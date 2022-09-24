Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Austin Wynns sitting Saturday for Giants
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wynns is being replaced behind the plate by Joey Bart versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 164 plate appearances this season, Wynns has a .248 battin gaverage with a .642...
FOX Sports
Angels host the Athletics in first of 3-game series
Oakland Athletics (56-97, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (67-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (4-9, 4.43 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (6-9, 3.01 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 141 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -212, Athletics +177; over/under is 8...
numberfire.com
Jonah Heim batting cleanup for Texas on Saturday night
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Heim will take over behind the plate after Josh Smith was moved to left field, Bubba Thompson was shifted to right, Jonah Heim was chosen as Saturday's designated hitter, and Adolis Garcia was forced to sit with an elbow injury.
Rangers Affiliate on Verge of Championship
The Texas Rangers' Double-A affiliate has a 1-0 lead in the Texas League Championship Series, which continues on Tuesday.
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Rangers' Adolis Garcia (elbow) sitting on Saturday
Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia (elbow) is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Garcia will sit on the bench after the Rangers' outfielder was hit by a pitch in the elbow area, Bubba Thompson was shifted to right field, Josh Smith was aligned in left, and Jonah Heim was named Saturday's designated hitter.
numberfire.com
Jesus Aguilar not in Orioles' Saturday night lineup
Baltimore Orioles infielder Jesus Aguilar is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Aguilar is being replaced at designated htiter by Adley Rutschman versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. In 496 plate appearances this season, Aguilar has a .232 batting average with a .657 OPS, 16 home runs,...
FOX Sports
Rays CF Kiermaier faces uncertain future after hip surgery
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Injured Tampa Bay center fielder Kevin Kiermaier had an eventful week during the Rays' final regular-season homestand. He was the third person in the television ooth for Wednesday night’s game against Houston, and got a video tribute during Saturday night’s game with Toronto.
Yardbarker
Cleveland Guardians vs. Texas Rangers preview, parlay, odds Sun. 9/25: Guardians look to clinch AL Central
Need a parlay for Sunday to close out the week with a winner? Look no further than MLB parlay picks and predictions from handicapper Jason Radowitz. Cleveland Guardians: -1 (-107) spread, -135 moneyline, over 8 (-110) @ Texas Rangers: +1 (-117) spread, -118 moneyline, under 8 (+100) Oscar Gonzalez led...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dodgerblue.com
Miguel Vargas Named Dodgers’ 2022 Minor League Player Of The Year By Baseball America
Miguel Vargas was named the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2022 Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America. Vargas began the year with Triple-A Oklahoma City and represented the organization in the 2022 Futures Game at Dodger Stadium. He was coming off a breakout 2021 campaign that saw him earn Branch Rickey Minor League Player of the Year honors.
Mariners believe rotation set for future after Castillo deal
SEATTLE (AP) — In the middle of putting the finishing touches on the largest and most complex contract in franchise history, the Seattle Mariners began discussions about another impact deal. Would newly acquired right-hander Luis Castillo be interested in talking about calling Seattle home for the long haul? When the answer came back “yes” at the same time the Mariners were finishing their massive deal with AL Rookie of the Year favorite Julio Rodríguez, it sent Seattle’s front office into overdrive. “When you have players like this that you think are the best players in the league and guys that have a chance to grow into the anchors, the guys that you’re hanging billboards on the side of the stadium for and you’re doing those two things at once, I mean, it’s a huge adrenaline rush,” Seattle assistant general manager Justin Hollander recalled Monday. “And to be doing two of them at once is exhilarating and exciting. And you’re also very nervous.”
Comments / 0