not only going with my family but annually with summer camp (it was the one event that I really looked forward to every summer). Of course, over the years Canobie Lake...
Retired state police captain and wife charged with drowning death of teen claim harassment
Retired Massachusetts State Police Captain James Coughlin, and his wife Leslie are facing charges connected to the drowning death of 17 year old Alonzo Polk during a graduation party last summer. The teen was pulled from the Coughlin’s swimming pool, he could not be resuscitated. The Coughlins are charged...
