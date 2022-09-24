ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is C.J. Stroud competing with a Kansas quarterback for the Heisman trophy? KU thinks so

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago

Jalon Daniels put on a show Saturday afternoon.

The Kansas quarterback completed 19 of 23 pass attempts for 324 yards along with 11 carries for 83 yards and scored all five of the Jayhawks' touchdowns in their 35-27 win against previously undefeated Duke.

As Kansas finished its fourth-straight win — the program's first since a five-game win streak began the 2009 season — the Jayhawks put their quarterback at the forefront of the Heisman Trophy discussion .

How does Jalon Daniels' stats compare to Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud?

Through Daniels' first four games, he's been extremely good for Kansas.

He's completed 71% of 93 pass attempts for 890 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and an interception. In the ground game, Daniels has 320 yards on 38 carries — averaging 8.4 yards per touch — and four touchdowns.

Through Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud's first three games of the year, he has completes 72.9 of 85 pass attempts for 941 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions.

According to VegasInsider, Stroud is the +260 favorite to win the Heisman Trophy , while Daniels is now showing up with odds on multiple sportsbooks.

