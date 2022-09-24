Martha Stewart's Fruitful & Decadent Dessert Is a Perfect & 'Unexpected' Dish to Serve on Rosh Hashanah

Rosh Hashanah is right around the corner, and when a big celebration like that comes around, you need to be prepared. From how you’ll celebrate, with who, and what you’ll eat, it needs to be a good time! Thanks to Martha Stewart , we now have the perfect dessert dish for Rosh Hashanah (and it won’t take that long to make!)

On Sept 23, Stewart uploaded a photo of a delicious-looking pie with the caption, “Consider this another great reason to go apple-picking this fall—or a fun and unexpected twist to serve on Rosh Hashanah, as it’s Jewish custom to eat apple slices dipped in honey to ensure the new year will be fruitful and sweet. Those two ingredients define this upside-down dessert, and it’s the perfect treat to enjoy on a crisp fall evening. Get the recipe at the link in bio! 📷: @johnny_miller_.”

That’s right, Stewart made a sumptuous, mouth-watering cake that we know everyone will love for Rosh Hashanah. For the recipe, you need quite a few ingredients like unbleached all-purpose flour, kosher salt , honey, tart apples , and eggs, to name a few. (Stewart recommends snagging apples like Mutsu, Winesap, or Granny Smith!)

The three-step cake recipe is so simple to do, it can be a bonding activity for everyone in the house! You start by preheating the oven to 350°F and spraying a round cake pan, and within minutes, you’ll be baking it for up to 55 minutes.

This recipe actually comes from Stewart’s bestselling cookbook Martha Stewart’s Fruit Desserts: 100+ Ways to Savor the Best of Every Season on Amazon!

Get Stewart’s Apple-Honey Upside-Down Cake recipe HERE.

