Yardbarker

Watch: NC State WR Thayer Thomas Highlights vs. UConn

NC State Thayer Thomas had his first 100-yard receiving game since mid-October 2021 in the Wolfpack's win over UConn. Thomas caught five passes for 115 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown reception on the opening play of the game.
RALEIGH, NC

