Passaic County boys soccer for Sept. 26: Manchester Regional prevails
Robinson Santos made six saves as Manchester Regional pulled away from Secaucus during a 5-1 victory in Haledon. Matias Moran Lara and Ricardo Avila finished with one goal and one assist each to lead Manchester Regional (3-3) offensively. Jacob Yearty scored the lone goal of the contest for Secaucus (2-5)....
Bergen County girls soccer for Sept. 26: Wood-Ridge, North Arlington roll to victory
Fiona Helly scored four goals to lead Wood-Ridge to a 5-0 victory over Harrison in Wood-Ridge. Mairead Helly scored the fifth goal for Wood-Ridge (4-3). Lia Russo logged two assists while Isabella Drotos also dished out an assist. Harrison fell to 1-4 following the loss. North Arlington 8, Midland Park...
Monmouth County field hockey roundup for Sept. 26: Monmouth gets win
Olivia Farley scored two goals to lead Monmouth past Red Bank Regional 5-2 in Little Silver. Red Bank Regional (1-4) sported a 2-1 lead at halftime before Monmouth (4-5) took control in the second half with four unanswered goals. Alyson Amadruto, Alexandra Parent, and Kelly Dopazo also netted one for...
Essex County field hockey for Sept. 26: Pequannock nips Verona in OT
Sophomore Grace Visscher scored the winner in overtime off an assist from sophomore Maddy DeFillipo as Pequannock nipped Verona 3-2 in Verona. DeFilllipo and senior Nicole Deintinnis each scored for Pequannock (3-5) as well while senior Juliana Ramos-Filewicz chipped in with an assist. Freshmen Ellie Ghingo and Taylor McClain scored...
Ocean County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Donovan Catholic earns victory
Brody Levy’s overtime goal lifted Donovan Catholic past Red Bank Catholic 2-1 in Toms River. Saeed Torress got Red Bank Catholic (0-7) on the board with a first-half goal before Matt Fletcher tied things up in the second. Peyton Calvetto recorded an assist on the game-winner while Harrison Hopkins...
Burlington County field hockey for Sep 26: Burlington Twp., Maple Shade, Triton roll
Freshman Olivia Ent had a goal and assist to help lift Burlington Township to a 4-0 win over Timber Creek in Burlington Township. Seniors Kailey Mayoros, Kylie Krawiec and Megan LeHenaff had a goal apiece for Burlington Township (5-4) while sophomore Mia Ceja chipped in with an assist. Senior goalie...
Monmouth County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 26
Top 50 daily girls soccer stat leaders for Monday, Sept. 26
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Monday, Sept. 26, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night.
Football player airlifted after injuring neck during game in Holmdel, NJ
A neck injury suffered by a high school player on Friday is the latest heart-wrenching moment of a particularly grim football season across the state. It was the latest injury of a football player during the same week that a Linden High School died after suffering a game-related injury. Aaron...
Boys soccer: Barringer makes it six in a row after knocking off Orange
Patrick Asare and Jahir Garcia scored in the first half as Barringer held on for a 2-1 victory over Orange Saturday. Fernando Castillo and Jose Luis Henriquez added an assist each as Barringer moved to 6-0. Orange fell to 3-4 with its fourth consecutive loss. The N.J. High School Sports...
Boys soccer: Union County Conference stat leaders through Sept. 26
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Union County Conference boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 26 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night.
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
Edwards 4 TDs leads North Hunterdon past Plainfield - Football recap
Kente Edwards score three total touchdowns as North Hunterdon cruised to a 42-13 victory over Plainfield in Plainfield. Edwards rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns while adding an 83-yard kick return for a score. He also caught a 52-yard pass that ended up in the end zone. North Hunterdon...
Lyndhurst over New Milford - Football recap
Camilo Torres returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown to go with six tackles as Lyndhurst defeated New Milford, 17-14, in New Milford. Greg Frangipane, who caught four passes for 58 yards, opened the scoring for Lyndhurst (2-2) when he hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Shawn Bellenger. Cameron Werner’s 33-yard field goal in the third quarter pushed the lead to 17-0 and Dwayne Tucker made 10 tackles, two for a loss.
Football: Tropeano throws for 400+ yards to lead Elizabeth past St. Joe’s (Met.)
Vito Tropeano Jr. went 18-of-24 through the air for 409 yards and three touchdowns to lead Elizabeth to a 23-21 victory over St. Joseph (Metuchen), in Metuchen. The game was 7-7 at the half and was back and forth till the final whistle as the lead changed three times in the second half.
Football: Robert Russo’s four touchdowns leads Delbarton past Clifton
Robert Russo went 13-for-19 for 175 yards and four touchdowns as Delbarton cruised past Clifton 38-0 in Morristown. Delbarton (1-3) took control early as it led 31-0 at halftime. Philip Folmar also had a big day as he caught the first three touchdowns for Delbarton and finished with four receptions...
New Jersey HS football player suffers neck injury during game, principal says
HOLMDEL, New Jersey (PIX11) — A two-way football player at St. John Vianney High School in New Jersey suffered a neck injury during a football game Friday night in Holmdel, according to the school principal. Senior Aaron Van Trease, who plays quarterback and safety, suffered the injury during the first quarter against Manasquan. Van Trease […]
2 years late, KHS Class of 1970 finally has its 50th reunion
Sure, it was two years later than it was supposed to be — but what hasn’t been postponed because of COVID?. The Kearny High School Class of 1970 finally got to celebrate its 50th reunion, 52 years after graduation. Organizer Pearl Buehler says the original date for the...
Football recruits react to light show during Rutgers-Iowa game: ‘The new lights were insane’
Rutgers lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes, 27-10, on Saturday night at SHI Stadium but the Scarlet Knights — after years of playing day games at home and night games on other teams’ fields — played under new multicolor LED lights and a choreographed light show accompanied by the stadium’s sound system and team band, which turned the game into a full-on entertainment event.
West Orange firefighter receives promotion to rank of captain
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Firefighter John Casiero was promoted to the rank of captain at the West Orange Township Council meeting on Sept. 20. He was sworn in by Mayor Robert D. Parisi while his wife, Jaclyn, held the Bible during the brief ceremony with family and friends in attendance. Fire Chief Anthony Vecchio presented the traditional congratulatory bouquet of flowers to Casiero’s wife, who subsequently posed with their 4-year-old daughter, Amelia, looking on.
