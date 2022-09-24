ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Springs, GA

CBS 46

1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 South at Langford Parkway

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A driver has died after a multiple-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning on Interstate 75 South. Atlanta Police say the call came in around 3 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash on I-75 South at Langford Parkway. They say a driver traveling southbound struck a guardrail, sending debris from the damaged guardrail into the northbound lanes.
ATLANTA, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Pedestrian hit by four vehicles in fatal Roswell Road crash

A man who crossed Roswell Road near Powers Ferry Road Saturday night was struck by four vehicles and was killed, according to Marietta Police. Police said in a message Monday afternoon that the victim's name has not been released because next-of-kin are still being notified. He was identified by...
MARIETTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Multi-vehicle rollover crash in Marietta results in serious injuries to all parties

Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department issued a public information release reporting that a multi-vehicle rollover accident occured on Cobb Parkway at the Canton Road Connector, resulting in multiple serious injuries. The accident is being investigated by the Marietta Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit.
MARIETTA, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Sandy Springs, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

1 killed, multiple injured in multi-car crash on Downtown Connector

ATLANTA - One person has been killed and several people were injured in a multi-vehicle wreck on the Downtown Connector early Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 3 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 at Langford Parkway. Officials say multiple semi-trucks were involved in the wreck, which caused...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

I-285 blocked at South Cobb Drive due to multi-vehicle crash

ATLANTA — A crash was blocking all lanes of traffic on I-285 Sunday afternoon. Several vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash, including one that was overturned in the roadway. It happened around 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes at South Cobb Drive. By 1:45 p.m., all lanes...
ATLANTA, GA
#Gdot#Cbs46 News
cobbcountycourier.com

Pedestrian fatally struck by four different vehicles on Roswell Road in Marietta

According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, the department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Saturday evening, September 24, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Roswell Road. Investigators report that a 38-year-old male...
MARIETTA, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Man ran over by 4 cars dies in Marietta, police investigating

MARIETTA, Ga. - Marietta police are investigating a fatal incident in which a man was struck by four different cars before traffic stopped. Officers from Marietta Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) said the fatal pedestrian crashes happened Saturday night on Roswell Road. Police said the 38-year-old Hispanic man...
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man stabbed Sunday morning in SW Atlanta neighborhood, police say

ATLANTA - Police are trying to learn what led to a person being stabbed in the back in southwest Atlanta on Sunday morning. Atlanta Police Department officer went to Willis Mill Road at around 9:53 a.m. and found a man with "multiple lacerations" to the back. Police said the man...
ATLANTA, GA

