ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

In-State offensive tackle felt at home at South Carolina

This athletic tackle from the Palmetto State is someone area recruiter Torrian Gray has his eye on. The 6-foot-5, 275 pounder was in Columbia over the weekend for South Carolina’s victory over Charlotte and the visit could not have gone much better. Find out more in this VIP update.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

N.C. A&T steam rolls Celebration Bowl champion S.C. State Bulldogs

Bhayshul Tuten had 12 carries for 140 yards and two touchdowns and added a 15-yard TD reception to help N.C. A&T beat South Carolina State 41-27 Saturday night. N.C. A&T, which has won seven consecutive games against the Bulldog, snapped a four-game losing streak overall, dating to last season, and avoided their first five-game skid since 2010.
ORANGEBURG, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furman#American Football#Charleston Southern#Comp Att#De#Jd
Porterville Recorder

Tennessee Football Prep Polls

The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 26, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
HIGH SCHOOL
The Post and Courier

Charleston-area high schools move up football games with Hurricane Ian looming

Charleston-area high schools are moving up their football games with effects from Hurricane Ian looming later in the week. Due to expected bad weather on Friday and Saturday, when a weakening Hurricane Ian could pass through the Palmetto State, many games will be played on Wednesday (Sept. 28) and Thursday (Sept. 29) as schools scramble to stay on a regular schedule.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy