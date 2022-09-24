ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
orangeobserver.com

Mayor Demings: Most Ian impact will be north/west of Interstate 4

During a Hurricane Ian update Monday, Sept. 26, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said local impacts of the storm will be greater in West Orange County. “While there is uncertainty in the forecast, the situation for Central Florida has become more serious,” Demings said. “The storm could pass over Orange County and Central Florida. Now is the time to get prepared.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Sumter County declares emergency to prepare for Hurricane Ian

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – The Sumter County Board of Commissioners approved a local declaration of emergency as Hurricane Ian moves closer to the Florida Gulf Coast. During a special meeting on Monday, local leaders said the declaration would give the county additional powers to keep residents safe. [FREE DOWNLOAD:...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sumter County, FL
Lake County, FL
Government
City
The Villages, FL
The Villages, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Sumter County, FL
Government
County
Lake County, FL
County
Marion County, FL
Marion County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
wqcs.org

Reminder: All Health Entities Must Comply with Florida Law by Fulfilling Early Prescription Refills During a State of Emergency

Florida - Sunday September 25, 2022: The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has issued a remainder to all health insurers, managed care organizations, and other health entities, that they must comply with provisions of section 252.358, Florida Statutes, which allows for early prescription refills in the event the Governor issues an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency.
FLORIDA STATE
suncoastnews.com

Hernando declares local state of emergency

BROOKSVILLE – A local state of emergency has been declared for Hernando County, in the expectation of the effects of Hurricane Ian, which currently is south of Cuba but is expected to turn north. EOC Alert from Hernando County — Emergency Management Director James Coleman said the area has...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
WESH

Hurricane Ian: Answering frequently asked questions

ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 Meteorologist Cam Tran has answered some of your frequently asked questions:. We’ll start seeing the rain as early as tomorrow afternoon with some of the moisture and far outer bands from Ian. Ian is a fairly large storm so that’s why we’ll see those impacts as early as Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
villages-news.com

Dennis Charles Wirtz

Dennis Charles Wirtz, 70, of the Villages, Florida, our dearest husband, father, and brother, sadly passed away September 13, 2022 of heart failure. He was a loving husband to Julie Pennington Wirtz, father of daughter Lyndsey Michelle (Wirtz) Eksili (husband Bilal) of Fairfax, Virginia, brother to Meredyth Jo (Wirtz) Parrish, PhD. (James) of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Den also leaves a brother-in-law James Minucci, also of the Villages, and four nephews.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Nikki Gregory Erdman

Ms. Nikki Gregory Erdman, 78, of The Villages, FL passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 13, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. She retired at the senior executive level with the National Security Agency at Fort Meade, Maryland. She and her husband, Ervin (“Erd”) Erdman, moved to the The Villages in 2010 from Laurel, MD.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

NCFL emergency shelters prepare to open ahead of Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE - Many local governments are opening emergency shelters to offer protection to people if Hurricane Ian moves through the area. Dixie High School - 17924 U.S. Highway 19 North. The general population shelter will now open at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. There will be cots, but people should bring their own linens.
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Emergency#Politics State#Politics Governor#Floridians
click orlando

Here’s when Central Florida schools are closed due to Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian approaches, here’s a county-by-county list about how schools in Central Florida are handling the storm. As of Tuesday morning, Ian remained on a projected path toward Florida’s west coast, bringing potential storm impacts to Central Florida. Brevard County. All Brevard Public...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
LkldNow

Polk Opening 13 Emergency Shelters Tuesday at Noon

As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, Polk County government is opening 13 emergency shelters at public schools — five of them in Lakeland — starting at noon on Tuesday. In addition, separate shelters will open for people with special needs and people with pets. The five Lakeland locations are:
POLK COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
villages-news.com

Information is key with hurricane bearing down on The Villages

There is still time to get organized prior to the arrival of Ian, which has the potential to develop into a powerful hurricane. Remember that information is key. Gov. Ron DeSantis repeated again in his briefing Sunday that it is important to listen to warnings from local officials. Our Sumter...
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy