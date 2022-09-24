Read full article on original website
Liz Truss, a former big oil economist, has a big plan to save consumers this winter that doesn’t hang energy firms with the bill
Liz Truss's government has announced measures to stop businesses’ energy bills rising drastically. British businesses are “breathing a sigh of relief” after the government announced a long-awaited scheme to help companies with spiraling energy costs—but many are warning the measures do not go far enough. Newly...
Tories warn Scots will be ‘left behind’ without income tax cuts by SNP ministers
Tories have warned that Scotland risks “being left behind” if SNP ministers at Holyrood fail to match the tax-cutting proposals being introduced in the rest of the UK. While SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford condemned as “nonsense” Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s package of measures, Scottish Conservative MP John Lamont urged the Scottish Government to adopt similar “radical” proposals.
BBC
Cost of living: In work poverty growing, Foothold Cymru warns
"People are working hard and still can't make ends meet." Mike Theodoulou said "in work poverty" was the worst he had seen in the 25 years he has been running Foothold Cymru, which helps to feed 600 families a week in Carmarthenshire. "The hidden poverty in our communities is horrendous,"...
BBC
Keir Starmer speech: Labour plans publicly owned renewable energy giant
Sir Keir Starmer has announced plans to create a publicly owned renewable energy company if Labour wins the next general election. Great British Energy would be modelled on France's EDF and other firms owned by foreign states operating in the UK. It would aim to ensure a massive expansion in...
BBC
Tax cuts: Kwasi Kwarteng's measures benefit richest, Labour says
The government's tax cuts will benefit the richest 1% and make the next generation worse off, Labour has said. Deputy leader Angela Rayner told the BBC the chancellor's approach of "trickle-down economics" was a "dangerous gamble". Independent think tank the Institute of Fiscal Studies said the richest 10% of households...
Pre-recorded evidence rolled out in courts in England and Wales
The use of pre-recorded evidence of victims and witnesses to crimes has been introduced at crown courts in England and Wales. The Ministry of Justice said that from Monday the technology would be available at a final 20 crown courts in Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, East Anglia, Essex, London and the south-east, marking the end of a national rollout.
Hi-tech softening enzymes offer hope of revival for Scottish wool industry
Research project hopes to help coarser fleece from hill-farmed flocks compete with imported merino and cashmere
BBC
Nestlé: Newcastle taskforce meets to discuss factory closure
A taskforce has been formed to try and help hundreds of workers set to lose their jobs when the Nestlé factory in Newcastle closes next year. The food giant is due to shut the Fawdon site and move production to plants in West Yorkshire and parts of Europe with about 475 jobs lost.
BBC
Kwasi Kwarteng: I want to keep cutting taxes
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has said he wants to keep cutting taxes as part of an effort to boost UK economic growth. After announcing a massive shake-up of taxation on Friday, Mr Kwarteng told the BBC there was "more to come". The government wants to bolster the economy amid concerns the...
From the £25,000 wreck to the £25m home with an indoor pool: what three house sales tell us about modern Britain
Statistics tend to define the way we think about property. As a nation, we buy and sell more than 100,000 homes a month – more than 3,000 a day. House prices went up 7.8% in the year to June 2022, taking the average property value in the UK to £286,397. The average deposit for first-time buyers is now about £75,000. People aged over 65, who represent less than a quarter of the population, own almost half of England’s housing equity.
BBC
UK minister warns of risk over high Scottish taxes
Scotland could risk losing highly paid jobs if its tax rates are higher than other parts of the country, a senior UK government minister has warned. Nadhim Zahawi said the Scottish government should be encouraging businesses to invest in the country. And he said no one should want to see...
BBC
Sizewell C: Planning shake-up 'runs roughshod over objectors'
A government shake-up of planning which could bring forward the building of Sizewell C is "deeply dismaying", campaigners said. New legislation aims to cut planning rules and get rid of environmental assessments to speed up construction. The nuclear power station in Suffolk is among projects to be "accelerated as fast...
NME
Brexit: UK government warned musicians and crew “could find themselves unemployed en masse”
The UK government has been warned again that musicians and crew “could find themselves unemployed en masse”, after a hearing at the House Of The Lords revealed the damage already being caused by Brexit on those wishing to tour Europe. NME was invited to a hearing at the...
BBC
Government review of ELMS farming subsidies stokes anger
A major overhaul of farm subsidies that rewards landowners in England for their environmental work is in doubt after the government signalled a review. Environmental groups and some farmers worry the government could water down the overhaul, known as environmental land management schemes (ELMS), but the NFU farm union had requested a delay.
BBC
Climate change: Welsh farmers to be paid more for protecting nature
Wales is to plough ahead with major reforms to agriculture that would see farmers paid to help protect nature and fight climate change. The Welsh government said its long-awaited Agriculture Bill marked an "historic" moment. Industry leaders added that the new legislation would "define farming in Wales for a generation...
Now Edinburgh could introduce a tourist tax: Labour council chiefs plan to cash in on spike in visitors after the Queen's death with tax that could rake in £15m-a-year
Edinburgh council chiefs could introduce a so-called 'tourist tax' following a huge spike in visitor numbers following the Queen's death, amid reports it could bring in £15million a year. The city is one of the UK's most popular destinations, seeing 4.9million separate trips from both domestic and international travellers...
BBC
Focus on west Cumbria: 'A long-forgotten spot' with ambitions for the future
Cumbria is known globally for the Lake District, but to the west lies an often-overlooked land. West Cumbria is home to the county's largest employer - the Sellafield nuclear site - while also having higher than average pockets of unemployment. The BBC is focusing on west Cumbria, which stretches from Ravenglass in the south to Silloth in the north. But where exactly are we talking about and what has happened there?
Starmer puts publicly-owned energy firm at heart of plan to restore hope to UK
Sir Keir Starmer promised a new state-owned energy firm to help build a “fairer, greener, more dynamic nation” as he sought to present Labour as an alternative to “Tory failure”.He said Liz Truss’s Government should not be forgiven for the market turmoil unleashed since Friday’s mini-budget, and promised Labour would “restore our sense of collective hope”.But his attempts to portray the party as a government-in-waiting suffered a setback as MP Rupa Huq was suspended for describing Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng as “superficially” black.Sir Keir’s keynote address saw him tear into the Tories, saying they had crashed the economy to offer tax...
BBC
Nations League: Ian Baraclough says NI must 'take care of business' to avoid relegation risk
Nations League Group C2: Greece v Northern Ireland. Venue: Georgios Kamaras Stadium, Athens Date: Tuesday, 27 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Ulster, live text commentary and report on the BBC Sport website, highlights on BBC One Northern Ireland on Tuesday at 23:10 BST. Northern Ireland manager...
‘It’s a major concern’: how two UK firms are facing up to pound’s crash
A craft brewer in Peterborough and a Birmingham metal stamping firm face new challenges as sterling slides
