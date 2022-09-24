Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
3D weather: Why autumn leaves change color
Now that we are into the fall season, we are seeing our mountains and valleys start to light up in beautiful shades of yellow, orange and red. It’s a time many Montanans love -- the changing of the autumn leaves. Peak season is right around the corner. So what...
yourbigsky.com
Montana wildfire update for Sept. 26
Last week, Montana had 28 large active wildland fires in the state. The National Interagency Fire Center reported on Sunday that there are currently 24 active wildfires in Montana, totaling 58,000 acres of land burned. The largest wildfire in Montana appears to be the Trail Ridge Fire northwest of Wisdom,...
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
What's your favorite to thing to order when you go out? If the answer is steak with some nice cooked vegetables on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Here are the three steakhouses in Montana.
NBCMontana
Hurricane Ian heading to Cuba on track to strike Florida as Category 4 storm
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR/WPEC) — Hurricane Ian continued to rapidly intensify on Monday as it approaches western Cuba and is forecast to emerge into the southeast Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday as a major hurricane. State media reports in Cuba say authorities are evacuating people in Pinar del Rio province,...
Seven Reasons Why You Shouldn't Leave Montana
Whether you are moving away or on vacation, Montana will stay with you. Looking for a quality craft beer in Montana? You should check these places. Check out 25 pictures of Glacier National Park, the "Crown Jewel of the Rockies."
Group opposes development of open lands area near Missouri River
The Missouri River Open Lands Preservation group is a small but determined community of folks fighting to keep the habitat development-free.
Winter Power Rates in Montana to Be Increased for Inflation
What can Montanans expect to pay for natural gas and electricity when winter arrives?. We spoke to Jo Dee Black, Public Information Officer for Northwestern Energy who said, without providing any specific numbers, that Montanans’ power bills will reflect the rate of inflation. The current rate of inflation for...
KULR8
Yellowstone Drag Strip has last race for the season this weekend
BILLINGS, Mont. -- If you're into drag racing, this weekend is your last chance to see racers from all over Montana and neighboring states put the pedal to the metal. Only 35 minutes north of the Magic City tucked away in Action, Montana. The Yellowstone Drag Strip is hosting the last race of the season this weekend.
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Sept. 26, 2022
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.
Explainer: Know the difference between grizzly and black bears
The recent spike in bear sightings across Western Montana has prompted MTN News to break down tips about how to tell the difference between grizzly bears and black bears.
Montana woman ignites fury after posting photos of shot and skinned husky dog
A western Montana woman’s post is going viral on Facebook after she claims she shot, killed, and skinned a wolf pup in Flathead County. But the animal she hunted wasn’t a wolf, but a dog.
(Opinion) The Real Reason Montana Isn’t As Friendly Anymore
I got into a spirited debate the other day with a co-worker over the "Old Montana" vs the "New Montana." Neither of us were born in Montana, and both of us have lived here for several years. My co-worker was born and raised on the east coast, I was born and raised in the southern midwest.
agupdate.com
Felton Angus makes move to western Montana
DEER LODGE, Mont. – The Felton family has been synonymous with quality Black Angus genetics in Montana for 50 years. Reflecting back on his family history, third-generation rancher Jim Felton points out one of the reasons Felton Angus has made its mark today as a leader in Black Angus seedstock genetics is the fact the family is always looking for ways to push their operation to the next level.
Montana native making big strides with '50 Dates 50 States' series
What started as a fun way to connect with people around the country during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic has now turned into a full-time gig for this Huntley resident.
After 30 Years Of Searching, Did DNA Solve This Montana Murder?
After 30 years without any answers, a Montana cold case has finally been solved. It all started in 1992 in an area commonly known as "Peace Tree Camp" or "Orange Avenue Ranch" located just off of Interstate 90 in Missoula County. There, a body was found partially buried. It was later determined that the body was that of a man named William Adams, a.k.a. "Cadillac Man".
Expecting a Baby? Here’s the 20 Most Popular Baby Names in Montana
Naming your child can be difficult. Having a child is known as one of the most fulfilling goals for Americans. Lots of people may already have figured out what they're going to name their little boy or girl. If you're still trying to find a good name for your little one, we have just the thing for you. The website Names.org has released the most popular baby names in Montana for 2022. Perhaps this list will help you find the perfect name for your little one.
This Delicious Montana Favorite Has Been Popular For Years
I was blessed to grow up in a town that hosts a state fair. Every year, for 10 days, the fair would come and us locals would head out to see all the attractions. Of course, as a youth, I wanted to spend all of my time in the midway. That's where all of my friends—and to be honest, most of the fun—was located.
NBCMontana
Gianforte discusses fire management at Helena press conference
HELENA, Mont. — Fire season in Montana may be winding down, but discussion of fire management is still at the forefront. On Monday in Helena, state and local officials elaborated on ongoing plans to use forest management to help reduce wildfires. DNRC director Amanda Kaster announced the expansion of...
Carcass of a possible feral swine found near Lake Koocanusa
A carcass of a possible feral swine was found over the summer on US Forest Service land west of Lake Koocanusa.
NBCMontana
EPA representative to visit MSU on Monday
MISSOULA, Mont. — A representative of the EPA is to visit American Indian Hall on Monday. The deputy assistant for pollution prevention is to deliver new federal funding for projects to prevent pollution across Montana. The money from the new infrastructure package is to expand the integration of tribal...
