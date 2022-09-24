ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dodgers Have Set A New All-Time MLB Record

With a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched the top seed in the National League. The best record in baseball is still in play, but they’ll have home-field advantage through at least the NLCS. Los Angeles took advantage of...
Luis Torrens starting Saturday for Seattle

Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Torrens is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting eighth in the order versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. In 144 plate appearances this season, Torrens has a .216 batting average with...
Aaron Judge shares true feelings over Blue Jays’ perfect strategy amid chase for 61st HR

It’s been decades in Aaron Judge years since the last time the New York Yankees slugger last hit a ball out of the park. There were expectations that he was finally going to get his 61st home run of the 2022 MLB season Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on the road. However, no Aaron Judge home run occurred, in part because the Blue Jays walked him twice in a 3-2 Toronto win.
Albert Pujols sitting Sunday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pujols is being replaced at designated hitter by Juan Yepez versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 332 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .265 batting average with an...
New York Mets Injury Update: Starling Marte

The Mets received some encouraging news about their injured All-Star outfielder. Starling Marte underwent a CT scan on his fractured right middle finger, which showed improved healing. Marte will continue baseball activities as tolerated, per team announcement. Marte has been out with a non-displaced fracture of his right middle finger...
White Sox Manager Roasts His Team As Rock Bottom Arrives

The Chicago White Sox find themselves in a perilous position after having lost six straight games. They were swept by the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians and later by the woeful Detroit Tigers over this past weekend. They’ve now lost six straight games, and it’s very likely that soon, they’ll...
MLB insider comments on Dansby Swanson’s looming free agency

For the most part, the Braves core is intact for the foreseeable future, but one significant piece will test the waters of unrestricted free agency exactly one year after Freddie Freeman departed for Los Angeles. Dansby Swanson is currently the longest tenured member of the Braves, which almost feels unfathomable. It feels like just yesterday he was making his debut as the hometown kid from Marietta High School. Now, we could be witnessing his final few weeks in a Braves uniform.
Pirates designate Michael Chavis, Greg Allen for assignment

The Pirates have announced a handful of roster moves prior to Monday's game, with infielder/outfielder Miguel Andujar, who was claimed off waivers from the Yankees Sunday, reporting to the team to take his place on the active roster. Additionally, catcher Jose Godoy has had his contract selected. In corresponding moves, infielder Michael Chavis and outfielder Greg Allen have been designated for assignment.
Two HRs from Hunter Renfroe help Brewers slam Reds

Hunter Renfroe went 4 for 5 with two home runs and five RBIs to lead the visiting Milwaukee Brewers to a 10-2 win against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night. Rowdy Tellez had two hits, including a solo home run, and scored three times for the Brewers (82-70), who won their fourth straight game after entering the day two games back of the final wild-card spot from the National League.
Braves line up their rotation ahead of series against the Mets

When the Braves lost for the second consecutive night on Friday and followed it up by placing Spencer Strider on the 15-day IL, it was the first time all season I felt like it was time to waive the white flag when it comes to the race for the NL East. But as they have all season, they won back-to-back games over the weekend and cut the Mets division lead to just 1.5 games with nine games left to play. The Braves certainly aren’t the favorite, but they should have an opportunity to take over the division on their home field this upcoming weekend, which is about all you can ask for at this point.
Yankees Injury Updates: Matt Carpenter, DJ LeMahieu, and Andrew Benintendi

With just a few weeks left in the regular season, the homestretch is upon us. This month, the Yankees have been playing some particularly great baseball going 15-6 up to this point. Guys like Stanton, Rizzo, and Gleyber Torres have played key roles this month in getting the Yankees back to the level they were playing at the beginning of the year.
Bills Announce Two Roster Moves

Hart was suspended for an incident in which he confronted a Tennessee player in the tunnel and threw a punch which instead made contact with a Titans’ coach in the head. Hart, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,351,588 contract when the Giants waived him with an injury designation in late 2017.
