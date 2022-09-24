Ashley Pavlakos: Public Health Nurse ready to bring new ideas forward

Read full article on original website
homenewshere.com
ReCALC to tackle latest Walgreen’s Senior Center proposal
READING - As work towards making a new Senior/Community Center in town a reality continues, the Reading Center for Active Living Committee is preparing reports for Town Meeting and the Select Board that will summarize the latest plans and potentially clear the way for the project to move forward. This...
Daily Free Press
Seven-Year Liberal Arts and Medical Education Program stops accepting applicants
Boston University Seven-Year Liberal Arts/Medical Education program has stopped admitting students for the 2022-2023 application cycle. The program was designed for students to complete a Bachelor of Arts degree in the College of Arts and Sciences in three years and a Medical Degree at Boston University School of Medicine in the following four years.
thelocalne.ws
Heightened alert due to non-specific threat at area school
It’s all very vague and may amount to nothing, but police are investigating a possible threat to a school in the area. “Over the weekend, we were made aware of a non-specific threat directed at an unnamed school in our area on the social media app Yik-Yak (The posting was simply two emojis),” Ipswich Superintendent Brian Blake said in an email to parents Monday.
Massachusetts communities concerned over water quality issues
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVEASTON – Residents across the state are becoming concerned about their water supply after several boil water notices in Massachusetts communities. E. coli has been found in the water of five different Massachusetts towns this month alone, including Wilmington, Mansfield and North Attleboro. Sydney Evans is a science analyst with the non-profit Environmental Working Group (EWG). "They are going to see contaminants. That's just the reality of drinking water in the United States," said Evans. EWG provides a tap water database across the country. Evans explained the most common issue the organization sees in Massachusetts. "Things that...
NECN
‘Something Isn't Right': After Improper Spraying of Chemical, Town Workers Report Health Problems
The NBC10 Investigators learned the Massachusetts Department of Labor Standards conducted an investigation where they concluded the Town of Belmont created conditions that placed “employees at risk of work-related injury or illness” during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the copy of an inspection report we obtained.
homenewshere.com
Mayor Galvin updates City Council on PFAS testing results
WOBURN - As expected, the city will likely fail to meet new quarterly standards for polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) levels within the local water supply for the first time in 2022. In a memo sent to the City Council in advance of its latest meeting in City Hall, Mayor Scott Galvin...
homenewshere.com
Proposed DPW-school maintenance facility public forum
TEWKSBURY — On Monday, Sept. 19, Town Manager Richard Montuori and Public Works Director Brian Gilbert held a public forum to present and discuss the latest plans for the proposed joint maintenance facility at 999 Whipple Road. Town Engineer Kevin Hardiman and School Maintenance Director Jon Marchand were also present.
Quinsigamond Community College instructor sued over alleged racial remarks about Nigerians, blacks
“You can’t trust Nigerians. They’ll steal your money,” is what a civil lawsuit claims a Quinsigamond Community College instructor told her class, among other disparaging remarks about Nigerians. The civil lawsuit claims Arlene James, a part-time faculty member at QCC since 2010, made “repeated disparaging racial remarks...
Walgreens pharmacies suddenly close, causing confusion in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE -- Walgreens customers like Heidi Gitelman were frustrated to learn a couple of their pharmacies in Cambridge closed without warning. “I couldn’t believe it was closed, like I really had to do a double take, but then I went to the manager of the Walgreens and I asked him what happened,” said Gitelman. “And he was like almost shaking, he was really nervous and upset and he just said ‘we have a staff shortage.”
Andover Townsman
DA: Other students complained about Essex Tech teacher's behavior
DANVERS — Six other students made complaints to school officials about an Essex Tech culinary arts teacher in the weeks before he was charged with indecent assault and battery on a student in 2019, a prosecutor revealed in court Sept. 21. And, according to the prosecutor, the school’s response...
Mayor Wu’s ZBA picks include income-restricted renters, homeowners, and immigrants
The mayor is looking to overhaul the influential city board. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday put forth a diverse slate of appointees to the city’s powerful Zoning Board of Appeal as her administration seeks to overhaul the group and retool the city’s zoning practices amid the region’s housing crunch.
Wilmington Apple
To Comply With New State Trash Regulations, Residents Will Need To Pay $10 For Mattress & Box Spring Pick-Up Beginning November 1
WILMINGTON, MA — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has added Mattresses and Textiles to the list of items banned for disposal in municipal trash as part of a goal to reduce disposal tonnages statewide by 30% over the next 10 years. In Massachusetts, over 600,000 mattresses are disposed of in the municipal trash stream annually and textiles make up over 5% of the trash disposed of annually.
wgbh.org
Boston Police run up millions in overtime at Mass. and Cass homeless encampment
Boston police officers logged nearly $4 million in overtime pay between 2019 and 2020 for work at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, or Mass. and Cass, an area marked by a seemingly unending cycle of homelessness, crime, substance use and poverty. Homeless advocates, mental health professionals and public policy...
iheart.com
Massachusetts Largest Cannabis Competition Kicks Off, Over 2 Thousand Judge
BROOKLINE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — People across Massachusetts were living the high life on Saturday as the largest cannabis competition in the state took off. The High Times launched the Cannabis Cup judging kits at dispensaries across the state for the public to rank on September 24. "This is...
WCVB
Why are sleep experts concerned about giving melatonin to children?
BOSTON — A national group of sleep experts is urging parents to get medical advice before giving melatonin or any other supplement to their child. Dr. Scott Hadland, chief of adolescent and young adult medicine at Mass General for Children, explains why.
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Boston and All Around Massachusetts For Retirement
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, affectionately known as the Bay State, is full of American history! It’s home to Harvard, the Pilgrim settlement of Plymouth, MIT, and more! Cranberries and turkeys can be found by the dozens and Fenway Park hosts the Boston Red Sox. Compared to the rest of...
wgbh.org
In a surprise move, City Councilor Arroyo proposes new Boston voting districts
City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, the ousted chair of Boston’s redistricting committee, has filed a map proposing new boundaries for the city’s nine voting districts. While it is unclear how the council will greet his proposal, sources familiar with redistricting say the map seems to generally conform to population shifts that have taken place over the last 10 years.
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in Massachusetts
(Photo by Andrea Piacquadio) (MASSACHUSETTS) As the weather gets colder and we spend more time indoors, it's the perfect time to pick up a good book! If you're looking to explore beyond the pages and get a bit more up close and personal with the authors, then this is for you; check out these four free events happening in Massachusetts- the last one might surprise you!
Police Activity at Bedford Shopping Center
Bedford Police and a State Police unit were visible behind yellow ‘police line’ tape at the Great Road Shopping Center on Monday. The Bedford Citizen reached out to the Bedford Police Department and will report further details when they are available.
Winthrop couple stays young by ice dancing into their 80s
WINTHROP -- A Winthrop couple in their 80s has stayed young -- and stayed together -- thanks to a unique hobby. For 55 years, Richard and Nancy Albert have been lacing up their skates and ice dancing. "We have 15 pairs of matching sweaters. So we always match," said Richard. And they glide onto the ice. "It's the same waltz, foxtrot, tango, then it repeats," said Nancy. The Winthrop couple met as teenagers on a blind date. They married in 1957. Then they learned to skate with their two kids. "They went off to college and they stopped skating. And we're still out there," said...
