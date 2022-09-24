Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
White Sox bench Andrew Vaughn on Saturday
Chicago White Sox outfielder/ first baseman Andrew Vaughn is not starting in Saturday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Vaughn will sit on the bench after Gavin Sheets was picked as Chicago's right fielder against their division competition. Per Baseball Savant on 400 batted balls this season, Vaughn has accounted for...
numberfire.com
Ryan McMahon starting Saturday night for Colorado
Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. McMahon is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. Our models project McMahon for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 10.2...
numberfire.com
Victor Caratini in Brewers' Sunday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. Our models project Caratini for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.9...
numberfire.com
Isaac Paredes starting Sunday for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Paredes is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. Our models project Paredes for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home...
numberfire.com
Matt Olson not in Braves' lineup on Saturday
Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Matt Olson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Olson is being replaced at first base by Austin Riley versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. In 656 plate appearances this season, Olson has a .233 batting average with a .769 OPS, 28 home runs,...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Mauricio Dubon in lineup for Houston on Saturday
Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dubon is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Orioles starter Mike Baumann. Our models project Dubon for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.4 RBI and 6.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Tres Barrera catching for Nats Sunday
The Washington Nationals listed Tres Barrera as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Barrera will bat ninth and start behind the dish Sunday while Riley Adams sits. Barrera has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 5.7 fantasy points against the Marlins.
numberfire.com
Matt Wallner not in Twins' lineup Sunday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Matt Wallner is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Wallner is being replaced in rgiht field by Jake Cave versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 35 plate appearances this season, Wallner has a .250 batting average with a .721 OPS, 1 home...
numberfire.com
Rafael Devers sitting for Red Sox Sunday
The Boston Red Sox did not list Rafael Devers on their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Devers will take the evening off while Bobby Dalbec takes over at third base and J.D. Martinez rejoins the lineup at designated hitter. Devers has 27 home runs, 80 runs,...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo Makes Impressive Catches Against Cardinals; Praying Mantis Lands On Will Smith’s Helmet
Joey Gallo contributed in the field and at the plate to help the Los Angeles Dodgers tie their franchise record for wins by defeating the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-1, in the series rubber match at Dodger Stadium. Michael Grove completed five innings for a third consecutive start and earned his...
numberfire.com
Freddie Freeman (illness) scratched Saturday for Dodgers; Miguel Vargas enters
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Freddie Freeman has been scratched from the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Freeman is dealing with an illness. As a result, he has been removed from the lineup Saturday night. Miguel Vargas will take over at first base versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery.
FOX Sports
Pitching Ninja's Filthiest Pitches: L.A. Dodgers have MLB's best staff
With 106 wins through Sept. 26, the Dodgers have been the best team in baseball this season. Despite their pitching staff being bitten by multiple injuries, losing ace Walker Buehler and navigating injured list stints for many others, including Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, Brusdar Graterol and Blake Treinen (as well as not having the electric Dustin May for most of the season), they've had arguably the best pitching staff in the game. The Dodgers lead MLB with a 2.83 team ERA and 1.05 team WHIP and have held opponents to a league-low .208 opponent batting average.
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes starting for Chicago on Saturday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gomes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Pirates starter Johan Oviedo. Our models project Gomes for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 hoem runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Max Stassi catching for Angels Sunday
The Los Angeles Angels will start Max Stassi at catcher in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Stassi will start at catcher and bat seventh against the Twins Sunday while Matt Thais moves to first base and Mike Ford sits. Our models project Stassi, who has a $2,100 salary on...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Brendan Donovan starting Sunday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donovan is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. Our models project Donovan for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Marwin Gonzalez in lineup Sunday for New York
New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Gonzalez is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. Our models project Gonzalez for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Giancarlo Stanton sitting Sunday for New York
New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Stanton is being replaced at designated hitter Aaron Judge versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. In 427 plate appearances this season, Stanton has a .213 batting average with a...
numberfire.com
Kole Calhoun batting seventh for Rangers Sunday
The Texas Rangers will start Kole Calhoun at designated hitter in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Calhoun will bat seventh as the Rangers' designated hitter while Jonah Heim moves back to catcher and Sam Huff sits. Calhoun has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.6...
numberfire.com
Pittsburgh's Greg Allen in left field on Saturday
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Greg Allen is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Chicago Cubs. Allen will man left field after Jack Suwinski was left on the bench against left-hander Wade Miley. numberFire's models project Allen to score 8.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong in lineup Saturday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. DeJong is getting the nod at shortstop, batting seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. Our modles project DeJong for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
