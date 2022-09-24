Read full article on original website
homenewshere.com
ReCALC to tackle latest Walgreen’s Senior Center proposal
READING - As work towards making a new Senior/Community Center in town a reality continues, the Reading Center for Active Living Committee is preparing reports for Town Meeting and the Select Board that will summarize the latest plans and potentially clear the way for the project to move forward. This...
homenewshere.com
10 special Town Meeting articles cover DPW project and retail marijuana
TEWKSBURY — The warrant for the upcoming Oct. 3, 2022 special Town Meeting is online now for residents to review on the town’s website at www.tewksbury-ma.gov. Here is an overview of the articles. Article 1 seeks to update and fix the salaries of certain elected officials. Several elected...
homenewshere.com
Woburn football team shocked at home by Bedford
WOBURN — The Tanners encountered a bit of a shocker on Friday night as Bedford came in for the home opener and was a going offensive concern the entire game. The main reason for that was senior quarterback Eric Miles who looked like the second coming of former Lexington QB Sal Frelick (Google him if you have forgotten). Miles was too quick, and too fast, for the Woburn defense and ran for 191 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing for the go-ahead score with 2:11 to play.
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Boston and All Around Massachusetts For Retirement
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, affectionately known as the Bay State, is full of American history! It’s home to Harvard, the Pilgrim settlement of Plymouth, MIT, and more! Cranberries and turkeys can be found by the dozens and Fenway Park hosts the Boston Red Sox. Compared to the rest of...
homenewshere.com
Mayor Galvin updates City Council on PFAS testing results
WOBURN - As expected, the city will likely fail to meet new quarterly standards for polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) levels within the local water supply for the first time in 2022. In a memo sent to the City Council in advance of its latest meeting in City Hall, Mayor Scott Galvin...
Mayor Wu’s ZBA picks include income-restricted renters, homeowners, and immigrants
The mayor is looking to overhaul the influential city board. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday put forth a diverse slate of appointees to the city’s powerful Zoning Board of Appeal as her administration seeks to overhaul the group and retool the city’s zoning practices amid the region’s housing crunch.
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Sept. 19 – Sept. 23, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 9/23/2022Fischl, PeterMarini A A22 Bennett Rd Lot 4$1,250,000. 9/20/2022Palomino Ranch TrustClader S24 Deer Run Rd$1,000,000. 9/23/2022Maloney, Sean PRose E V15 Haymeadow Rd Lot 47$850,000. 9/19/2022Cronin, Robert HMarchetti S9 King...
NECN
Award-Winning Ramen Spot Opens at Dedham's Legacy Place
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Last spring, it was reported that an award-winning group of ramen spots would be opening its second outlet in the Greater Boston area. Now we have learned that the place is up and running. According to a press release, Menya Jiro is...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million, $25,000 a year for life prizes won Monday
A “lucky” Massachusetts State Lottery player walked away with $25,000 a year for life after winning a “Lucky for Life” prize Monday. The ticket was sold at Luke’s Convenience in Braintree. A few other large prizes were also won Monday. There was a $1 million...
bostonchefs.com
Sogno Now Open in Woburn
Italian restaurant dreams do come true – just ask owner Ron Martignetti who has just opened the doors to Sogno in Woburn. Named for the Italian word for dream, the new dining destination (at 304 Cambridge Road on the Winchester line) promises an authentic tasting tour of Italy right at your table.
umlconnector.com
LeLacheur Park sold to UMass Lowell for one million dollars
(Photo courtesy of Eagletribune.com) “Sign of LeLacheur Park.”. This past summer, the city of Lowell approved the sale of LeLacheur Park to UMass Lowell for one million dollars. UMass Lowell is also expected to invest an additional three million dollars into the stadium to meet NCAA Division 1 stadium and facility standards.
NECN
Charter Bus Catches Fire in Worcester Shopping Center Parking Lot
A charter bus full of people from New York experienced an emergency evacuation when the vehicle caught fire Saturday in Worcester, Massachusetts. Flames and thick black smoke could be seen pouring out of the bus in the parking lot of a Madison Street shopping Center. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames by 1:20 p.m. and they eventually spread.
Boston Globe
10 fall restaurant openings we’re excited about
Oysters, pumpkin pancakes, and Greek food are coming this season. With the beginning of autumn comes a new start — especially for the new restaurants opening in and around Boston this season. Ranging from Italian eateries to destinations for fresh seafood, the next couple of months bring some exciting debuts to the city’s dining scene. Whether you’re looking for breakfast comfort food or a modern take on Japanese cuisine, we have you covered.
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts; jackpot increases to $285 million
Although there was no jackpot winner Saturday, two Powerball tickets still won big prizes. One ticket, sold at 7-Eleven in Newton, won $100,000. The other ticket won a $50,000 prize. It was sold at Laney’s Variety in Spencer. Other big lottery winners over the weekend included three “Mass Cash”...
whdh.com
Just One Station: Crews respond after pieces of concrete drop from ceiling at Commuter Rail Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - No injuries were reported after a large chunk of concrete fell from a ceiling at a Commuter Rail stop in Jamaica Plain. Photos submitted to 7NEWS by a viewer showed several pieces of concrete scattered after smashing into a platform at the Forest Hills station Monday morning.
This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US
It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
The New York Times is Excited About These 4 New England Restaurants
It's always exciting when a big name network or newspaper gives New England a shoutout. A recent New York Times Instagram post highlights The Restaurant List, featuring 50 restaurants across the country that the paper is most excited about right now. Four New England spots - two in Maine, two in Massachusetts - made it on this prestigious list, which is quite the honor.
Bodies of man, woman found on MBTA train tracks in Boston suburb Quincy
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The bodies of a man and woman were found on the MBTA's red line tracks in the Boston suburb of Quincy on Monday morning. The bodies were first found on the tracks near Wollaston station around 6 a.m. by the operator of a red line train, officials said.
D'Errico's Market Closes Cambridge Street Location
WORCESTER - D'Errico's Market is closing its Cambridge Street location, the local meat market and deli chain announced on social media on Friday. The location at 127 Cambridge St. opened in August 2020. It was D'Errico's second old-fashioned butcher shop and specialty market location. The original D'Errico's Market on East...
WCVB
Man, woman found dead on Red Line train tracks near Wollaston Station in Quincy, Massachusetts
QUINCY, Mass. — A man and a woman were found dead early Monday on train tracks near a Quincy, Massachusetts, MBTA station, officials said. The operator of a Red Line train saw the pair at 6 a.m. on the northbound track just north of Wollaston Station. Emergency personnel responded...
