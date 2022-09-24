Read full article on original website
Billy Edwards
2d ago
That’s what they are supposed to do,good job 🇺🇸
1 killed in pedestrian crash on Main Street in East Nashville
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Monday night in East Nashville.
fox17.com
3 killed after train hits car crossing railroad tracks in Marshall County
Three people from Nashville reportedly lost their lives Saturday afternoon following a crash involving a train in Marshall County.
fox17.com
Tennessee deputy rams 'uncontrollable driver' at homecoming parade
LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A deputy in Middle Tennessee is being acknowledged for ramming an "uncontrollable driver" to prevent students from being hurt at a school parade Friday. The Macon County School District says the driver came through the homecoming parade route when it was stopped by a sheriff's...
Interstate 24 near Bell Road reopened after high-speed car chase
A driver failing to pull over for a traffic stop Monday morphed into a high-speed chase on Interstate 24.
WSMV
Drivers shocked when hit with large parking lot fines in Nashville - Tonight at 6 p.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parking lots in Nashville and popular vacation sites like Florida or St. Louis are issuing a huge parking fine that drivers never see coming. “I was shocked. I was absolutely shocked,” said one parking lot customer. “…and I said, ‘oh my gosh, you’re kidding?’”
wvlt.tv
3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville were killed. According to a GoFundMe set up by the boyfriend of Duvraska, the three killed...
WSMV
Putnam Co. man dies in crash on Interstate 40 in Smith Co.
CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Putnam County man died after crashing into a parked tractor-trailer on the shoulder of Interstate 40 in Smith County on Saturday afternoon. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Timothy Burton, 61, of Silver Point, Tennessee, died after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer around 4 p.m.
WSMV
Nashville mom speaks out after two sons killed in attempted robbery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville mother spoke just days after two armed men entered her home and shot and killed her two teenage sons and injured other members of her family. Two of Shakia Sherrell’s sons, Zacquez, 18, and Tavarious, 15, died as a result of the shooting. In...
WSMV
Man arrested on 15-count-indictment; includes alleged murder of brothers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man Monday on a 15-count indictment for a shooting that left two of his family members dead. MNPD said in a tweet that 30-year-old Keno Lane was indicted for an incident that occurred in Nov. 2021 inside the 2000 block of Torbett Street. Police said Lane fired a gun that killed two of his brothers and wounded four other family members.
Parolee arrested shortly after break-in at Nashville business, police say
A "convicted East TN burglar" on parole was taken into custody following a Nashville break-in Friday night, according to authorities.
Three teens facing charges following shooting at Hendersonville party
Authorities took three teenage boys into custody on Saturday after a dispute at a party led to an early morning shooting at a Hendersonville apartment complex.
Man arrested for making second bomb threat against Nashville school this year
A man who was out on probation for making a bomb threat against a Nashville school was arrested again this week for allegedly making another bomb threat against the same school.
Hendersonville police arrest alleged ‘Felony Lane Gang’ members after 5 cars were broken into
Three members of the infamous "Felony Lane Gang" are behind bars thanks to quick work by Hendersonville police who worked 24 hours straight to nab the alleged bad guys.
Tennessee man accused of throwing kitten into fire pit
PORTLAND, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of throwing a kitten into a fire pit, causing the animal’s death earlier this week. Richard Lee Russell, 39, of Portland, was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, according to Sumner County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
wbrc.com
Wrong-way crash on Briley Parkway kills both drivers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a crash that claimed that life of two people on Thursday night in West Nashville. According to police, 86-year-old James Mosley was driving in the wrong direction on Briley Parkway in Dodge pickup truck when he collided, head-on, with a Jeep Compass, driven by 24-year-old Torrye Watson-Pamplin. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
‘Tennessee STEM Explorers’: Search for teachers, students to host TV show
Do you have a passion for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM)? How would you feel about sharing your knowledge with other Tennesseans on TV?
Report: 2 arrested in Tennessee after overdosing with child in the car
On Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 7:12 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of East Tennessee Children's Hospital for a reported overdose. According to the arrest report, a 911 call said that man and woman were overdosing with a small child in the vehicle's back seat in the parking lot.
