Sage and Poppy Suites is excited to announce its grand opening from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct 1. Sage and Poppy Suites is located at 20705 South St. The public is invited. The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce is proud to participate in this special event with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting. There will be giveaways, raffle prizes and food. We hope to see you there.

TEHACHAPI, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO