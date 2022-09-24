Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Ryan McMahon starting Saturday night for Colorado
Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. McMahon is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. Our models project McMahon for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 10.2...
MLB World Reacts To Tony La Russa News
We could be looking at the end of the Tony La Russa era in Chicago with Saturday's news. In a statement from the White Sox, the soon-to-be 78-year-old manager will not return to the club amid personal health struggles that have kept him away from the team since late August:
numberfire.com
Isaac Paredes starting Sunday for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Paredes is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. Our models project Paredes for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home...
numberfire.com
Matt Olson not in Braves' lineup on Saturday
Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Matt Olson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Olson is being replaced at first base by Austin Riley versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. In 656 plate appearances this season, Olson has a .233 batting average with a .769 OPS, 28 home runs,...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) will not return in Week 3
The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out Dalvin Cook (shoulder) for the remainder of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. Cook aggravated the shoulder injury he has been dealing with dating back to his college days, and will not return to Sunday's game against the Lions. He has played through the injury in previous seasons, though his name will still be one to watch for on injury reports this week.
numberfire.com
Mauricio Dubon in lineup for Houston on Saturday
Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dubon is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Orioles starter Mike Baumann. Our models project Dubon for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.4 RBI and 6.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Freddie Freeman (illness) scratched Saturday for Dodgers; Miguel Vargas enters
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Freddie Freeman has been scratched from the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Freeman is dealing with an illness. As a result, he has been removed from the lineup Saturday night. Miguel Vargas will take over at first base versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery.
FOX Sports
Miami Marlins or Chicago White Sox: Which team is more appealing to manage | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry talk about the managerial issues that the Miami Marlins and Chicago White Sox are facing. Don Mattingly is officially out of Miami after this season and the White Sox confirm that Tony La Russa will not return this season due to health reasons. The White Sox face a bigger issue as Tony La Russa still has a year left in his contract.
Watch: Luke Weaver and Robbie Ray ejected after epic national anthem standoff
Before Sunday's Kansas City Royals vs. Seattle Mariners contest at Kauffman Stadium, former teammates Robbie Ray and Luke Weaver decided to have a little fun. After the national anthem, while everyone else prepared for the game's first pitch, Ray and Weaver remained standing on the field. Locked in an epic...
numberfire.com
Rafael Devers sitting for Red Sox Sunday
The Boston Red Sox did not list Rafael Devers on their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Devers will take the evening off while Bobby Dalbec takes over at third base and J.D. Martinez rejoins the lineup at designated hitter. Devers has 27 home runs, 80 runs,...
numberfire.com
Marwin Gonzalez in lineup Sunday for New York
New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Gonzalez is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. Our models project Gonzalez for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Ford Proctor recalled, starting for Giants on Saturday
San Francisco Giants catcher Ford Proctor is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Proctor was recalled from Triple-A, and now, he is starting Saturday. He'll get the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Carlos Correa starting Saturday for Minnesota
Minnesota Twins infielder Carlos Correa is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Correa is getting the nod at shortstop, batting second in the order versus Angels starter Reid Detmers. Our models proejct Correa for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
numberfire.com
Miguel Vargas a late addition to Dodgers' Saturday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Vargas is starting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Vargas is getting the nod at first base, batting eighth in the order versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. Our models project Vargas for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 5.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
C.J. Cron in Rockies' Sunday lineup
Colorado Rockies infielder C.J. Cron is starting Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Cron is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Padres starter Mike Clevinger. Our models project Cron for 1.0 hits, 0.9 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.9 RBI and...
numberfire.com
P.J. Higgins catching for Chicago Sunday
The Chicago Cubs listed P.J. Higgins as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Higgins will bat seventh and handle catching duties Sunday while Yan Gomes sits. Higgins has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 10.2 fantasy points against the Pirates.
numberfire.com
Brendan Donovan sitting Saturday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donovan is being replaced at second base by Tommy Edman versus Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. In 431 plate appearances this season, Donovan has a .280 batting average with a...
numberfire.com
Mike Brosseau starting Sunday for Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. Our models project Brosseau for 1.0 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Christian Bethancourt in lineup Sunday for Rays
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Christian Bethancourt is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Bethancourt is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. Our models project Bethancourt for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Jordan Groshans starting for Miami Sunday afternoon
Miami Marlins infielder Jordan Groshans is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Groshans is getting the nod at third base, batting seventh in the order versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. Our models project Groshans for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
