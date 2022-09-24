ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tewksbury, MA

homenewshere.com

ReCALC to tackle latest Walgreen’s Senior Center proposal

READING - As work towards making a new Senior/Community Center in town a reality continues, the Reading Center for Active Living Committee is preparing reports for Town Meeting and the Select Board that will summarize the latest plans and potentially clear the way for the project to move forward. This...
READING, MA
homenewshere.com

Mayor Galvin updates City Council on PFAS testing results

WOBURN - As expected, the city will likely fail to meet new quarterly standards for polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) levels within the local water supply for the first time in 2022. In a memo sent to the City Council in advance of its latest meeting in City Hall, Mayor Scott Galvin...
WOBURN, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Downtown Worcester housing project on hold as developer may sell building

WORCESTER, Mass. - Renovations of the building at 340 Main Street in Worcester are on hold after the site's developer told the city they may have to sell the property. The SilverBrick Group planned to renovate the building into more than 300 apartments, but they may now have to sell it due to the rising cost of construction. The company's Chief Development Officer Peter Dunn told the city council last week that they stopped the project in May before work began and have not determined if it will move forward or sell the site.
WORCESTER, MA
homenewshere.com

10 special Town Meeting articles cover DPW project and retail marijuana

TEWKSBURY — The warrant for the upcoming Oct. 3, 2022 special Town Meeting is online now for residents to review on the town's website at www.tewksbury-ma.gov. Here is an overview of the articles. Article 1 seeks to update and fix the salaries of certain elected officials. Several elected...
TEWKSBURY, MA
homenewshere.com

Select Board evaluates town manager

WILMINGTON — The latest Wilmington Select Board meeting included presentations of the 168 Lowell St. affordable unit lottery, communications and requests, and the town manager's performance evaluation. Kristen Costa, the lottery agent for 168 Lowell St., explained the process for the lottery and asked the board to grant...
WILMINGTON, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts communities concerned over water quality issues

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVEASTON – Residents across the state are becoming concerned about their water supply after several boil water notices in Massachusetts communities. E. coli has been found in the water of five different Massachusetts towns this month alone, including Wilmington, Mansfield and North Attleboro. Sydney Evans is a science analyst with the non-profit Environmental Working Group (EWG). "They are going to see contaminants. That's just the reality of drinking water in the United States," said Evans. EWG provides a tap water database across the country. Evans explained the most common issue the organization sees in Massachusetts. "Things that...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
homenewshere.com

Town still debating ice rink plans, future

WILMINGTON — More than 30 Wilmington Youth Hockey parents and community members attended the Wilmington Ice Rink and Recreation Facility Committee meeting this past Monday night to show support around a potential ice rink facility in Wilmington. The main topic of discussion for the committee regarded an update after...
WILMINGTON, MA
WBUR

The first fare gates on the MBTA's commuter rail turn on this week

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Get your telescopes ready — actually, you might not even need them; Jupiter is coming the closest it has to Earth in 59 years tonight. The giant gas planet will be so big and bright that you may even see it from a city (and it won't come this close again for over 100 years).
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

In a surprise move, City Councilor Arroyo proposes new Boston voting districts

City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, the ousted chair of Boston's redistricting committee, has filed a map proposing new boundaries for the city's nine voting districts. While it is unclear how the council will greet his proposal, sources familiar with redistricting say the map seems to generally conform to population shifts that have taken place over the last 10 years.
BOSTON, MA
therealdeal.com

Controversial transfer tax bill advances in Boston

Boston may soon be raising taxes on property sales. The city council this week advanced a bill that would impose a transfer charge of up to 2 percent on real estate sales over $2 million, and funnel the money to affordable housing programs, WBUR reported. The bill has garnered opposition...
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

North Shore property sales, Sept. 19 – Sept. 23, 2022

If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 9/23/2022Fischl, PeterMarini A A22 Bennett Rd Lot 4$1,250,000. 9/20/2022Palomino Ranch TrustClader S24 Deer Run Rd$1,000,000. 9/23/2022Maloney, Sean PRose E V15 Haymeadow Rd Lot 47$850,000. 9/19/2022Cronin, Robert HMarchetti S9 King...
IPSWICH, MA
Andover Townsman

DA: Other students complained about Essex Tech teacher's behavior

DANVERS — Six other students made complaints to school officials about an Essex Tech culinary arts teacher in the weeks before he was charged with indecent assault and battery on a student in 2019, a prosecutor revealed in court Sept. 21. And, according to the prosecutor, the school's response...
SALISBURY, MA
homenewshere.com

No candles, no parade as Wilmington marks 292 years

As the Town of Wilmington marks its 292nd anniversary on Sunday, it is a good time to examine why the town was formed. You could call it a "chicken or the egg" question. There is but one answer, simply the reverse of what took place in most early towns.

