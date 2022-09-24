Read full article on original website
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian threatens Florida retirement community The Villages
One of the nation's largest retirement communities is bracing for Hurricane Ian's impact. The Villages, which s located about 45 miles northeast of Orlando, could see damaging wind and possibly a foot of rain. The last major storm to strike the region was Hurricane Irma in 2017.
orangeobserver.com
Mayor Demings: Most Ian impact will be north/west of Interstate 4
During a Hurricane Ian update Monday, Sept. 26, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said local impacts of the storm will be greater in West Orange County. “While there is uncertainty in the forecast, the situation for Central Florida has become more serious,” Demings said. “The storm could pass over Orange County and Central Florida. Now is the time to get prepared.
Florida fortifies Tampa amid threats of flooding from hurricane
The storm, which could turn into a Category 4 hurricane before it hits Florida’s gulf coast, could be 500 miles wide — making it potentially larger than Hurricane Irma.
click orlando
Sumter County declares emergency to prepare for Hurricane Ian
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – The Sumter County Board of Commissioners approved a local declaration of emergency as Hurricane Ian moves closer to the Florida Gulf Coast. During a special meeting on Monday, local leaders said the declaration would give the county additional powers to keep residents safe. [FREE DOWNLOAD:...
villages-news.com
Sumter County officials advise Villagers to shelter in homes during hurricane
Sumter County emergency officials are advising Villagers to remain in their homes during Hurricane Ian. Officials said that the homes in the Sumter County portion of the The Villages have been constructed homes “above the 100-year floodplain,” and also have been built to standards to withstand the predicted winds of the storm.
wqcs.org
Reminder: All Health Entities Must Comply with Florida Law by Fulfilling Early Prescription Refills During a State of Emergency
Florida - Sunday September 25, 2022: The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has issued a remainder to all health insurers, managed care organizations, and other health entities, that they must comply with provisions of section 252.358, Florida Statutes, which allows for early prescription refills in the event the Governor issues an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency.
suncoastnews.com
Hernando declares local state of emergency
BROOKSVILLE – A local state of emergency has been declared for Hernando County, in the expectation of the effects of Hurricane Ian, which currently is south of Cuba but is expected to turn north. EOC Alert from Hernando County — Emergency Management Director James Coleman said the area has...
WESH
Hurricane Ian: Answering frequently asked questions
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 Meteorologist Cam Tran has answered some of your frequently asked questions:. We’ll start seeing the rain as early as tomorrow afternoon with some of the moisture and far outer bands from Ian. Ian is a fairly large storm so that’s why we’ll see those impacts as early as Tuesday.
floridapolitics.com
Citrus County braces for potential ‘catastrophic’ flooding from Hurricane Ian
Citrus County prepared for the early fall arrival of Hurricane Ian in the hopes its predictions exceed the real thing. Flooding from tidal storm surge plus heavy rainfall could be worse than any in recent memory, surpassing even the March 1993 “no-name” storm and Hurricane Hermine in 2016.
villages-news.com
Dennis Charles Wirtz
Dennis Charles Wirtz, 70, of the Villages, Florida, our dearest husband, father, and brother, sadly passed away September 13, 2022 of heart failure. He was a loving husband to Julie Pennington Wirtz, father of daughter Lyndsey Michelle (Wirtz) Eksili (husband Bilal) of Fairfax, Virginia, brother to Meredyth Jo (Wirtz) Parrish, PhD. (James) of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Den also leaves a brother-in-law James Minucci, also of the Villages, and four nephews.
villages-news.com
Nikki Gregory Erdman
Ms. Nikki Gregory Erdman, 78, of The Villages, FL passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 13, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. She retired at the senior executive level with the National Security Agency at Fort Meade, Maryland. She and her husband, Ervin (“Erd”) Erdman, moved to the The Villages in 2010 from Laurel, MD.
WCJB
NCFL emergency shelters prepare to open ahead of Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE - Many local governments are opening emergency shelters to offer protection to people if Hurricane Ian moves through the area. Dixie High School - 17924 U.S. Highway 19 North. The general population shelter will now open at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. There will be cots, but people should bring their own linens.
click orlando
Here’s when Central Florida schools are closed due to Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian approaches, here’s a county-by-county list about how schools in Central Florida are handling the storm. As of Tuesday morning, Ian remained on a projected path toward Florida’s west coast, bringing potential storm impacts to Central Florida. Brevard County. All Brevard Public...
Polk Opening 13 Emergency Shelters Tuesday at Noon
As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, Polk County government is opening 13 emergency shelters at public schools — five of them in Lakeland — starting at noon on Tuesday. In addition, separate shelters will open for people with special needs and people with pets. The five Lakeland locations are:
11 AM UPDATE: Ian to approach Gulf Coast as ‘extremely dangerous hurricane,’ track shifts just south of Tampa Bay
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen as it nears Cuba. The storm is almost a Category 3 storm.
villages-news.com
Information is key with hurricane bearing down on The Villages
There is still time to get organized prior to the arrival of Ian, which has the potential to develop into a powerful hurricane. Remember that information is key. Gov. Ron DeSantis repeated again in his briefing Sunday that it is important to listen to warnings from local officials. Our Sumter...
wogx.com
Tropical Storm Ian: Emergency Information for Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy counties
As Tropical Storm Ian continues its ways across the Caribbean, it is expected to strengthen into a powerful hurricane. Florida is now within the so-called "cone of uncertainty." As Floridians continue to prepare for a possible tropical system, here is the emergency information to know in Alachua County, including evacuations,...
Ian now a hurricane heading toward Cuba, Florida
Ian strengthened into a hurricane on Monday morning and is forecast to rapidly intensify as it makes its way toward the Cayman Islands.
