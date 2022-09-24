Louise Fletcher, a beloved actress known for her Oscar-winning performance as Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, has passed away at the age of 88. The news was confirmed in a statement from her agent, David Shaul, who revealed that Fletcher died in her sleep on Friday, September 23rd, 2022. She was surrounded by family at her home, which she had rebuilt from a 300-year-old farmhouse, in Montdurausse, France. A cause of death has not been specified at this time.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO