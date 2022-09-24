ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car flips onto train tracks at Sullivan Square

A woman whose car somehow flipped onto the tracks that run alongside the Orange Line at Sullivan Square early Saturday walked away largely unscathed, Live Boston reports. The cause of the crash remains under investigation; Live Boston reports another vehicle might have fled the scene.
2 found dead on Red Line tracks in Quincy not hit by train, MBTA says

QUINCY - Two people were found dead on train tracks in Quincy early Monday morning.The MBTA said a Red Line train operator found the bodies of a man and a woman on the tracks just north of Wollaston Station around 6 a.m.The T said neither had been hit by a train. A spokesperson later said the man and woman "intentionally placed their bodies" between the outside running rail and the electrified third rail. "This is a limited confined space and our preliminary investigation suggests both individuals came into contact with the 3rd rail," the T said in a statement to WBZ-TV....
Woman Flips Car Onto Commuter Rail Tracks, Unscathed from Accident

A woman says she lost control of her car, which caused her to flip upside-down onto commuter rail tracks near Sherman Street in Boston at 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to police. Police say the woman wasn't injured when she flipped her car. The car was towed from the tracks,...
Vehicle Rolls Over Onto Sullivan Station Train Tracks Saturday

On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 04:00 hours, Boston Police officers assigned to District A-15 and Boston Police Transit officers received a 911 call reporting that a vehicle had rolled over onto the train tracks near Sullivan Square Station. Before arriving at the scene, first responders received reports that...
Police seeking man in cinder block assault at MBTA station in Cambridge

Police in the Boston area are seeking a man suspected of striking another person with a cinder block during an altercation at an MBTA station, authorities said. Around 10:30 a.m. Monday, officers from the MBTA’s Transit Police Department responded to Alewife Station in Cambridge, where a man reported that an argument with another man had turned physical.
Newburyport fire fighters extract 2 men trapped in a car after crash

Two men had to be rescued Sunday night after hitting a tree and becoming trapped in their car, according to the Newbury Fire Department. On Sept. 25 around 8:45 p.m., first responders from the fire department found a Lexus IS 300 that had hit a tree in the area of Turkey Hill Road near the West Newbury town line. According to the department, two men in their 20s were trapped inside the Lexus.
Man, woman found dead on train tracks in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — Two people were found dead along the Red Line tracks that run through Quincy, prompting a stoppage of all train service on Monday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to the northbound tracks in the area of Wollaston station around 6 a.m. found a man and woman dead at the scene, according to the Transit Police Department.
Motorcycle rider killed in Boylston crash

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night in Boylston after a collision with another vehicle, police said. The Boylston Police Department said officers were called just before 11 p.m. Saturday night to a single-vehicle crash near 85 School St. But arriving at the scene, police found that a motorcycle had also been involved in the collision.
1 dead, 3 injured in head-to-head North Andover crash

A 21-year-old Lawrence woman died after a head-to-head car collision in North Andover on Sunday morning, police said. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Sunday near 1800 Great Pond Road, WCVB reported, involving a 2004 Honda Pilot and a 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck. Police told the outlet that the woman was in the front passenger’s seat of the Honda and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two 25-year-olds from Massachusetts killed in multi-vehicle wrong-way highway crash

A 25-year-old man and woman from Massachusetts were both killed in a serious wrong-way highway crash on Friday. According to Connecticut State Police, a Florida man was driving a business truck that was traveling on Interstate 91 Northbound, in Windsor, south of Exit 38, in the center lane. At the same time, Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton was driving and traveling the wrong way on Interstate 91 Northbound, traveling south in the northbound lanes. Loiselle was also traveling in the center lane when her vehicle struck the truck head-on.
