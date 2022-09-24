ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyson Fury demands Anthony Joshua to sign fight contract by Monday

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s50hF_0i91MmNB00

Tyson Fury has set Anthony Joshua a deadline of Monday to sign a contract for their fight – or forget about facing him for the world heavyweight title.

Negotiations between the fighters’ camps have been rumbling on for several weeks and it seemed Joshua agreed to a 60-40 purse split in Fury’s favour for the all- British blockbuster bout, set to be held before the end of the year.

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren said last week a contract had been sent to Joshua’s camp, with Eddie Hearn subsequently revealing there were still some minor terms to be resolved.

WBC champion Fury claims Joshua is trying to avoid a showdown, releasing an expletive-laden social media post about his rival on Friday.

Fury was ringside for the fight between Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker at Manchester’s AO Arena on Saturday night, and again called out Joshua and his camp.

“They had had the opportunity to agree to this fight for about a month. They have had the contract for over a week, still not signed, still a few more excuses they are going to come back with,” Fury said to BT Sport .

“We will know more on Monday, I think. The two broadcasters are going to meet up and then we will know from there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ICmZ_0i91MmNB00

“I am sick of setting deadlines. They either want this poxy fight or they don’t.

“I don’t mind inviting these people to my party, but they are not going to come to my party, my banqueting hall and try to dictate to me.

“They either want to do it or they don’t. If they do, sign the contract, if they don’t then do one.”

I was optimistic three or four weeks ago that the fight might happen. Today, I am not very optimistic

Tyson Fury

Fury added: “This is the fight I have been trying to make since 2017 and been unsuccessful every single time.

“I was optimistic three or four weeks ago that the fight might happen. Today, I am not very optimistic.

“I am definitely fighting on that date scheduled December 3, whoever it may be, I don’t really care. I will knock them all out anyway.”

Warren is hopeful a deal can be done to make the fight happen.

He said on BT Sport Box Office: “There is a meeting taking place on Monday and I am hoping that is going to resolve what I feel is just a few outstanding issues, not for us, but it seems for them.

“Let’s hope they are good as their word and they don’t duck out of it.”

Boxing Insider

Tyson Fury On Joe Joyce: “He Wouldn’t Land One Punch On Me”

“Honestly, from a fan point of view, and a heavyweight champion myself, it was a very, very entertaining fight.” So said WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury after Joe Joyce knocked out Joseph Parker in the eleventh round in Manchester, England on Saturday. “Both men did extremely well,” Fury continued, “and fair play to Joe Joyce. He took out a very game, strong, fit, and willing Joseph Parker. He’s put himself in the top-five with that win in my opinion. I was impressed.” But how did Fury feel the 15-0 Joyce would stack up against the current crop of top heavyweights?
Anthony Joshua
Eddie Hearn
Tyson Fury
Boxing Scene

Terri Harper Outclasses Hannah Rankin, Claims WBA/IBO Junior Middleweight Titles In Nottingham

Terri Harper continued the invasion of former junior lightweights ruling the 154-pound division. A brilliant performance was turned in by the 25-year-old Harper, who became a two-division titlist following a ten-round, unanimous decision win over Hannah Rankin. Scores of 98-92, 98-92 and 97-93 all landed in favor of Harper who claims the WBA/IBO junior middleweight titles in Saturday’s DAZN co-feature from Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England.
ESPN

Dillian Whyte: I'll fight Anthony Joshua if Tyson Fury fight off

Dillian Whyte has called out Anthony Joshua, offering to step in to fight the former heavyweight champion in December in place of Tyson Fury. Fury ended his interest in a long-awaited bout with Joshua when his self-imposed deadline to sign a contract for a proposed Dec.3 fight passed on Monday.
BoxingNews24.com

Warren still trying to get Fury vs. Joshua fight done

By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Frank Warren revealed that he’s still trying to get the Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua fight done for December 3rd despite the deadline passing. Fury had set a 5:00 p.m. deadline today, and when it passed without Joshua signed, he announced that he was moving on. However, that’s not stopped Warren from continuing to work hard to get the Fury-Joshua fight over the line for December 3rd, and he’s hopeful he can get it done.
BBC

Oleksandr Usyk on Joe Joyce agenda after beating Joseph Parker

The definition of a juggernaut is 'a huge, powerful and overwhelming force'. At 6ft 7in and 19st, Joe Joyce showed why he is known as 'The Juggernaut' at the Manchester Arena on Saturday as he delivered an exhilarating win over Joseph Parker to extend his unbeaten professional run to 15-0.
Yardbarker

British heavyweight icon announces surprise retirement from boxing

British heavyweight icon Derek Chisora has claimed that he is now RETIRED from the sport of boxing. Chisora, while he has not been one of the recent string of British heavyweight champions, is an undeniably memorable figure that has provided numerous entertaining fights. Chisora is a warrior, a superb boxer,...
The Independent

The Independent

Community Policy