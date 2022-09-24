Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Duxbury Celebrates Halloween With 5 Festive Events!Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
New CoHo construction set to start on Winthrop and CapenThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Orphaned Pup Finds Family and FreedomCamilo DíazWeymouth, MA
New vegan and kosher food line opens in DewickThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Related
whdh.com
Just One Station: Crews respond after pieces of concrete drop from ceiling at Commuter Rail Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - No injuries were reported after a large chunk of concrete fell from a ceiling at a Commuter Rail stop in Jamaica Plain. Photos submitted to 7NEWS by a viewer showed several pieces of concrete scattered after smashing into a platform at the Forest Hills station Monday morning.
universalhub.com
Car flips onto train tracks at Sullivan Square
A woman whose car somehow flipped onto the tracks that run alongside the Orange Line at Sullivan Square early Saturday walked away largely unscathed, Live Boston reports. The cause of the crash remains under investigation; Live Boston reports another vehicle might have fled the scene.
2 found dead on Red Line tracks in Quincy not hit by train, MBTA says
QUINCY - Two people were found dead on train tracks in Quincy early Monday morning.The MBTA said a Red Line train operator found the bodies of a man and a woman on the tracks just north of Wollaston Station around 6 a.m.The T said neither had been hit by a train. A spokesperson later said the man and woman "intentionally placed their bodies" between the outside running rail and the electrified third rail. "This is a limited confined space and our preliminary investigation suggests both individuals came into contact with the 3rd rail," the T said in a statement to WBZ-TV....
NECN
Woman Flips Car Onto Commuter Rail Tracks, Unscathed from Accident
A woman says she lost control of her car, which caused her to flip upside-down onto commuter rail tracks near Sherman Street in Boston at 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to police. Police say the woman wasn't injured when she flipped her car. The car was towed from the tracks,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bodies of two people found near Quincy train tracks; MBTA service disrupted
Officials in Quincy reportedly found the bodies of two people near the MBTA Red Line tracks Monday morning, leading to changes to train service as police investigated the situation. According to television stations WCVB and NBC Boston, a Red Line train operator came across the bodies of a man and...
Police investigating after 2 people found dead along train tracks in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — Two people were found dead along the Red Line tracks that run through Quincy, prompting a stoppage of all train service on Monday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to the northbound tracks in the area of Wollaston station around 6 a.m. found a man and woman dead at the scene, according to the Transit Police Department.
liveboston617.org
Vehicle Rolls Over Onto Sullivan Station Train Tracks Saturday
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 04:00 hours, Boston Police officers assigned to District A-15 and Boston Police Transit officers received a 911 call reporting that a vehicle had rolled over onto the train tracks near Sullivan Square Station. Before arriving at the scene, first responders received reports that...
WCVB
Man, woman found dead on Red Line train tracks near Wollaston Station in Quincy, Massachusetts
QUINCY, Mass. — A man and a woman were found dead early Monday on train tracks near a Quincy, Massachusetts, MBTA station, officials said. The operator of a Red Line train saw the pair at 6 a.m. on the northbound track just north of Wollaston Station. Emergency personnel responded...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bodies of man, woman found on MBTA train tracks in Boston suburb Quincy
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The bodies of a man and woman were found on the MBTA's red line tracks in the Boston suburb of Quincy on Monday morning. The bodies were first found on the tracks near Wollaston station around 6 a.m. by the operator of a red line train, officials said.
Police seeking man in cinder block assault at MBTA station in Cambridge
Police in the Boston area are seeking a man suspected of striking another person with a cinder block during an altercation at an MBTA station, authorities said. Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, officers from the MBTA’s Transit Police Department responded to Alewife Station in Cambridge, where a man reported that an argument with another man had turned physical.
Newburyport fire fighters extract 2 men trapped in a car after crash
Two men had to be rescued Sunday night after hitting a tree and becoming trapped in their car, according to the Newbury Fire Department. On Sept. 25 around 8:45 p.m., first responders from the fire department found a Lexus IS 300 that had hit a tree in the area of Turkey Hill Road near the West Newbury town line. According to the department, two men in their 20s were trapped inside the Lexus.
Man, woman found dead on train tracks in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — Two people were found dead along the Red Line tracks that run through Quincy, prompting a stoppage of all train service on Monday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to the northbound tracks in the area of Wollaston station around 6 a.m. found a man and woman dead at the scene, according to the Transit Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 hurt in 4-car crash on Seekonk highway
Massachusetts State Police say four vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, collided around 5:30 a.m. not far from Exit 1.
WCVB
Drivers hospitalized after Cape Cod crash involving school bus, dump truck
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Two people were taken to Massachusetts hospitals after a serious crash involving a school bus and a dump truck in Marstons Mills on Monday. No students were aboard the bus at the time of the collision on River Road, officials said. The local fire department says the crash left the bus with heavy damage.
Motorcycle rider killed in Boylston crash
A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night in Boylston after a collision with another vehicle, police said. The Boylston Police Department said officers were called just before 11 p.m. Saturday night to a single-vehicle crash near 85 School St. But arriving at the scene, police found that a motorcycle had also been involved in the collision.
capecod.com
Bourne firefighters rescue people from MMA elevator, respond to motorcycle crash
BOURNE – A car and motorcycle collided in the rotary on the Cape side of the Bourne Bridge shortly before 6:30 PM Sunday. One person was transported to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. The motorcycle had to be towed from the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Motorcyclist Dies In Single-Vehicle Crash On School Street In Boylston: Police
A motorcyclist has died from a single-vehicle crash in central Massachusetts, authorities said. Police responded to the crash on School Street in Boylston just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, Boylston Police said on Facebook. Upon arrival, officers found that a motorcycle had collided with another vehicle. Initial investigation...
1 dead, 3 injured in head-to-head North Andover crash
A 21-year-old Lawrence woman died after a head-to-head car collision in North Andover on Sunday morning, police said. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Sunday near 1800 Great Pond Road, WCVB reported, involving a 2004 Honda Pilot and a 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck. Police told the outlet that the woman was in the front passenger’s seat of the Honda and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
140 MPH Speeder, Drunk Driver Crash Keep NH State Police Busy
It's like Speed Racer paid a visit to the Seacoast region in one of two incidents that kept State Police busy on Satuday night. A New Hampshire State Police trooper stopped a driver of a 2010 Infiniti sedan after it allegedly blew past him heading west on Route 101 in Epping at an estimated 140 mph around 10:20 p.m.
fallriverreporter.com
Two 25-year-olds from Massachusetts killed in multi-vehicle wrong-way highway crash
A 25-year-old man and woman from Massachusetts were both killed in a serious wrong-way highway crash on Friday. According to Connecticut State Police, a Florida man was driving a business truck that was traveling on Interstate 91 Northbound, in Windsor, south of Exit 38, in the center lane. At the same time, Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton was driving and traveling the wrong way on Interstate 91 Northbound, traveling south in the northbound lanes. Loiselle was also traveling in the center lane when her vehicle struck the truck head-on.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 2