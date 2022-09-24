ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyson Fury demands Anthony Joshua to sign fight contract by Monday

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Tyson Fury has set Anthony Joshua a deadline of Monday to sign a contract for their fight – or forget about facing him for the world heavyweight title.

Negotiations between the fighters’ camps have been rumbling on for several weeks and it seemed Joshua agreed to a 60-40 purse split in Fury’s favour for the all-British blockbuster bout, set to be held before the end of the year.

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren said last week a contract had been sent to Joshua’s camp, with Eddie Hearn subsequently revealing there were still some minor terms to be resolved.

WBC champion Fury claims Joshua is trying to avoid a showdown, releasing an expletive-laden social media post about his rival on Friday.

Fury was ringside for the fight between Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker at Manchester’s AO Arena on Saturday night, and again called out Joshua and his camp.

“They had had the opportunity to agree to this fight for about a month. They have had the contract for over a week, still not signed, still a few more excuses they are going to come back with,” Fury said to BT Sport.

“We will know more on Monday, I think. The two broadcasters are going to meet up and then we will know from there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ICmZ_0i91MiqH00

“I am sick of setting deadlines. They either want this poxy fight or they don’t.

“I don’t mind inviting these people to my party, but they are not going to come to my party, my banqueting hall and try to dictate to me.

“They either want to do it or they don’t. If they do, sign the contract, if they don’t then do one. This is the fight I have been trying to make since 2017 and been unsuccessful every single time.

“I was optimistic three or four weeks ago that the fight might happen. Today, I am not very optimistic. I am definitely fighting on that date scheduled –3 December – whoever it may be. I don’t really care, I will knock them all out anyway.”

Warren is hopeful a deal can be done to make the fight happen.

He said on BT Sport Box Office: “There is a meeting taking place on Monday and I am hoping that is going to resolve what I feel is just a few outstanding issues, not for us, but it seems for them.

“Let’s hope they are good as their word and they don’t duck out of it.”

