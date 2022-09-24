ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

numberfire.com

Ryan McMahon starting Saturday night for Colorado

Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. McMahon is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. Our models project McMahon for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 10.2...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Tony La Russa News

We could be looking at the end of the Tony La Russa era in Chicago with Saturday's news. In a statement from the White Sox, the soon-to-be 78-year-old manager will not return to the club amid personal health struggles that have kept him away from the team since late August:
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Isaac Paredes starting Sunday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Paredes is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. Our models project Paredes for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Matt Olson not in Braves' lineup on Saturday

Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Matt Olson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Olson is being replaced at first base by Austin Riley versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. In 656 plate appearances this season, Olson has a .233 batting average with a .769 OPS, 28 home runs,...
MLB
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
numberfire.com

Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) will not return in Week 3

The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out Dalvin Cook (shoulder) for the remainder of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. Cook aggravated the shoulder injury he has been dealing with dating back to his college days, and will not return to Sunday's game against the Lions. He has played through the injury in previous seasons, though his name will still be one to watch for on injury reports this week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Mauricio Dubon in lineup for Houston on Saturday

Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dubon is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Orioles starter Mike Baumann. Our models project Dubon for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.4 RBI and 6.8 FanDuel points.
HOUSTON, TX
Person
Tucker Barnhart
Person
Eric Haase
numberfire.com

Rafael Devers sitting for Red Sox Sunday

The Boston Red Sox did not list Rafael Devers on their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Devers will take the evening off while Bobby Dalbec takes over at third base and J.D. Martinez rejoins the lineup at designated hitter. Devers has 27 home runs, 80 runs,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Marwin Gonzalez in lineup Sunday for New York

New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Gonzalez is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. Our models project Gonzalez for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Ford Proctor recalled, starting for Giants on Saturday

San Francisco Giants catcher Ford Proctor is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Proctor was recalled from Triple-A, and now, he is starting Saturday. He'll get the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Our models project...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Carlos Correa starting Saturday for Minnesota

Minnesota Twins infielder Carlos Correa is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Correa is getting the nod at shortstop, batting second in the order versus Angels starter Reid Detmers. Our models proejct Correa for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Miguel Vargas a late addition to Dodgers' Saturday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Vargas is starting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Vargas is getting the nod at first base, batting eighth in the order versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. Our models project Vargas for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 5.2 FanDuel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

C.J. Cron in Rockies' Sunday lineup

Colorado Rockies infielder C.J. Cron is starting Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Cron is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Padres starter Mike Clevinger. Our models project Cron for 1.0 hits, 0.9 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.9 RBI and...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

P.J. Higgins catching for Chicago Sunday

The Chicago Cubs listed P.J. Higgins as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Higgins will bat seventh and handle catching duties Sunday while Yan Gomes sits. Higgins has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 10.2 fantasy points against the Pirates.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Brendan Donovan sitting Saturday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donovan is being replaced at second base by Tommy Edman versus Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. In 431 plate appearances this season, Donovan has a .280 batting average with a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Mike Brosseau starting Sunday for Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. Our models project Brosseau for 1.0 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Christian Bethancourt in lineup Sunday for Rays

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Christian Bethancourt is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Bethancourt is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. Our models project Bethancourt for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Jordan Groshans starting for Miami Sunday afternoon

Miami Marlins infielder Jordan Groshans is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Groshans is getting the nod at third base, batting seventh in the order versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. Our models project Groshans for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
MIAMI, FL

