ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden surprises Elton John with National Humanities Medal

By Natalie Prieb, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MX6ST_0i91MNV800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EZzZk_0i91MNV800

(The Hill) – President Biden honored Sir Elton John with the National Humanities Medal Friday following a performance from the musician on the south lawn of the White House.

“It’s my great honor, and I mean this sincerely, to present the National Humanities Medal to Sir Elton John,” Biden said to a visibly shocked John and cheers from the audience.

The honor was given to the British music icon “for moving our souls with his powerful voice and one of the defining song books of all time. An enduring icon and advocate with absolute courage, who found purpose to challenge convention, shatter stigma and advance the simple truth — that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect,” according to the citation.

John, who teared up as the president placed the medal around his neck, said, “I’m never flabbergasted, but I’m flabbergasted and humbled and honored by this incredible award from the United States of America.”

“America’s kindness to me as a musician is second to none, but in the war against AIDS and HIV it’s even bigger,” the musician said before choking up and adding, “I’m really emotional about this.”

John had been invited to perform at the White House for a concert titled “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme” due to his advocacy in the fight against HIV/AIDS. The performer earned standing ovations after playing a number of his hits, including “Your Song,” “Rocket Man” and “Tiny Dancer.”

Among the 2,000 guests present at the concert were Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and civil rights activist Ruby Bridges.

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Elton John Performs at White House

Elton John's performing at the White House for a TV special ... and a packed house, including celebs, is on hand to see the Rocket Man. The rock icon says playing the South Lawn at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. is the coolest venue in his career, calling it the "icing on the cake" ... and he started his set with his hit, "Your Song."
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Ruby Bridges
Person
Elton John
People

Hillary Clinton Says She'll Never Run for President Again, but Trump Should Be 'Soundly Defeated' if He Does

The two-time presidential candidate and former secretary of state answers the perennial question about another White House bid — and lauds the “gutsy” women fighting for American democracy She's said it before — and she's saying it again. Hillary Clinton will not run for president. Not in 2024. Not ever. As part of her promo tour for her and daughter Chelsea Clinton's new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, the former first lady, U.S. senator, secretary of state and the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee sat for an interview with CBS...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Trump claims CNN changed background to Biden speech from red to pink ‘to make it look better’

Donald Trump claimed CNN changed the background to a speech by President Joe Biden from red to pink “to make it look better” during a bizarre rally speech in Ohio. “I watched Biden the other day,” he said before claiming CNN changed the lighting on Mr Biden’s 1 September speech in which he shared his worries for US democracy against a deep red background. Mr Trump claimed the broadcaster – a frequent target of his over the years – had changed the background from red to pink “to make it look better”.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Ne White House#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Humanities#The White House#British
The Independent

Joe Biden appears confused as he exits UN event

Joe Biden appeared “confused” as he finished a speech at the Global Fund Conference in New York on Thursday, 22 September.The US president, 79, was met with applause as he concluded a statement, before turning away from the lectern.Footage shows Mr Biden stepping to the side of the lecturn with his hands held out in front of him before appearing to become lost as to where he was going next.Mr Biden has previously been labelled “confuse,” as Republicans accused him of “shaking hands with thin air” after a speech in North Carolina.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Joe and Jill Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of Queen’s funeralJoe Biden pledges hurricane relief for Puerto RicoJoe Biden stresses importance of upholding Good Friday Agreement to Liz Truss
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
TheDailyBeast

Trump, Excluded From Queen’s Funeral, Claims He’d Have Gotten Better Seating Than Biden

As world leaders paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral, Donald Trump took the opportunity to make fun of Joe Biden on Monday. The U.S. president was seated in the 14th row of London’s Westminster Abbey for the ceremony as Commonwealth officials were deliberately chosen to be seated nearer the front. Nevertheless, Trump—who was not invited to the funeral—claimed on his Truth Social platform that, if he were president, he’d have gotten a better position. “This is what’s happened to America in just two short years,” Trump wrote. “No respect! However, a good time for our President to get to know the leaders of certain Third World countries. If I were president, they wouldn’t have sat me back there—and our Country would be much different than it is right now!”
POTUS
The Associated Press

From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Horseback riding with Ronald Reagan. Yachting with Bill Clinton. Sipping tea with Joe Biden. Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at age 96, had met every American president since Dwight Eisenhower, with the exception of Lyndon Johnson, who did not visit Britain during his presidency. Biden was the 13th and final U.S. president to meet the woman whose reign spanned seven decades.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Trump blasts Biden MAGA speech, accuses him of being 'insane' and having 'dementia'

Former President Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden's prime-time speech calling for voters to unite against "Make America Great Again" Republicans. The former president characterized Biden's address as "awkward and angry" on his social media platform on Friday. He also accused Biden of threatening the United States and alleged the president is "suffering from late stage dementia."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
tatler.com

King Charles III ‘willing to give Archie and Lilibet titles - but there is a caveat’

King Charles is reportedly yet to decide upon a title for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children. Two weeks after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed on the Royal Family’s official website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The Times’s Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, alleges that the indecision is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.
U.K.
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

52K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy