MLB
Here are 4 goals for the Phils' last road trip
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki's Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Phillies plan to pop champagne bottles somewhere during their upcoming 10-game road trip through Chicago, Washington and Houston. But besides a party celebrating...
Aaron Judge makes Yankees fans go full 180, suddenly support Red Sox
New York Yankees fans cheering for the Boston Red Sox? That is exactly what happened on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. With Aaron Judge sitting on 60 home runs, Yankees fans were hoping to see him tie Roger Maris’ single-season Yankees record of 61 home runs on Saturday. He was ultimately stranded on-deck in the 8th inning. So when the 9th inning rolled around, New York fans reportedly changed their allegiances.
Rafael Devers sitting for Red Sox Sunday
The Boston Red Sox did not list Rafael Devers on their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Devers will take the evening off while Bobby Dalbec takes over at third base and J.D. Martinez rejoins the lineup at designated hitter. Devers has 27 home runs, 80 runs,...
Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox Monday
Bobby Dalbec will not start in the Boston Red Sox' Monday night game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dalbec will sit out Monday's game while Rafael Devers takes over at the hot corner and bats second. Dalbec is projected for 23 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3 runs,...
MLB
Bizarro world: Yankees fans chant 'Let's go Red Sox'
NEW YORK -- With his team trying to stage a rally in the top of the ninth at Yankee Stadium down by two runs, Red Sox manager Alex Cora almost couldn’t believe what he was seeing and hearing. “Let’s go, Red Sox. Let’s go, Red Sox,” is what Cora...
MLB
Casas shows off power, patience in 'electric' atmosphere
NEW YORK -- You think Triston Casas enjoys the electricity of Red Sox-Yankees?. Boston’s No. 2 prospect, who is trying to position himself to be the starting first baseman for next season and for several years after that, belted his fourth career homer on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. Three...
MLB
O's slugfest ends in heartbreak as playoff chances dim
BALTIMORE -- Two realities could have played out for the Orioles on Saturday night. The first was euphoric in nature, a feeling in Camden Yards’ grasp when Anthony Santander hammered a go-ahead homer in the eighth for his second long ball of the night. Had that lead held, the O’s would have won another series against the paragon of the American League to keep themselves within respectful striking distance in the postseason chase.
MLB
Bryant done for '22: 'Totally excited for next year'
DENVER -- Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant acknowledged Saturday that returning from a right foot injury for a few late-season games is not "in the cards." The first season of a seven-year, $182 million contract saw Bryant, 30, appear in just 42 games, with a back injury costing him much of the first half. Then came the combination of plantar fasciitis and a bone bruise in his right foot after the All-Star break. Bryant last played on July 31. He finished with a .306 batting average, five home runs (all on the road) and 14 RBIs.
MLB
'What a way to win your 100th game': Astros stage stunning rally
BALTIMORE -- In a thrilling back-and-forth affair with the feel of a postseason matchup on Saturday night at Camden Yards, the Astros finally found a way to beat the Orioles in this series. Yuli Gurriel’s two-run, go-ahead single capped off a dramatic ninth-inning rally as Houston stunned Baltimore, 11-10, to...
MLB
Rays' bats quiet; magic number dips to 6
ST. PETERSBURG -- The last two nights, the Rays' lineup seemingly had an answer for everything the Blue Jays threw their way. They scored early and often on Thursday. They rallied late on Friday. They erased deficits and padded leads, and they put up at least 10 runs in back-to-back games for just the third time in the last four seasons.
MLB
Wright's 20th 'W' puts his name among Braves greats
PHILADELPHIA -- It seemed fitting for Kyle Wright to secure his first 20-win season upon the same mound where he made his first career start. As the Braves right-hander etched this milestone win in a 6-3 victory over the Phillies on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, he showed how far he has come.
MLB
Cubs' farm may have fix for lack of first base power
PITTSBURGH -- There was a period of time last season when Frank Schwindel capitalized on his moment of opportunity with an elite level of production. It did not ease the sting of the trade that sent long-time first baseman Anthony Rizzo to the Yankees, but it at least gave Cubs fans a cult hero to rally around.
MLB
Rarer than a blue moon: deGrom roughed up by A's
OAKLAND -- Blue moons are a rare natural phenomenon. Two or three years can go by without seeing two full moons in the same calendar month, inspiring the idiomatic expression "once in a blue moon." Even rarer than a blue moon may be a rough start from Mets ace Jacob...
MLB
'It's all Javy': Báez embraces villain role in Chicago
CHICAGO -- The Tigers have enjoyed playing spoiler here this weekend for the White Sox dwindling chances in the American League Central race. But that’s nothing compared to how much Javier Báez enjoys playing the villain. “I feel like he plays better when he gets booed,” teammate Riley...
MLB
Rookie Detmers embracing challenge of late September ball
MINNEAPOLIS -- It's been a solid rookie season for lefty Reid Detmers, who threw a no-hitter against the Rays on May 10 and an immaculate inning against the Rangers on July 31, but he's learning how to pitch late in September for the first time in his career. Detmers struggled...
MLB
Renfroe breaks out as Crew gains ground in WC race
CINCINNATI -- With only 10 games remaining in the regular season and the team still out of a National League Wild Card spot, all the Brewers can do is take care of business on their end and hope the others ahead of them stumble. Milwaukee moved to 1 1/2 games...
MLB
Dodgers hope May can be ready for NLDS
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers’ pitching staff suffered another major blow Saturday as the team placed right-hander Dustin May on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Sept. 22, with low back tightness. Though the Dodgers are listing it as a back injury, manager Dave Roberts said the injury is...
MLB
Jo with the flow: Oviedo twirls seven-inning gem
PITTSBURGH -- The concept of “flow,” popularized by psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, describes the sensation of becoming fully immersed and completely in a task. There are no thoughts. There is only action. On a chilly, Saturday night in Pittsburgh, Johan Oviedo entered the flow state and recorded a masterpiece.
MLB
Padres slay Coors Field demons to climb in WC race
DENVER -- Fitting, perhaps, that the Padres’ final road trip of the 2022 regular season offered this test. Here, of all places. A three-game series against the last-place Rockies at Coors Field -- and all of the baggage that comes along with a Padres trip to Colorado. Those trips...
MLB
Playoff-hopeful Phils 'locked in' for season-ending 10-game trip
PHILADELPHIA -- Sunday doesn't have to be the Phillies' final Citizens Bank Park moment in 2022. They can come back here. They can change it. They lost to the Braves in 11 innings on Sunday, 8-7, to drop their final home game of the season. The Phillies' magic number to clinch their first postseason appearance since 2011 is eight with 10 games to play. If the Phils go just 5-5 the rest of the way to finish 88-74, the Brewers need to go 7-2 to finish 89-73 to knock Philadelphia from the third NL Wild Card spot.
