Teen arrested for bringing gun to Mt. Pleasant High School football game

MT. PLEASENT (WWJ) - A juvenile is in police custody after police say he brought a gun to a Friday night football game at Mt. Pleasant High School.

As reported by 9&10 News , officers from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department Youth Services Unit was made aware of the incident after they were contacted by a Mt. Pleasant Public Schools administrator around 7:19 p.m. Friday.

The administrator reported that a 17-year-old male spectator at the game may have a gun on their person.

Police told 9&10 News that the juvenile was asked by youth services unit officer to leave the stadium. As the teen exited the stadium gates, police say he became combative and became involved in a physical fight with officers.

During the struggle, police discovered a firearm on the suspect and arrested him immediately.

Police confirmed the teen was not a student at he Mt. Pleasant Public Schools System and there was no threat to the public.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, authorities have asked for tipsters to contact the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 989-779-9111 or Isabella County Central Dispatch 989-773-1000.