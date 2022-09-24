Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Watch: NC State WR Thayer Thomas Highlights vs. UConn
NC State Thayer Thomas had his first 100-yard receiving game since mid-October 2021 in the Wolfpack's win over UConn. Thomas caught five passes for 115 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown reception on the opening play of the game.
NewsTimes
Ex-Hillhouse hoop standout Kaseem Johnson named head boys basketball coach at Amistad
Another member of the Hillhouse boys basketball coaching fraternity has landed a varsity head coaching job. And he remains in the Elm City. Kaseem Johnson, a former standout player and assistant with the Academics, has taken over as head coach at Amistad in New Haven. This is the first head position for Johnson, 35, who graduated from Hillhouse in 2004.
First look: NC State at Clemson odds and lines
The NC State Wolfpack (4-0, 0-0 ACC) and Clemson Tigers (4-0, 2-0) meet Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC). Below, we look at NC State vs. Clemson odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions.
Comments / 0