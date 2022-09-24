Marshon Lattimore, Leonard Fournette each fined $13K for roles in Saints-Bucs brawl

The financial fallout of the Saints-Bucs fight from Week 2 is becoming clear.

Both Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Bucs RB Leonard Fournette were fined $13,367, according to reports .

The fines were a likely outcome after the NFL opted for just one suspension, which was handed out to Bucs WR Mike Evans for instigating a benches-clearing altercation by running in from near the sideline and knocking Lattimore off his feet as he and Tom Brady were exchanging words. Both Evans and Lattimore were ejected from the game, with the Bucs going on to win 20-10.

Evans appealed his suspension, with the punishment upheld. He did not receive a fine, but he will lose his game check. The fine for Fournette comes despite him avoiding any penalty in the game itself, despite his shove of Lattimore being a key element in what set off the fight.

The Bucs face off with the Packers in Week 3, while the Saints head to Carolina for another divisional matchup against the Panthers.