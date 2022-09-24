ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

homenewshere.com

ReCALC to tackle latest Walgreen’s Senior Center proposal

READING - As work towards making a new Senior/Community Center in town a reality continues, the Reading Center for Active Living Committee is preparing reports for Town Meeting and the Select Board that will summarize the latest plans and potentially clear the way for the project to move forward. This...
READING, MA
homenewshere.com

10 special Town Meeting articles cover DPW project and retail marijuana

TEWKSBURY — The warrant for the upcoming Oct. 3, 2022 special Town Meeting is online now for residents to review on the town’s website at www.tewksbury-ma.gov. Here is an overview of the articles. Article 1 seeks to update and fix the salaries of certain elected officials. Several elected...
TEWKSBURY, MA
homenewshere.com

Proposed DPW-school maintenance facility public forum

TEWKSBURY — On Monday, Sept. 19, Town Manager Richard Montuori and Public Works Director Brian Gilbert held a public forum to present and discuss the latest plans for the proposed joint maintenance facility at 999 Whipple Road. Town Engineer Kevin Hardiman and School Maintenance Director Jon Marchand were also present.
TEWKSBURY, MA
homenewshere.com

Mayor Galvin updates City Council on PFAS testing results

WOBURN - As expected, the city will likely fail to meet new quarterly standards for polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) levels within the local water supply for the first time in 2022. In a memo sent to the City Council in advance of its latest meeting in City Hall, Mayor Scott Galvin...
WOBURN, MA
homenewshere.com

Town still debating ice rink plans, future

WILMINGTON — More than 30 Wilmington Youth Hockey parents and community members attended the Wilmington Ice Rink and Recreation Facility Committee meeting this past Monday night to show support around a potential ice rink facility in Wilmington. The main topic of discussion for the committee regarded an update after...
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

To Comply With New State Trash Regulations, Residents Will Need To Pay $10 For Mattress & Box Spring Pick-Up Beginning November 1

WILMINGTON, MA — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has added Mattresses and Textiles to the list of items banned for disposal in municipal trash as part of a goal to reduce disposal tonnages statewide by 30% over the next 10 years. In Massachusetts, over 600,000 mattresses are disposed of in the municipal trash stream annually and textiles make up over 5% of the trash disposed of annually.
WILMINGTON, MA
homenewshere.com

No candles, no parade as Wilmington marks 292 years

As the Town of Wilmington marks its 292nd anniversary on Sunday, it is a good time to examine why the town was formed. You could call it a “chicken or the egg” question. There is but one answer, simply the reverse of what took place in most early towns.
Wilmington Apple

Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
WILMINGTON, MA
wgbh.org

In a surprise move, City Councilor Arroyo proposes new Boston voting districts

City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, the ousted chair of Boston’s redistricting committee, has filed a map proposing new boundaries for the city’s nine voting districts. While it is unclear how the council will greet his proposal, sources familiar with redistricting say the map seems to generally conform to population shifts that have taken place over the last 10 years.
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

North Shore property sales, Sept. 19 – Sept. 23, 2022

If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 9/23/2022Fischl, PeterMarini A A22 Bennett Rd Lot 4$1,250,000. 9/20/2022Palomino Ranch TrustClader S24 Deer Run Rd$1,000,000. 9/23/2022Maloney, Sean PRose E V15 Haymeadow Rd Lot 47$850,000. 9/19/2022Cronin, Robert HMarchetti S9 King...
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Heightened alert due to non-specific threat at area school

It’s all very vague and may amount to nothing, but police are investigating a possible threat to a school in the area. “Over the weekend, we were made aware of a non-specific threat directed at an unnamed school in our area on the social media app Yik-Yak (The posting was simply two emojis),” Ipswich Superintendent Brian Blake said in an email to parents Monday.
IPSWICH, MA
Andover Townsman

DA: Other students complained about Essex Tech teacher's behavior

DANVERS — Six other students made complaints to school officials about an Essex Tech culinary arts teacher in the weeks before he was charged with indecent assault and battery on a student in 2019, a prosecutor revealed in court Sept. 21. And, according to the prosecutor, the school’s response...
SALISBURY, MA
therealdeal.com

Controversial transfer tax bill advances in Boston

Boston may soon be raising taxes on property sales. The city council this week advanced a bill that would impose a transfer charge of up to 2 percent on real estate sales over $2 million, and funnel the money to affordable housing programs, WBUR reported. The bill has garnered opposition...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

The first fare gates on the MBTA's commuter rail turn on this week

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Get your telescopes ready — actually, you might not even need them; Jupiter is coming the closest it has to Earth in 59 years tonight. The giant gas planet will be so big and bright that you may even see it from a city (and it won't come this close again for over 100 years).
BOSTON, MA

