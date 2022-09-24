GEORGETOWN - There was a happy reunion Sunday at the fire department in Georgetown.Three weeks ago, Alyssa Costa went into labor at her home and wasn't going to make it to the hospital in time."She screamed, call 911 the baby's coming," her husband Derek Maribito told reporters Sunday. "The head was out and they showed up really quick.""They" were the firefighters who jumped into an ambulance and responded in a big way, helping Costa deliver her healthy baby girl Olivia safely in the bathroom in about 8 minutes.Maribito said their help was huge because "I didn't know what I was...

GEORGETOWN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO