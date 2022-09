URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures of 85 to 91 degrees. * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an...

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO