ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Teen arrested for bringing gun to Mt. Pleasant High School football game

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00mAwP_0i91HMVm00

MT. PLEASENT (WWJ) - A juvenile is in police custody after police say he brought a gun to a Friday night football game at Mt. Pleasant High School.

As reported by 9&10 News , officers from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department Youth Services Unit was made aware of the incident after they were contacted by a Mt. Pleasant Public Schools administrator around 7:19 p.m. Friday.

The administrator reported that a 17-year-old male spectator at the game may have a gun on their person.

Police told 9&10 News that the juvenile was asked by youth services unit officer to leave the stadium. As the teen exited the stadium gates, police say he became combative and became involved in a physical fight with officers.

During the struggle, police discovered a firearm on the suspect and arrested him immediately.

Police confirmed the teen was not a student at he Mt. Pleasant Public Schools System and there was no threat to the public.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, authorities have asked for tipsters to contact the Mt. Pleasant Police Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at 989-779-9111 or Isabella County Central Dispatch 989-773-1000.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Pleasant, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
abc12.com

Two students injured in stabbing at Bridgeport High School

BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two students were injured in a stabbing at Bridgeport High School on Thursday morning. The Bridgeport Township Police Department says an 18-year-old male and two 17-year-old males were having an altercation inside the school around 11:10 a.m. Thursday. At some point during the fight, investigators say...
BRIDGEPORT, MI
wsgw.com

Teen Dies in Clare County Crash

(source: Clare County Sheriff's Department) A crash in Clare County last Thursday left an 18 year old man dead. Police say the crash occurred around 6:30 P.M. when the driver, Adam Herron of Harrison, was ejected from his pickup truck in the area of Townline and Ridge roads in Hayes Township. Herron was pronounced dead at the scene.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Mt Pleasant High School#Mt#9 10 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13 ON YOUR SIDE

4 arrested, stolen items recovered from house

AETNA, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office has executed a search warrant at a home in Aetna Township, which resulted in the arrest of four people. It came after a tip that a wanted fugitive was armed and staying there. It happened on Wednesday afternoon, September 21 at 2:30 p.m.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan woman pleads guilty to killing father, sister, 2 others

CLARE, Mich. (AP) — A woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing her father, sister and two handymen in rural mid-Michigan last year.Judy Boyer, 55, of Farwell, admitted in court to killing all four with a .22-caliber rifle on Oct. 20, 2021, the Morning Sun reported.Police were called to her father's home that day for reports that two people had been shot and wounded. They found four victims: Henry Boyer, 85, daughter Patricia Boyer, 61, Zachary Salminen, 36, and Wade Bacon, 39. All were shot at the Boyer home in Grant Township.Bacon and Salminen were there to work on the roof, authorities have said.Judy Boyer pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of her father and sister and second-degree for killing Salminen and Bacon, Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis said.First-degree murder carries a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.A sentencing hearing will be scheduled for November.Authorities have provided few details of the four killings or motives but said Boyer had a list of potential other victims.
FARWELL, MI
9&10 News

Lake City Woman Arraigned for Felony Delivery of Methamphetamine, Resisting Arrest

A Lake City woman was arrested for felony delivery of methamphetamine, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. On Sept. 15, Mecosta County Sheriff’s deputies performed a drug sting in Green Township on 19 mile. According to the sheriff’s office, this sting led to the arrest of Samantha Kinch, 34, who resisted arrest and had to be physically restrained along the roadside before being placed in the patrol car.
LAKE CITY, MI
MLive

Cannibal killer pleads guilty in murder of Kevin Bacon

CORUNNA, MI — Mark David Latunski, the Shiawassee County man accused of killing and dismembering 25-year-old Kevin Bacon in December 2019, has pleaded guilty. Latunski, 52, appeared before Judge Matthew J. Stewart of the 35th Circuit Court Thursday, Sept. 22, and pleaded guilty as charged to open murder and mutilation of a body.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy