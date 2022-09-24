Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
High school football games rescheduled as Upstate braces for possible impacts from Ian
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple high school football games are being rescheduled for Week 6 due to possible impacts from Hurricane Ian in the Upstate. The following Varsity games have been moved to Thursday, Sept. 29:. Dorman at Boiling Springs @ 7:30 p.m. Belton-Honea Path at Powdersville @ 7:30...
In-State offensive tackle felt at home at South Carolina
This athletic tackle from the Palmetto State is someone area recruiter Torrian Gray has his eye on. The 6-foot-5, 275 pounder was in Columbia over the weekend for South Carolina’s victory over Charlotte and the visit could not have gone much better. Find out more in this VIP update.
VOTE HERE: Week 5's Spartanburg Herald-Journal football Athlete of the Week
After another great week of South Carolina high school football in the Spartanburg-area, these six football players stood out above the rest. Vote below for who you think had the best performance in Week 5 and should be recognized as the Spartanburg Herald-Journal's football Athlete of the Week. ROUNDUP:What you...
247Sports
N.C. A&T steam rolls Celebration Bowl champion S.C. State Bulldogs
Bhayshul Tuten had 12 carries for 140 yards and two touchdowns and added a 15-yard TD reception to help N.C. A&T beat South Carolina State 41-27 Saturday night. N.C. A&T, which has won seven consecutive games against the Bulldog, snapped a four-game losing streak overall, dating to last season, and avoided their first five-game skid since 2010.
Porterville Recorder
Tennessee Football Prep Polls
The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 26, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
The Post and Courier
Charleston-area high schools move up football games with Hurricane Ian looming
Charleston-area high schools are moving up their football games with effects from Hurricane Ian looming later in the week. Due to expected bad weather on Friday and Saturday, when a weakening Hurricane Ian could pass through the Palmetto State, many games will be played on Wednesday (Sept. 28) and Thursday (Sept. 29) as schools scramble to stay on a regular schedule.
Vote Now: Who should be this week's SBLive South Carolina High School Athlete of the Week (Sept. 18-24)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s South Carolina High School Athlete of the Week for Sept. 18-24 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be ...
CIAA: Fayetteville State predicted to repeat as champ
Defending CIAA champion Fayetteville State has been tabbed to repeat as conference champs. Here's the predicted finish. The post CIAA: Fayetteville State predicted to repeat as champ appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
