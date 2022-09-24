ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

numberfire.com

Austin Wynns sitting Saturday for Giants

San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wynns is being replaced behind the plate by Joey Bart versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 164 plate appearances this season, Wynns has a .248 battin gaverage with a .642...
FOX Sports

Angels host the Athletics in first of 3-game series

Oakland Athletics (56-97, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (67-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (4-9, 4.43 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (6-9, 3.01 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 141 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -212, Athletics +177; over/under is 8...
numberfire.com

Jonah Heim batting cleanup for Texas on Saturday night

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Heim will take over behind the plate after Josh Smith was moved to left field, Bubba Thompson was shifted to right, Jonah Heim was chosen as Saturday's designated hitter, and Adolis Garcia was forced to sit with an elbow injury.
Adolis García
Tom Grieve
Cal Quantrill
numberfire.com

Rangers' Adolis Garcia (elbow) sitting on Saturday

Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia (elbow) is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Garcia will sit on the bench after the Rangers' outfielder was hit by a pitch in the elbow area, Bubba Thompson was shifted to right field, Josh Smith was aligned in left, and Jonah Heim was named Saturday's designated hitter.
numberfire.com

Jesus Aguilar not in Orioles' Saturday night lineup

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jesus Aguilar is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Aguilar is being replaced at designated htiter by Adley Rutschman versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. In 496 plate appearances this season, Aguilar has a .232 batting average with a .657 OPS, 16 home runs,...
FOX Sports

Rays CF Kiermaier faces uncertain future after hip surgery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Injured Tampa Bay center fielder Kevin Kiermaier had an eventful week during the Rays' final regular-season homestand. He was the third person in the television ooth for Wednesday night’s game against Houston, and got a video tribute during Saturday night’s game with Toronto.
The Associated Press

Mariners believe rotation set for future after Castillo deal

SEATTLE (AP) — In the middle of putting the finishing touches on the largest and most complex contract in franchise history, the Seattle Mariners began discussions about another impact deal. Would newly acquired right-hander Luis Castillo be interested in talking about calling Seattle home for the long haul? When the answer came back “yes” at the same time the Mariners were finishing their massive deal with AL Rookie of the Year favorite Julio Rodríguez, it sent Seattle’s front office into overdrive. “When you have players like this that you think are the best players in the league and guys that have a chance to grow into the anchors, the guys that you’re hanging billboards on the side of the stadium for and you’re doing those two things at once, I mean, it’s a huge adrenaline rush,” Seattle assistant general manager Justin Hollander recalled Monday. “And to be doing two of them at once is exhilarating and exciting. And you’re also very nervous.”
