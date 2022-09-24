Read full article on original website
ReCALC to tackle latest Walgreen’s Senior Center proposal
READING - As work towards making a new Senior/Community Center in town a reality continues, the Reading Center for Active Living Committee is preparing reports for Town Meeting and the Select Board that will summarize the latest plans and potentially clear the way for the project to move forward. This...
10 special Town Meeting articles cover DPW project and retail marijuana
TEWKSBURY — The warrant for the upcoming Oct. 3, 2022 special Town Meeting is online now for residents to review on the town’s website at www.tewksbury-ma.gov. Here is an overview of the articles. Article 1 seeks to update and fix the salaries of certain elected officials. Several elected...
Proposed DPW-school maintenance facility public forum
TEWKSBURY — On Monday, Sept. 19, Town Manager Richard Montuori and Public Works Director Brian Gilbert held a public forum to present and discuss the latest plans for the proposed joint maintenance facility at 999 Whipple Road. Town Engineer Kevin Hardiman and School Maintenance Director Jon Marchand were also present.
Mayor Galvin updates City Council on PFAS testing results
WOBURN - As expected, the city will likely fail to meet new quarterly standards for polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) levels within the local water supply for the first time in 2022. In a memo sent to the City Council in advance of its latest meeting in City Hall, Mayor Scott Galvin...
Town still debating ice rink plans, future
WILMINGTON — More than 30 Wilmington Youth Hockey parents and community members attended the Wilmington Ice Rink and Recreation Facility Committee meeting this past Monday night to show support around a potential ice rink facility in Wilmington. The main topic of discussion for the committee regarded an update after...
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu appoints majority of new members to Zoning Board of Appeal
BOSTON — Most of the members of a board that reviews and approves proposals for development projects in Boston are being replaced by new members appointed by Mayor Michelle Wu. Every current member of the Zoning Board of Appeals was appointed by previous mayors. On Monday, Wu announced her...
To Comply With New State Trash Regulations, Residents Will Need To Pay $10 For Mattress & Box Spring Pick-Up Beginning November 1
WILMINGTON, MA — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has added Mattresses and Textiles to the list of items banned for disposal in municipal trash as part of a goal to reduce disposal tonnages statewide by 30% over the next 10 years. In Massachusetts, over 600,000 mattresses are disposed of in the municipal trash stream annually and textiles make up over 5% of the trash disposed of annually.
Mayor Wu’s ZBA picks include income-restricted renters, homeowners, and immigrants
The mayor is looking to overhaul the influential city board. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday put forth a diverse slate of appointees to the city’s powerful Zoning Board of Appeal as her administration seeks to overhaul the group and retool the city’s zoning practices amid the region’s housing crunch.
No candles, no parade as Wilmington marks 292 years
As the Town of Wilmington marks its 292nd anniversary on Sunday, it is a good time to examine why the town was formed. You could call it a “chicken or the egg” question. There is but one answer, simply the reverse of what took place in most early towns.
Recent Wilmington Real Estate Transactions
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are recent real estate transactions in Wilmington:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
In a surprise move, City Councilor Arroyo proposes new Boston voting districts
City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo, the ousted chair of Boston’s redistricting committee, has filed a map proposing new boundaries for the city’s nine voting districts. While it is unclear how the council will greet his proposal, sources familiar with redistricting say the map seems to generally conform to population shifts that have taken place over the last 10 years.
A Year After Newton Imposed Harsh Restrictions on Gun Stores, Gun Control Advocates Want More
A year has passed since a proposal to build a gun store in Newton embroiled residents in debate. Following public backlash and a City Council response posing greater zoning regulations, it’s unlikely a firearms store will open in the city anytime soon. Now, some local gun control advocates say...
Korean food store owners fined for labor violations at two malls in Massachusetts
The owners of Korean food stores located at two Massachusetts malls were issued fines for child labor violations.
Best Cities Near Boston and All Around Massachusetts For Retirement
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, affectionately known as the Bay State, is full of American history! It’s home to Harvard, the Pilgrim settlement of Plymouth, MIT, and more! Cranberries and turkeys can be found by the dozens and Fenway Park hosts the Boston Red Sox. Compared to the rest of...
North Shore property sales, Sept. 19 – Sept. 23, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 9/23/2022Fischl, PeterMarini A A22 Bennett Rd Lot 4$1,250,000. 9/20/2022Palomino Ranch TrustClader S24 Deer Run Rd$1,000,000. 9/23/2022Maloney, Sean PRose E V15 Haymeadow Rd Lot 47$850,000. 9/19/2022Cronin, Robert HMarchetti S9 King...
Heightened alert due to non-specific threat at area school
It’s all very vague and may amount to nothing, but police are investigating a possible threat to a school in the area. “Over the weekend, we were made aware of a non-specific threat directed at an unnamed school in our area on the social media app Yik-Yak (The posting was simply two emojis),” Ipswich Superintendent Brian Blake said in an email to parents Monday.
DA: Other students complained about Essex Tech teacher's behavior
DANVERS — Six other students made complaints to school officials about an Essex Tech culinary arts teacher in the weeks before he was charged with indecent assault and battery on a student in 2019, a prosecutor revealed in court Sept. 21. And, according to the prosecutor, the school’s response...
Controversial transfer tax bill advances in Boston
Boston may soon be raising taxes on property sales. The city council this week advanced a bill that would impose a transfer charge of up to 2 percent on real estate sales over $2 million, and funnel the money to affordable housing programs, WBUR reported. The bill has garnered opposition...
The first fare gates on the MBTA's commuter rail turn on this week
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Get your telescopes ready — actually, you might not even need them; Jupiter is coming the closest it has to Earth in 59 years tonight. The giant gas planet will be so big and bright that you may even see it from a city (and it won't come this close again for over 100 years).
Here’s what Charlie Baker said about when slow Orange Line trains will pick up speed
"There were six slow zones. Several of them have already been lifted." Orange Line riders grumbling so-called “slow zones” are still impeding the speed of their commutes even after the 30-day shutdown likely won’t have to wait much longer for things to pick up. Gov. Charlie Baker,...
