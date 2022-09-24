ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ReCALC to tackle latest Walgreen’s Senior Center proposal

READING - As work towards making a new Senior/Community Center in town a reality continues, the Reading Center for Active Living Committee is preparing reports for Town Meeting and the Select Board that will summarize the latest plans and potentially clear the way for the project to move forward. This...
READING, MA
10 special Town Meeting articles cover DPW project and retail marijuana

TEWKSBURY — The warrant for the upcoming Oct. 3, 2022 special Town Meeting is online now for residents to review on the town’s website at www.tewksbury-ma.gov. Here is an overview of the articles. Article 1 seeks to update and fix the salaries of certain elected officials. Several elected...
TEWKSBURY, MA
Woburn football team shocked at home by Bedford

WOBURN — The Tanners encountered a bit of a shocker on Friday night as Bedford came in for the home opener and was a going offensive concern the entire game. The main reason for that was senior quarterback Eric Miles who looked like the second coming of former Lexington QB Sal Frelick (Google him if you have forgotten). Miles was too quick, and too fast, for the Woburn defense and ran for 191 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing for the go-ahead score with 2:11 to play.
WOBURN, MA
Mayor Galvin updates City Council on PFAS testing results

WOBURN - As expected, the city will likely fail to meet new quarterly standards for polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) levels within the local water supply for the first time in 2022. In a memo sent to the City Council in advance of its latest meeting in City Hall, Mayor Scott Galvin...
WOBURN, MA
North Shore property sales, Sept. 19 – Sept. 23, 2022

If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 9/23/2022Fischl, PeterMarini A A22 Bennett Rd Lot 4$1,250,000. 9/20/2022Palomino Ranch TrustClader S24 Deer Run Rd$1,000,000. 9/23/2022Maloney, Sean PRose E V15 Haymeadow Rd Lot 47$850,000. 9/19/2022Cronin, Robert HMarchetti S9 King...
IPSWICH, MA
Award-Winning Ramen Spot Opens at Dedham's Legacy Place

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Last spring, it was reported that an award-winning group of ramen spots would be opening its second outlet in the Greater Boston area. Now we have learned that the place is up and running. According to a press release, Menya Jiro is...
DEDHAM, MA
Sogno Now Open in Woburn

Italian restaurant dreams do come true – just ask owner Ron Martignetti who has just opened the doors to Sogno in Woburn. Named for the Italian word for dream, the new dining destination (at 304 Cambridge Road on the Winchester line) promises an authentic tasting tour of Italy right at your table.
WOBURN, MA
LeLacheur Park sold to UMass Lowell for one million dollars

(Photo courtesy of Eagletribune.com) “Sign of LeLacheur Park.”. This past summer, the city of Lowell approved the sale of LeLacheur Park to UMass Lowell for one million dollars. UMass Lowell is also expected to invest an additional three million dollars into the stadium to meet NCAA Division 1 stadium and facility standards.
LOWELL, MA
Charter Bus Catches Fire in Worcester Shopping Center Parking Lot

A charter bus full of people from New York experienced an emergency evacuation when the vehicle caught fire Saturday in Worcester, Massachusetts. Flames and thick black smoke could be seen pouring out of the bus in the parking lot of a Madison Street shopping Center. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames by 1:20 p.m. and they eventually spread.
WORCESTER, MA
10 fall restaurant openings we’re excited about

Oysters, pumpkin pancakes, and Greek food are coming this season. With the beginning of autumn comes a new start — especially for the new restaurants opening in and around Boston this season. Ranging from Italian eateries to destinations for fresh seafood, the next couple of months bring some exciting debuts to the city’s dining scene. Whether you’re looking for breakfast comfort food or a modern take on Japanese cuisine, we have you covered.
BOSTON, MA
This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US

It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
The New York Times is Excited About These 4 New England Restaurants

It's always exciting when a big name network or newspaper gives New England a shoutout. A recent New York Times Instagram post highlights The Restaurant List, featuring 50 restaurants across the country that the paper is most excited about right now. Four New England spots - two in Maine, two in Massachusetts - made it on this prestigious list, which is quite the honor.
PORTLAND, ME
D'Errico's Market Closes Cambridge Street Location

WORCESTER - D'Errico's Market is closing its Cambridge Street location, the local meat market and deli chain announced on social media on Friday. The location at 127 Cambridge St. opened in August 2020. It was D'Errico's second old-fashioned butcher shop and specialty market location. The original D'Errico's Market on East...

