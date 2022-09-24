ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

CBS 42

Boater missing in Lay Lake identified

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The body of the missing boater was located around 8 a.m. Sunday. The victim has been identified as David Etheridge, 51, of Arbor Cove in Hoover. His body was located near the same location he went missing in Spring Creek on Lay Lake. A marine-related accident that occurred Saturday […]
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Major crashes on I-20/59W at Valley Road and HWY 280 at Cherokee Rd

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two major crashes are impacting traffic this morning. An overturned vehicle on I-20/59 westbound near Valley Rd exit is causing delays. Both through lanes are closed. Traffic is being moved using the right shoulder. Another accident on HWY 280 at Cherokee Rd. is causing a significant...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alabamanews.net

23 Year Old Dies in Elmore County Crash

State troopers say an Eclectic man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Sunday. Justin C. Jones, 23, was fatally injured when the 1989 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving left the road and turned over. Authorities say Jones was not using a seat belt at the time of...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
City
Calera, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Shelby County, AL
Shelby County, AL
Crime & Safety
Alabama Now

Alabama 23-year-old killed when truck overturns

An Alabama was killed early Sunday when his truck left the road and overturned, state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 1:35 a.m. Sunday and claimed the life of Justin C. Jones, 23, of Eclectic. Jones was fatally injured when the 1989 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving...
ECLECTIC, AL
wvtm13.com

Pelham looks to limit railroad crossing delays

PELHAM, Ala. — There is a ray of hope at the intersection of danger and frustration. A railroad crossing has plagued first responders and drivers in Pelham for decades. Learn more in the video above about efforts to address the ongoing problem.
PELHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Multiple fire departments respond to County Road 222 structure fire

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office shut down the 7200 block of County Road 222 this morning due to a structure fire in the area. The fire was in the Trimble VFD coverage area. Trimble, Logan, Bethsadia, Good Hope, Loretto, Crane Hill and Jones Chapel fire departments responded to the large house fire. Logan Fire Chief Toby Bates confirmed that all occupants made it out of the house safely. The structure was fully engulfed and deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire is undetermined. The departments received the call at 6 a.m. this morning. The fire took about five hours and an estimated 70,000 gallons of water to fully extinguish. Bates stated, “This was a large fire that took all departments working together to get under control. Everyone did an outstanding job getting a water supply established more than half a mile away because the nearby hydrant was broken. I appreciate every department that came to help.” Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Man found shot to death at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tuscaloosa police are investigating a Saturday night homicide at the River Road Apartments. Police were called around 11 p.m. to the 400 block of 8th Avenue Northeast on a report that a person had been shot. When they arrived at the apartment complex they found a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AL.com

Tuscaloosa police investigating Saturday shooting death

A man is dead after a Saturday night shooting is Tuscaloosa. At around 11 p.m. Saturday, the Tuscaloosa Police Department was called out to the River Road Apartments at the 400 Block of 8th Ave. N.E. There, one male was found shot and deceased. The Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Violent Crimes...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thebamabuzz.com

12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19

We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility Renovation...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

2 injured when hobby aircraft crashes in Oneonta

ONEONTA, Ala. — The FAA is investigating after a small hobby aircraft went down Saturday morning near the Oneonta Municipal Airport. Blount County 911 was alerted at 8:17 a.m. about the crash which was just north of the runway at Robbins Field. Emergency crews arrived on the scene at...
ONEONTA, AL
police.birminghamal.gov

Media Release 196- Arrest Made in the Jaylon Palmore Homicide Investigation

Arrest Made in the Jaylon Palmore Homicide Investigation. The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives have obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the murder of Jaylon Palmore. Jaylon Palmore was tragically shot and killed on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in the 7500 Block 1st Avenue South. The suspect...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

