Calabasas, CA

CBS LA

Fire destroys at least two Pasadena apartment units

Pasadena Fire Department firefighters Sunday knocked down a blaze that burned at least two units in an apartment building in Pasadena, where a resident was treated at the scene by paramedics for a minor injury.The scene of the fire was located on the 900 block of North Summit Avenue.Firefighters had the blaze out at approximately 11:20 a.m., according to Pasadena FD.The cause of the fire is unknown at this moment.
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Worker injured, car damaged after scaffolding collapses from building in Hollywood

A worker was injured when scaffolding fell from a building in Hollywood Monday afternoon. The incident was reported by Los Angeles Fire Department at around 4:42 p.m. at a building on Highland Avenue and Leland Way. The worker was on the scaffolding when it fell, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries. A car passing by was also struck by the falling debris, causing damage to the body of the vehicle. The driver was uninjured.Sky2 over the scene showed a considerable amount of debris in the roadway next to the building, which appeared to be in the process of construction. No other injuries were reported and an investigation was underway to determine why the scaffolding collapsed. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Fire rips through homes under construction in Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Multiple homes that were under construction were destroyed by a fire that ignited in Moreno Valley overnight, officials said. The fire was reported just before 12:40 a.m. Monday in an area near Indian Street and Gentian Avenue. Riverside County Fire Department officials said there were eight...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
scvnews.com

Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV

The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley Monday through Tuesday. Heat warnings have also been forecast for the following areas:. – Downtown Los Angeles: Monday through Tuesday. – San Fernando Valley: Monday through Tuesday. –...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Firefighters douse 50-by-50 spot fire in wash

A 50-foot spot fire near the intersection of Decoro Drive and Dickason Drive was extinguished by the Los Angeles County Fire Department on Friday. The fire was north of Decoro Drive on the western half of the wash and occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. Firefighters, including camp crews, used the San Francisquito Creek trail as an access point.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Sewage discharge shuts down Southland beach

TORRANCE, Calif. – A stretch of beach just south of Torrance remains closed Sunday due to a sewage discharge. Rhe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health closed RAT Beach on Sept. 7. According to the department, samples were taken on Saturday which showed that bacteria did not meet the state standards.
TORRANCE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

2 wounded in shooting at baby shower in Southern California

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — A shooting at a weekend baby shower in Southern California left two innocent bystanders wounded after the gunman missed his intended target, sheriff's officials said. Gunfire erupted around 7 p.m. Saturday near a rented facility in Lancaster where the celebration was being held, according to...
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA.com

Man, 21, dead after vehicle crashes into ravine in Calabasas

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a car that crashed into a ravine in Calabasas Saturday afternoon, but after some investigating, officials believe the fatal crash took place a day or two before. The call came in just after 4 p.m., and deputies headed to...
CALABASAS, CA
signalscv.com

Two-vehicle collision on I-5 slows down morning traffic

A two-vehicle collision slowed down traffic on Interstate 5 north of Lyons Avenue on Monday morning, according to law enforcement officials. The Los Angeles County Fire Department received reports of a two-vehicle collision on the southbound side of Interstate 5 just north of Lyons Avenue at approximately 9:15 a.m. Information...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine set in portion of Orange County

SACRAMENTO, September 23, 2022 – A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
nypressnews.com

Sewage discharge keeps RAT Beach near Torrance closed

A sewage discharge just down a stretch of beach just south of Torrance on Sept. 7, with public health officials keeping the area closed until bacteria levels meet health standards. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health took samples Saturday after closing the beach, which showed that bacteria did...
TORRANCE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in fiery multi-vehicle freeway crash in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. – A man was killed and two people were injured Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Irvine that included a well-involved big rig fire. The man who died was 59-year-old Daniel Franco of Lake Forest, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt....
IRVINE, CA
foxla.com

Gas prices in LA, Orange counties rise for 23rd straight day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose 11 cents Sunday to $5.799, its 23rd consecutive increase. The average price has increased 55.3 cents over the past 23 days, including 7.4 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 37 cents more than one week ago, 49.1 cents higher than one month ago, and $1.395 greater than one year ago.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

