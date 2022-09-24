ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Officers arrest man in connection to Tucson homicide

By Kye Graves, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Q6lD_0i91JJw100

An arrest has been made in connection to the Aug. 16 murder of 30-year-old Andrew Jamal Hodge in Tucson.

Anthony Marcell Coleman, 32, was arrested on Sept. 23 after officers located Coleman at a residence in the 800 block of E. Linden Street, Sgt. Richard Gradillas, a spokesperson for Tucson police, said in a statement.

On Aug 16, police received a call around 1:40 a.m. reporting a shooting in the area near the intersection of North Ninth Avenue and West Flores Street, the original police report said.

Patrol officers then found Hodge suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. Tucson fire responded to the scene and pronounced Hodge dead.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation shortly after, receiving a warrant for first degree murder on Aug. 18.

Coleman has been booked into Pima County Jail, Sgt. Gradillas said.

Coleman is currently being held on a $1,000,750 bond.

Reach breaking news reporter Kye Graves at klgraves@gannett.com or on Twitter @kyegraves

Comments / 5

Related
KOLD-TV

Tucson police investigate hit and run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle on Monday afternoon, Sept. 26. According to officers, the incident took place near the intersection of 22nd Street and Craycroft Road. The woman was injured, and is expected to recover. The vehicle...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson looking to increase a variety of costs and fees

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video released of fatal officer-involved shooting at Tucson Circle K. Francisco Javier Galarza was fatally shot by police officers during an arrest at a Circle K at Park Avenue and Bilby Road in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:28 PM MST. StretchLab opened...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in midtown Tucson last month. The Tucson Police Department said Anthony Marcell Coleman, 32, was arrested Friday, Sept. 23, on charges of first-degree murder and parole violation. The TPD said Coleman fatally shot...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tucson Police#Shooting#Linden#Homicide Detectives#Murder#Violent Crime#North Ninth Avenue
Arizona Daily Wildcat

UPDATE: Police still investigating shooting at Yugo Apartments near campus

Two people were shot at Yugo Apartments early on Sunday, Sept. 18, and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Tucson Police Department, the two victims found at the scene were a 19-year-old female and an 18-year-old male who were treated and released. TPD responded to reports of a shooting at...
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Tucson man accused of lying about weapon used in mass shooting

PHOENIX — A Tucson man was charged last week for making a false statement to agents during an investigation into a mass shooting, authorities said. Investigators said Josue Lopez Quintana, 25, was interviewed after an investigation launched into the mass shooting in Tucson that left four people dead on Aug. 25, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Honduras man charged with high-speed flight from Arizona immigration checkpoint

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man from Honduras was charged with high-speed flight from an Arizona immigration checkpoint last week, authorities said. Oblin Jeremias Redondo-Lopez was arrested Tuesday after fleeing checkpoints on West Arivaca Road near Amado with agents in pursuit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Elderly Tucson woman goes missing near Interstate 19, Drexel Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help to find an elderly Tucson woman who went missing Saturday morning. The Tucson Police Department said Magdalena Carvajal Davila, 91, was last seen at her home in the 900 block of West Calle Evelina. The area is near Interstate 19 and Drexel Road.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Grant, Stone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Grant and Stone in Tucson late Friday, Sept. 23. The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened around 9 p.m. when the man tried to cross Stone while not in a crosswalk. The name of...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Man dead after motorcycle crash on Kinney Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man has died and another person is injured in a motorcycle crash on North Kinney Road early Saturday, Sept. 24. Deputies were called around 10 a.m. to the 2000 block of North Kinney Road in reference to a call about a motorcycle that had gone off the road.
TUCSON, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy