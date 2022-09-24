Read full article on original website
Boater missing in Lay Lake identified
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The body of the missing boater was located around 8 a.m. Sunday. The victim has been identified as David Etheridge, 51, of Arbor Cove in Hoover. His body was located near the same location he went missing in Spring Creek on Lay Lake. A marine-related accident that occurred Saturday […]
Major crashes on I-20/59W at Valley Road and HWY 280 at Cherokee Rd
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two major crashes are impacting traffic this morning. An overturned vehicle on I-20/59 westbound near Valley Rd exit is causing delays. Both through lanes are closed. Traffic is being moved using the right shoulder. Another accident on HWY 280 at Cherokee Rd. is causing a significant...
1 killed, 1 wounded after gunfire erupts in Talladega County; reward offered for tips
One man was killed and another was wounded in a hail of gunfire Sunday night in Talladega County, authorities said. A reward starting at $1,000 was offered for information leading to the identity or arrest of the suspect responsible for killing 22-year-old Sylacauga resident Dontez Lamar Garrett, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
23 Year Old Dies in Elmore County Crash
State troopers say an Eclectic man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Sunday. Justin C. Jones, 23, was fatally injured when the 1989 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving left the road and turned over. Authorities say Jones was not using a seat belt at the time of...
Man killed in Birmingham motorcycle crash identified
A Birmingham man killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend was identified Monday morning.
Pelham looks to limit railroad crossing delays
PELHAM, Ala. — There is a ray of hope at the intersection of danger and frustration. A railroad crossing has plagued first responders and drivers in Pelham for decades. Learn more in the video above about efforts to address the ongoing problem.
Multiple fire departments respond to County Road 222 structure fire
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office shut down the 7200 block of County Road 222 this morning due to a structure fire in the area. The fire was in the Trimble VFD coverage area. Trimble, Logan, Bethsadia, Good Hope, Loretto, Crane Hill and Jones Chapel fire departments responded to the large house fire. Logan Fire Chief Toby Bates confirmed that all occupants made it out of the house safely. The structure was fully engulfed and deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire is undetermined. The departments received the call at 6 a.m. this morning. The fire took about five hours and an estimated 70,000 gallons of water to fully extinguish. Bates stated, “This was a large fire that took all departments working together to get under control. Everyone did an outstanding job getting a water supply established more than half a mile away because the nearby hydrant was broken. I appreciate every department that came to help.” Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
23-year-old shot by Birmingham police identified; investigation ongoing by state agents
A man shot by Birmingham police Saturday afternoon has now been identified. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation on Monday identified the wounded suspect as Dontrell Lerrell Moore. He is 23. Two West Precinct officers were dispatched at 12:45 p.m. Saturday on a report of a...
Two fatal hit and runs have left families devastated in Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This morning’s hit and runs happened less than 24 hours after another deadly hit and run in Jefferson County. Two families within two days now trying to cope with tragedy. Stephanie Schillaci and her family mourning the loss of her uncle Teddy Self. He was...
Motorcyclist killed in Sunday-night crash on Birmingham’s Southside
A motorcyclist died early this morning following a Sunday-night crash on Birmingham’s Southside. The wreck happened at 7 p.m. on Highland Avenue at 21st Place South. Authorities said Anthony Lynn Trussell, 36, was the lone rider on the motorcycle. He lost control of the bike and struck a curb.
Man found shot to death at Tuscaloosa apartment complex
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa police are investigating a Saturday night homicide at the River Road Apartments. Police were called around 11 p.m. to the 400 block of 8th Avenue Northeast on a report that a person had been shot. When they arrived at the apartment complex they found a...
Death penalty sought for 70-year-old suspect in deadly shootings at Vestavia Hills church
The state will seek the death penalty for a 70-year-old man accused in the shooting deaths of three people at an Alabama church potluck supper. Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr announced the state’s intentions in court Monday morning. Carr’s statement’s came during Robert Findlay Smith’s arraignment on indictments...
Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
The home of an Alabama construction executive was targeted and vandalized last week, authorities said, apparently due to his company’s ties to Atlanta’s planned police and fire training center.
12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19
We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility Renovation...
2 injured when hobby aircraft crashes in Oneonta
ONEONTA, Ala. — The FAA is investigating after a small hobby aircraft went down Saturday morning near the Oneonta Municipal Airport. Blount County 911 was alerted at 8:17 a.m. about the crash which was just north of the runway at Robbins Field. Emergency crews arrived on the scene at...
Media Release 196- Arrest Made in the Jaylon Palmore Homicide Investigation
Arrest Made in the Jaylon Palmore Homicide Investigation. The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives have obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the murder of Jaylon Palmore. Jaylon Palmore was tragically shot and killed on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in the 7500 Block 1st Avenue South. The suspect...
Two injured, one airlifted to Birmingham after plane crash off runway in Oneonta
Two people were taken to the hospital after a plane crashed Saturday morning just off the runway at the Oneonta Municipal Airport at Robbins Field, according to a Facebook post from the city. Blount County 911 dispatchers were notified of a reported downed aircraft at 8:17 a.m. Saturday. Several agencies...
