Columbus, OH

Ohio State tailgate offers veterans a safe space

By Austin Martin
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Saturday marks the start of Big Ten play for Ohio State football as the Buckeyes take on the Wisconsin Badgers. Tailgaters were out early setting up for gameday celebrations for the blackout at the Horseshoe.

One group of tailgaters is doing more than just partying. The “Veteran Tailgate for OSU” has been located along Woody Hayes Drive for eight years but its roots in scarlet and gray go back more than two decades.

Ken Wichman is one of the organizers. He’s an Ohio State alum and says he wanted to do more for veterans.

Wichman, along with several organizations, provides food, adult beverages, and, most importantly, a place for veterans to come together.

“I wanted to help veterans here locally to have a place to come and share stories and have camaraderie,” said Wichman, “It’s helped people dealing with issues from the military come and have a forum to talk about their problems.”

He says he hopes all veterans and their families and friends will stop by the tailgates for Columbus gamedays.

NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

