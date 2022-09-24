Read full article on original website
1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 South at Langford Parkway
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A driver has died after a multiple-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning on Interstate 75 South. Atlanta Police say the call came in around 3 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash on I-75 South at Langford Parkway. They say a driver traveling southbound struck a guardrail, sending debris from the damaged guardrail into the northbound lanes.
Pedestrian hit by four vehicles in fatal Roswell Road crash
A man who crossed Roswell Road near Powers Ferry Road Saturday night was struck by four vehicles and was killed, according to Marietta Police. Police said in a message Monday afternoon that the victim’s name has not been released because next-of-kin are still being notified. He was identified by...
1 Person Died After A Motor Vehicle Crash On I-285 (Sandy Springs, GA)
Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on I-285 eastbound in Sandy Springs. One person died following the crash that involved three to four vehicles.
Multi-vehicle rollover crash in Marietta results in serious injuries to all parties
Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department issued a public information release reporting that a multi-vehicle rollover accident occured on Cobb Parkway at the Canton Road Connector, resulting in multiple serious injuries. The accident is being investigated by the Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit.
I-285 blocked at South Cobb Drive due to multi-vehicle crash
ATLANTA — A crash was blocking all lanes of traffic on I-285 Sunday afternoon. Several vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash, including one that was overturned in the roadway. It happened around 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes at South Cobb Drive. By 1:45 p.m., all lanes...
VIDEO: Woman drives wrong way down busy highway, right in front of Duluth Police Department
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is facing charges after driving the wrong way on Buford Hwy. in Gwinnett County. Duluth Police say the 23-year-old went right by the Duluth Police Department. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Department posted the video on Facebook.
Photo of person of interest in killing of 13-year-old confirmed by DeKalb County Police
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are asking for assistance in locating a person of interest in the death of a 13-year-old last week. Police have not offered a name of the individual they are searching for but confirmed his picture with 11Alive. They are asking anyone with...
2 men shot to death at Gwinnett County apartment complex; shooters still on the run
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police said two men were shot and killed at a Norcross apartment complex Sunday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they responded to reports of a shooting at the Parc 1695 apartments around 11 p.m. When...
Atlanta Fire Rescue, hospital leaders working to improve 911 response times
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s a race to improve slow 9-1-1 response times. With Atlanta Medical Center’s closure on the horizon, city and hospital leaders are working to help stem the delays at Grady EMS. It’s an issue that has plagued areas of the city for years.
Man ran over by 4 cars dies in Marietta, police investigating
MARIETTA, Ga. - Marietta police are investigating a fatal incident in which a man was struck by four different cars before traffic stopped. Officers from Marietta Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) said the fatal pedestrian crashes happened Saturday night on Roswell Road. Police said the 38-year-old Hispanic man...
Sheriff: Athens woman last seen in store before being found dead in NE Georgia
The day before a Clarke County woman was found dead in northeast Georgia earlier this month, she was seen buying several...
Fatal traffic accident on Highway 88 in Washington County victims identified
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A fatal traffic accident happened late Saturday night in Washington County, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. It happened on Highway 88 on Fall Line Freeway at the Jefferson County line. Sheriff Joel Cochran says two cars were involved, and the victims...
19-year-old racer caught driving 133 mph in Powder Springs, sheriff says
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - A Georgia teenager is facing charges after deputies say he was caught going over 130 miles per hour on Powder Springs parkway. The Powder Springs Police Department says that officers were working in the area of CH James Parkway early Saturday morning when they spotted two car racing through the area.
Police identify man shot killed at Gwinnett County repair shop
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County police have identified the man they say was shot to death at an auto body shop in Gwinnett County. Police said Jermaine Brown, 36, of Lawrenceville, was the man who died in the Monday night incident. The shooting occurred on Stone Mountain Highway...
Several people shot, stabbed during fight at DeKalb apartment complex
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating after two people were shot and two people were stabbed during a fight at an apartment complex in Lithonia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to the 5900 block of Sutcliffe Square, where they...
Man stabbed Sunday morning in SW Atlanta neighborhood, police say
ATLANTA - Police are trying to learn what led to a person being stabbed in the back in southwest Atlanta on Sunday morning. Atlanta Police Department officer went to Willis Mill Road at around 9:53 a.m. and found a man with "multiple lacerations" to the back. Police said the man...
Cobb Police investigating allegation of 'inappropriate conduct' at Marietta cheer gym
MARIETTA, Ga. — Cobb County Police confirmed on Monday they are investigating an allegation of inappropriate conduct stemming from a Marietta cheerleading gym that involved a child victim. The department told 11Alive's Cody Alcorn they could not comment further on the allegations because of the victim's status as a...
